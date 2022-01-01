Big Dog's Brewing North Rancho
4543 N Rancho Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89130
BIG DOG'S BREWS TO-GO
"Dirty Dog" IPA - 6 Pack (!2 oz. Cans)
Brewed as a classic West Coast IPA. Hops provide the bitterness and notes of citrus and pine with a traditionally dry finish. 7.0% ABV
"Las Vegas Craft Lager" - 6 Pack (12 oz. Cans)
A true American-style Lager, you will notice a light and crisp mouthfeel with a touch of sweetness on the finish. 5.0% ABV
"Peace Love & Hoppiness" - 6 Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Peace, Love & Hoppiness Pale Ale is a golden pale ale with notes of tropical and stone fruit from the generous use of Mosaic and Amarillo hops. 6.0% ABV
"Red Hydrant" English-style Brown Ale - 6 Pack (12 oz. Cans)
A multiple award-winning brown ale. The beer will have characters of caramel, chocolate, slight nuttiness, and a touch of roast. 5.5% ABV
"Underbite" DIPA - 6 Pack (12 oz. Cans)
This Double IPA will have an assertive yet smooth hop bite. You will find aromas and flavors of citrus, pineapple, pine and a dry smooth finish. 8.5% ABV
"Dog Daze" Hazy IPA 4 Pack (16oz. Cans)
Another tasty brew we formulated using the finest ingredients we can get. You will notice a golden hazy appearance with juicy sweet aromas of citrus, tropical, stone fruit and berries. We used a combination of specialty malts that include oats to aid in flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Hops were used in a fashion typical to all hazy brews, minimal bitterness, and extreme drinkability.
"Dog Pound" Pilsner - 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)
Dog Pound Pilsner is a traditional German-style Pilsner. You will notice a clean fermentation profile with a sufficient hop character from start to finish. Pilsner malt will be evident in the aroma and adds a touch of sweetness to round out the beer. 5.0% ABV.
"SeDated" Belgian Quad - 4 Pack (12oz. Cans)
SeDated is our take on a Belgian classic style, a Belgian Quad. We used several imported malts from Belgium and Europe to create this dark and delicate style. We used several crystal-type malts to give it it’s dark and malty profile, paired with traditional Belgian yeast that imparts fruity and spice notes. Hops are minimal, but aid in providing enough bitterness to balance. We also added dates to give a little more depth in fruit and flavor. Aromas of dark fruit include plum and dates, along with banana, clove, caramel, molasses and bread. This beer sits at 11.0%, so sip and savor
"Tripel Dog Dare" Belgian-style Tripel - 4 Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Tripel Dog Dare is brewed as a Belgian Style Tripel. We used traditional specialty imported hops and barley to replicate this iconic Belgian beer. The beer will pour golden and crisp and will have a collection of aromas, including citrus, banana, and spice. You will notice a clean and floral hop character, along with an assertive bitterness, medium-light mouthfeel and a touch of sweetness. 8.8% ABV.
"Viener Dog" Vienna Lager - 4 Pack (16oz. Cans)
Viener Dog is a Vienna Style Lager. We used 100% traditional ingredients including imported German malts, noble hops, and yeast to make this brew. The beer consists of German Vienna, Pilsner, and Munich malts and a touch of roasted to give its copper color and malt backbone. Noble hops were added throughout the boil to compliment the clean malt profile. 5.5% ABV
"Ol' Jack Pumpkin" Spiced Ale - 4 Pack (16oz. cans)
“My Own Best Friend” Sour 4 Pack (16oz. Cans)
My Own Best Friend is a collaboration brew that we did with our friends from Public Coast Brewing Company in Cannon Beach, OR. We used 588lbs of Oregon Blueberries and a vanilla bean extract in this lactic soured blonde ale. The beer will pour clear with a beautiful magenta hue with a pink head. The base beer consists of specialty pale malts and oats that give it a touch of grain notes. The vanilla and oats provide a smooth transition between the fruit and sourness. Overall, the brew drinks light and refreshing with blueberry up front and followed by a touch of sourness and vanilla. This beer sits at 6.8% ABV.
