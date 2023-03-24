Big Ditch Brewing Company Buffalo
55 E Huron St
Buffalo, NY 14203
Shareable Plates
Baked Pretzels
Served with mustard and Low Bridge cheese sauce
Flight Of Dips
Hot Pepper Dip, Low Bridge Queso, and Pico de Gallo served with corn tortilla chips
Fried Green Tomato Caprese
Served with fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil and marinara for dipping
Fried Pickles
Panko breaded dill pickle chips fried until golden brown, served with chipotle ranch for dipping.
Hand Cut Poutine
Hand cut frech fries topped with Excavator gravy and cheese curds
Hayburner Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in Hayburner IPA wing sauce, served Hot, Medium, or Mild with blue cheese
Loaded Sprouts
Brussel sprouts, apples, sweet potatoes, and red onion finished with apple cider glaze.
Loaded Tots
Tots smothered in Hayburner chili, Low Bridge queso, cheddar, sour cream, and scallions
Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with Low bridge queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, cilantro sour cream
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Smoked pulled pork, Excavator Rye BBQ sauce, cheddar, and pico de gallo
Steak Tacos
(3) Flour tortillas, flat iron steak, pineapple salsa, cilantro sour cream.
Soup & Salad
Hayburner Chili
Ground beef chili made with Hayburner IPA, topped with sour cream, green onion and cheddar cheese
French Onion Soup
Beef stock, sherry wine, caramelized onions, topped with provolone and mozzarella
Caesar Salad
Romaine, sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Mixed Berry Salad
Spring Mix topped with strawberries, blueberries, avocado, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, strawberry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Romaine, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, lemon vinaigrette dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
Angry Mule
Premium Angus beef, white cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeno and banana peppers, spicy mayo
Breuben
Excavator Rye brined corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread
Cheddar Bacon Burger
Premium Angus beef, sharp cheddar, bacon, spicy mayo
Ditch Digger
Slow smoked pulled pork, Excavator BBQ, and white cheddar on toasted sourdough
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, red onion, spring mix and roasted garlic aioli in a spinach tortilla
Pork Belly BLT
Seared pork belly, fried green tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Shrimp PO' Boy
Breaded shrimp, Cajun coleslaw, spicy remoulade served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Fried)
Honey sriracha coated chicken breast, cilantro sour cream, pickled red onion, lettuce, cucumber.
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (Grilled)
Honey sriracha coated chicken breast, cilantro sour cream, pickled red onion, lettuce, cucumber.
Steak Sandwich
Chopped sirloin steak served with banana peppers, provolone cheese, hot pepper dip on toasted hoagie roll
Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, in a sundried tomato tortilla
Wild Mushroom Burger
Premium Angus beef, roasted garlic aioli, wild mushroom blend, caramelized pears, Swiss cheese
Hamburger
Premium Angus beef, sharp cheddar, bacon, spicy mayo
Pizzas
Classic Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
White Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, sliced tomato, basil
Italian Market
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ base, pulled chicken, red onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Large Plates
Chicken Mac & Cheese
Alfredo and cheddar cheese sauce topped with seasoned fried chicken breast
Excavator Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped meatloaf served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables topped with Excavator rye gravy
Pork Belly Stir-fry
Pan fried pork belly, red bell peppers, bok choy, and broccoli in our Korean BBQ sauce served over wild rice, finished with sesame seeds and scallions
Steak Frites
Grilled flat iron steak, house made compound butter, seasonal vegetables served with hand cut fries
Lemon Pepper Salmon
Pan seared lemon peppered salmon topped with arugula, tomato, avocado salad with garlic parmesan fingerling potatoes