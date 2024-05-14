NEW - Big Dogs - Bayville
No reviews yet
242 U.S. 9
Berkeley Township, NJ 08721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverage
Stacked Milkshakes
20 Oz Milkshakes Layered With Toppings
- Vanilla Milkshake$6.50
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.50
- Strawberry Milkshake$6.50
- Churro Twist Milkshake$7.95
Caramel Iced Cream, Blended With Cinnamon Sugar, Topped With Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Sauce, & A Fresh Churro Bite
- Peanut Butter Fudge Punch Milkshake$7.95
Buttercream Ice Cream, Layered With Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge, Topped With Whipped Cream, Fudge, & A Mini Reeses Cup
- Cookies N' Cream Milkshake$7.95
Choice Of Vanilla Or Mint Ice Cream, Blended With Oreo Cookies, Topped With Whipped Cream, Crushed Oreos, & A Cherry
- M&M Milkshake$7.95
Choice Of Chocolate Or Vanilla Ice Cream, Blended With M&Ms, Topped With Whipped Cream, Mini M&Ms & A Cherry
- Black & White Milkshake$6.50
Smoothies & Refreshers
Frozen Fruit Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Food
Desserts
Crispy Fries & Sides
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Small Seasoned Fry$4.19
- Large Seasoned Fry$7.49
- Bacon & Queso Fries$7.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
Topped With House Queso & House Chili
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Small Sweet Potato Fry$6.99
- Large Sweet Potato Fry$9.99
- Loaded Sweet Fries$7.99
Crispy Sweet Fries Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar & Drizzled In House Sweet Cream Cheese