"Marzican American" American Lager 4 Pack (16oz. Cans)
Märzican American is a speaciatly beer that we brewed as a combination of both a Märzen-style lager and a Mexican-style lager. You will notice it’s dark golden color with a white head. It will have a nice malt profile of bread, biscuit, and toast combined with lightly sweet corn notes. Hops are light and provide a small amount of floral and spice aromas along with a touch of bitterness. The beer will have a crisp amount of carbonation along with a light medium mouthfeel. The brew sits at 5.25% ABV
“El Perro Grande” Mexican Lager 4 Packs (16oz. Cans)
El Perro Grande Mexican Style Lager a new specialty lager we brewed with traditional and quality ingredients. This brew utilizes several imported malts that add a warm bread and slight toast character that pairs with the sweet corn notes that the flaked corn provides. Hops will provide a touch of bitterness to balance the brews light sweetness along with a touch of floral aroma. The beer will be a light golden color with a creamy white head. What differentiates Mexican lagers from other lagers is the use of Vienna malts and a large quantity of flaked corn. We also used a Mexican Lager strain used in Mexico City, to give it’s an authentic touch.
"Hopical Storm" West Coast IPA 4 Pack (16oz Cans)
Hopical Storm is a classic West Coast-style IPA. As with many traditional WC IPA’s, the hops are what shine. We used imported and domestic hops including Chinook, Galaxy, Amarillo, Nelson, and Mosaic. The malt bill for this brew was a simple collection of imported and domestic pale type malts. You will notice aromas of citrus, peach, blueberry and tropical notes of passionfruit, mango, and papaya. The body will be light, dry, and crisp with an assertive hop bitterness that melds softly into the finish. The beer sits at 6.5% abv
"Leglifter" Light - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Light in color and mild in flavor, this beer is a refreshing alternative to American-style light lagers. A perfect introduction to handcrafted beers! 4.0% ABV. [64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.]
"Las Vegas Craft Lager" - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Las Vegas Craft Lager is a classic American-style lager. Lightly hopped, crisp, and clean; this beer is designed for a town that is always on the go. 5.0% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Tailwagger" Hefeweizen - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Authentic Bavarian-style Hefeweizen, possessing characteristic banana & clove aromas produced by the unique German yeast. 4.9% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Peace Love & Hoppiness" Pale - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Golden pale ale with notes of tropical and stone fruit from the generous use of Mosaic and Amarillo hops. 6.0% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Red Hydrant" English-style Brown - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Our 2006 and 2010 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winner (English-style Brown). 2012 GABF Silver Medalist. 2015 GABF Gold Medalist. A deep mahogany brew, rich with caramel malts and a hint of English hops with notes of toffee and toasted malt. 5.6% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Dirty Dog" IPA - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Brewed as a classic West Coast IPA. Hops provide the bitterness and notes of citrus and pine with a traditionally dry finish. 7.0% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Underbite" Double IPA - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Hop dominant West Coast IPA! Is there malt in this beer? This a bitter beer! The Chinook hops are the superstar of this IPA; complimented by a fair amount of Amarillo and Citra. The beer has a very dry finish that makes you want to take another sip until the glass is empty. 8.7% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"38 Special" Pale/Red - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Peace Love * Hoppiness Pale Ale. Malty and hoppy! 5.7% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"44 Magnum" IPA/Red- 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Dirty Dog IPA. Malty with a nice hop bite! 6.2% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"50 Caliber" Underbite/Red - 64oz. Growler (Curbside)
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Underbite Double IPA. A tasty concoction that highlights the maltiness of the brown and the extra hoppiness of the double IPA. 6.8% ABV 64 oz. Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.
