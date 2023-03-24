Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Ditch Brewing Company Buffalo

review star

No reviews yet

55 E Huron St

Buffalo, NY 14203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Hayburner Wings
Hayburner American IPA

Food Menu

Shareable Plates

Baked Pretzels

Baked Pretzels

$11.00

Served with mustard and Low Bridge cheese sauce

Flight Of Dips

Flight Of Dips

$11.00

Hot Pepper Dip, Low Bridge Queso, and Pico de Gallo served with corn tortilla chips

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$14.00

Served with fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil and marinara for dipping

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Panko breaded dill pickle chips fried until golden brown, served with chipotle ranch for dipping.

Hand Cut Poutine

Hand Cut Poutine

$12.00

Hand cut frech fries topped with Excavator gravy and cheese curds

Hayburner Wings

Hayburner Wings

$17.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in Hayburner IPA wing sauce, served Hot, Medium, or Mild with blue cheese

Loaded Sprouts

Loaded Sprouts

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, apples, sweet potatoes, and red onion finished with apple cider glaze.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Tots smothered in Hayburner chili, Low Bridge queso, cheddar, sour cream, and scallions

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

House made tortilla chips topped with Low bridge queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, cilantro sour cream

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork, Excavator Rye BBQ sauce, cheddar, and pico de gallo

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.00

(3) Flour tortillas, flat iron steak, pineapple salsa, cilantro sour cream.

Soup & Salad

Hayburner Chili

Hayburner Chili

$9.00

Ground beef chili made with Hayburner IPA, topped with sour cream, green onion and cheddar cheese

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Beef stock, sherry wine, caramelized onions, topped with provolone and mozzarella

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Mixed Berry Salad

Mixed Berry Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix topped with strawberries, blueberries, avocado, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angry Mule

Angry Mule

$16.00

Premium Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeno and banana peppers, spicy mayo

Breuben

Breuben

$16.00

Excavator Rye brined corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread

Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$16.00

Premium Angus beef, sharp cheddar, bacon, spicy mayo

Ditch Digger

Ditch Digger

$15.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, Excavator BBQ, and white cheddar on toasted sourdough

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, red onion, spring mix and roasted garlic aioli in a spinach tortilla

Pork Belly BLT

Pork Belly BLT

$16.00

Seared pork belly, fried green tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread

Shrimp PO' Boy

Shrimp PO' Boy

$15.00

Breaded shrimp, Cajun coleslaw, spicy remoulade served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Fried)

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Fried)

$15.00

Honey sriracha coated chicken breast, cilantro sour cream, pickled red onion, lettuce, cucumber.

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Grilled)

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Grilled)

$15.00

Honey sriracha coated chicken breast, cilantro sour cream, pickled red onion, lettuce, cucumber.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped sirloin steak served with banana peppers, provolone cheese, hot pepper dip on toasted hoagie roll

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, in a sundried tomato tortilla

Wild Mushroom Burger

Wild Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Premium Angus beef, roasted garlic aioli, wild mushroom blend, caramelized pears, Swiss cheese

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.00

Premium Angus beef, sharp cheddar, bacon, spicy mayo

Pizzas

Classic Pizza

Classic Pizza

$14.00

House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$14.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, sliced tomato, basil

Italian Market

Italian Market

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

BBQ base, pulled chicken, red onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese, chipotle ranch dressing

Large Plates

Chicken Mac & Cheese

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Alfredo and cheddar cheese sauce topped with seasoned fried chicken breast

Excavator Meatloaf

Excavator Meatloaf

$18.00

Bacon wrapped meatloaf served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables topped with Excavator rye gravy

Pork Belly Stir-fry

Pork Belly Stir-fry

$16.00Out of stock

Pan fried pork belly, red bell peppers, bok choy, and broccoli in our Korean BBQ sauce served over wild rice, finished with sesame seeds and scallions

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$18.00

Grilled flat iron steak, house made compound butter, seasonal vegetables served with hand cut fries

Lemon Pepper Salmon

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$18.00

Pan seared lemon peppered salmon topped with arugula, tomato, avocado salad with garlic parmesan fingerling potatoes

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Kid Pop/Juice

$1.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Sides

Extra Side Sauce

$0.50

Add Protein

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00
Side Hand Cut Fries

Side Hand Cut Fries

$4.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00
Side Macaroni & Cheese

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Side Seasonal Vegetables

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00
Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Mayo

Spicy Mayo

Onside

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Hot Pepper Dip w/Chips