Big Dipper 227 Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
French Dip style sandwiches, exciting salads, soups, and soft serve. We are family friemdly and have a kids menu, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzer for the adults, including non-alcoholic options!
Location
227 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