"Leglifter" Light - 32 oz. Crowler
Light in color and mild in flavor, this beer is a refreshing alternative to American-style light lagers. A perfect introduction to handcrafted beers! 4.0% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Las Vegas Craft Lager" - 32 oz. Crowler
Las Vegas Craft Lager is a classic American-style lager. Lightly hopped, crisp, and clean; this beer is designed for a town that is always on the go. 5.0% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Tailwagger Hefeweizen" - 32 oz. Crowler
Authentic Bavarian-style Hefeweizen, possessing characteristic banana & clove aromas produced by the unique German yeast. 4.9% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Peace Love & Hoppiness" Pale - 32 oz. Crowler
Golden pale ale with notes of tropical and stone fruit from the generous use of Mosaic and Amarillo hops. 6.0% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Red Hydrant" Brown - 32 oz. Crowler
Our 2006 and 2010 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winner (English-style Brown). 2012 GABF Silver Medalist. 2015 GABF Gold Medalist. A deep mahogany brew, rich with caramel malts and a hint of English hops with notes of toffee and toasted malt. 5.6% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Dirty Dog" IPA - 32 oz. Crowler
Brewed as a classic West Coast IPA. Hops provide the bitterness and notes of citrus and pine with a traditionally dry finish. 7.0% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"Underbite" Double IPA - 32 oz. Crowler
Hop dominant West Coast IPA! Is there even malt in this beer??! This a bitter beer! The Chinook hops are the superstar of this IPA; complimented by a fair amount of Amarillo and Citra. The beer has a very dry finish that makes you want to take another sip until the glass is empty. 8.7% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"38 Special" - 32 oz. Crowler
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Peace Love * Hoppiness Pale Ale. Malty and hoppy! 5.7% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
""44 Magnum" - 32 oz. Crowler
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Dirty Dog IPA. Malty with a nice hop bite! 6.2% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
"50 Caliber" - 32 oz. Crowler
Blend of our Red Hydrant English-style Brown Ale and our Underbite Double IPA. A tasty concoction that highlights the maltiness of the brown and the extra hoppiness of the double IPA. 6.8% ABV. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
Homemade Root Beer - 32 oz. Crowler (Curbside)
Our root beer is made with 100% cane sugar and natural ingredients. No corn syrup is harmed in making our soda! You will notice the classic sweetness and smooth flavor profiles of vanilla, brown sugar, molasses, sarsaparilla, and licorice to name a few. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
Homemade Root Beer - 64 oz. Growler (Curbside)
Our root beer is made with 100% cane sugar and natural ingredients. No corn syrup is harmed in making our soda! You will notice the classic sweetness and smooth flavor profiles of vanilla, brown sugar, molasses, sarsaparilla, and licorice to name a few. [Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.]
BREWPUB SPECIALS
Baked Ziti Bolognese
Ziti pasta topped with our delicious tomato-garlic and ground beef sauce. Baked with Mozzarella-Fontina and Parmesan cheese, sprinkled with fresh parsley. Served with garlic bread.
Red Hydrant Chili Bowl
Large bowl of our hearty, delicious and award-winning chili, made with premium Angus chuck, slow cooked with Big Dog's Red Hydrant Ale, onions, bell peppers, chorizo, three varieties of beans, and the perfect blend of chiles. Topped with authentic aged Mexican-style cheese. red onions, fresh smoked chile crema and a red jalapeno. Served with cornbread and whipped honey butter.
Red Hydrant Chili Cup
A cup of our delicious and award-winning chili, made with premium Angus chuck, slow cooked with Big Dog's Red Hydrant Ale, onions, bell peppers, chorizo, three varieties of beans, and the perfect blend of chiles. Topped with authentic aged Mexican-style cheese. red onions, fresh smoked chile crema and a red jalapeno.
Red Hydrant Chili Burger
Red Hydrant Burger, our delicious and award-winning chili, made with premium Angus chuck, slow cooked with Big Dog's Red Hydrant Ale, onions, bell peppers, chorizo, three varieties of beans, and the perfect blend of chiles. Topped with authentic aged Mexican-style cheese. red onions, fresh smoked chile crema and a red jalapeno. Served with fries.
CHEESE CURDS
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds, breaded and fried golden. Served with homemade dill horseradish sauce & ranch dressing for dipping!
Wisconsin Cheese Curds w/ Garlic +Herbs
White cheddar cheese curds, breaded and fried golden with garlic and herbs. Served with homemade dill horseradish sauce & ranch dressing for dipping!
OTHER APPETIZERS
Poutine Style Fries
Fries topped with Wisconsin cheese curds, cremini shiitake mushroom gravy, Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Straight out of munich! Soft, chewy, and salted. Served with homemade sweet beer mustard!
Potstickers
Pork-filled wonton wrappers steamed and grilled to perfection. Served with a spicy cilantro-thai sauce.
Big Dog's Cheeseboard
Assorted premium cheeses, cured meats, fig spread, flat bread and assorted Greek olives.
Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, garlic, mozzarella, fontina and cream cheese, baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions & Parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips, garlic bread and fresh vegetables.
