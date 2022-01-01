Big Dog's Brewing North Rancho

“My Own Best Friend” Sour 4 Pack (16oz. Cans)

$13.99

My Own Best Friend is a collaboration brew that we did with our friends from Public Coast Brewing Company in Cannon Beach, OR. We used 588lbs of Oregon Blueberries and a vanilla bean extract in this lactic soured blonde ale. The beer will pour clear with a beautiful magenta hue with a pink head. The base beer consists of specialty pale malts and oats that give it a touch of grain notes. The vanilla and oats provide a smooth transition between the fruit and sourness. Overall, the brew drinks light and refreshing with blueberry up front and followed by a touch of sourness and vanilla. This beer sits at 6.8% ABV.