Chicken Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce: honey-hot, sticky-garlic, BBQ, Szechuan, or traditional buffalo-style. Served with carrots and celery.
Twice Baked Cajun Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce: honey-hot, sticky-garlic, BBQ, Szechuan, or traditional buffalo-style. Served with carrots and celery. Twice Baked in Cajun Spices
Twice Baked Honey Hot Wings
Twice Baked Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce: honey-hot, sticky-garlic, BBQ, Szechuan, or traditional buffalo-style. Served with carrots and celery.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of sauce: honey-hot, sticky-garlic, BBQ, Szechuan, or traditional buffalo-style. Served with carrots and celery.
Twice Baked Fingers
Twice baked Breaded chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of sauce: honey-hot, sticky-garlic, BBQ, Szechuan, or traditional buffalo-style. Served with carrots and celery.
SOUPS AND SALADS
Big Dog's Salad
Shredded lettuce, Cajun spiced chicken, corn, tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips tossed with Chipotle-Lime Ranch
Black Bean & Quinoa Salad
Black beams, cous cous, quinoa, red and green onions, corn, cilantro, avocado, Cotija cheese and tortilla chips.
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine tomatoes, corn, red onion, avocado, and bacon. Served with Honey-mustard dressing.
Garden Pasta Salad
Tricolored rotelli, broccoli, carrots, artichoke hearts, black olives, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with Tomato-Basil dressing and grilled chicken breast. Served with garlic bread.
Raspberry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh greens tossed with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese, toasted almonds, red onion and green apples.
Wisconsin Beer Cheese, Cup
Wisconsin Beer Cheese, Bowl
SANDWICHES
Pot Roast Sandwich
Shredded pot roast, melted Muenster cheese, dill horseradish sauce and balsamic caramelized onions on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with au jus.
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
Tasty burger bun stuffed with tender, slow cooked pork, tossed with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Topped with sweet fried onions.
Big Dog's Club
Try our delicious double decker! Applewood smoked turkey and bacon, Hickory smoked ham, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread.
Brewer's Sandwich
A Johnsonville Beer Brat and a Klement's Smoked Brat topped with grilled onions, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on grilled swirled rye with beer mustard.
Grilled Hot Pastrami
Thinly sliced grilled pastrami, fresh cole slaw, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing. Served on a grilled swirled rye.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello
A vegetarian favorite! Broiled Portobello mushroom, stuffed with heirloom tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and fresh basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served in a wheat bun with Pesto-Mayo.
Grilled Reuben
Tender corned beef, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled swirled rye bread.
Big Dog's Deli Sandwich
Applewood smoked bacon, oven roasted turkey breast, calabrese salami, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini, shredded lettuce, red onions, roasted peppers, and tomatoes.
Blackened Ribeye
Tender, 6oz. ribeye steak, blackened with Cajun spices and topped with fried sweet onions. Served in a hoagie roll.
Beef Philly Cheese
Hearth-baked hoagie roll stuffed with thinly sliced sirloin steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & melted cheese.
Beef SW Philly Cheese
Hearth-baked hoagie roll stuffed with thinly sliced sirloin steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & melted cheese. Try it southwestern style with poblano peppers, avocado, grilled onions, and Chihuahua Jalapeno cheese sauce
Chicken Philly Cheese
Hearth-baked hoagie roll stuffed with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, bell peppers & melted cheese.
Chicken SW Philly Cheese
Hearth-baked hoagie roll stuffed with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, bell peppers & melted cheese. Try it southwestern style with poblano peppers, avocado, grilled onions, and Chihuahua Jalapeno cheese sauce
Beer Bratwurst
Smoked Bratwurst
Your choice: Johnsonville Beer Brat, or Klement's Smoked Brat. Served in a tasty brat bun
BURGERS & CHICKEN
Build-Your-Own-Burger Beef
Charbroiled Angus Beef Burgers. Try one of our specialty versions or create one yourself! Served with lettuce, tomatoes and dill pickles on a toasted bun with your choice of homemade potato chips, fries, or cole slaw. Your choice of toppings: grilled bell peppers, green chile, jalapeños, caramelized onions, guacamole, pineapple, sautéed spinach, or garlic sautéed mushrooms.
Big Dog's Patty Melt Beef
Charbroiled Angus Beef Burger. Topped with caramelized balsamic onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled swirl rye bread.
Bratzel Burger Beef
Charbroiled Angus Beef Burger, Pretzel bun topped with a butterflied Klement's Smoked Brat, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, pickle slices and fried sweet onions.
Hot Pastrami Burger Beef
Charbroiled Angus Beef Burger, Topped with grilled Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with homemade sweet beer mustard.
Build-Your-Own-Burger Turkey
Charbroiled Ground Turkey Burger. Try one of our specialty versions or create one yourself! Served with lettuce, tomatoes and dill pickles on a toasted bun with your choice of homemade potato chips, fries or cole slaw. Your choice of toppings: grilled bell peppers, green chile, jalapeños, caramelized onions, guacamole, pineapple, sautéed spinach, or garlic sautéed mushrooms.
Big Dog's Patty Melt Turkey
Charbroiled Ground Turkey Burger. Topped with caramelized balsamic onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled swirl rye bread.
Bratzel Burger Turkey
Charbroiled Ground Turkey Burger, Pretzel bun topped with a butterflied Klement's Smoked Brat, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, pickle slices and fried sweet onions.
Hot Pastrami Burger Turkey
Topped with caramelized balsamic onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled swirl rye bread. A Draft House Original since 1988!
Build-Your-Own-Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwiches. Try one of our specialty versions or create one yourself! Served with lettuce, tomatoes and dill pickles on a toasted bun with your choice of homemade potato chips, fries or cole slaw. Your choice of toppings: grilled bell peppers, green chile, jalapeños, caramelized onions, guacamole, pineapple, sautéed spinach, or garlic sautéed mushrooms.
Bratzel Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled Chicken Breast\, Pretzel bun topped with a butterflied Klement's Smoked Brat, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, pickle slices and fried sweet onions.
Big Dog's Chicken Patty Melt
Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwiches. Topped with caramelized balsamic onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled swirl rye bread.
Hot Pastrami Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Topped with grilled Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with homemade sweet beer mustard.
Build-Your-Own-Veggie-Burger
Grilled Plant-Based Veggie Burger. Try one of our specialty versions or create one yourself! Served with lettuce, tomatoes and dill pickles on a toasted bun with your choice of homemade potato chips, fries or cole slaw. Your choice of toppings: grilled bell peppers, green chile, jalapeños, caramelized onions, guacamole, pineapple, sautéed spinach, or garlic sautéed mushrooms.
Bratzel Veggie Burger
Grilled Plant-Based Veggie Burger, Pretzel bun topped with a butterflied Klement's Smoked Brat, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, pickle slices and fried sweet onions.
Big Dog's Veggie Patty Melt
Grilled Plant-Based Veggie Burger. Topped with caramelized balsamic onions and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled swirl rye bread.
Hot Pastrami Veggie Burger
Grilled Plant-Based Veggie Burger, Topped with grilled Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with homemade sweet beer mustard.
PIZZA
DINNER FAVES
Half Rack Ribs Basket
1/2 rack of our delicious and tender baby back ribs, slow roasted and glazed with our tangy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and traditional cole slaw
Homemade Meatloaf Dinner
100% Angus chuck, seasoned with fresh sage, savory spices, applewood smoked bacon, and topped with wild mushroom sauce. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and today's vegetables.
Grandma's Pot Roast Dinner
Choice chuck roast, slowly cooked beyond fork tenderness. Served with delicious roasted vegetables, garlic mashers and fresh au jus.
Fish & Chips Basket
Traditional Las Vegas Craft Lager hand-battered Icelandic Cod fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, lemon wedge, fresh cole slaw and fries.
Smokey Brat Mac & Cheese Dinner
Blend of Wisconsin cheese baked with cavatapi pasta, diced Klement's Smoked Bratwurst and smoked chipotles. Finished with A garlic breadcrumb crust.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Hand battered chuck steak, topped with country gravy. Served with garlic mashers and vegetable of the day. $14.
Northwoods Ribeye Steak
12 ounces of tender, dry rubbed USDA choice ribeye steak. Topped with fried sweet onions. Includes your choice of two sides.
DESSERTS
Creme Brûlée Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with hand-fired burnt caramel. Available with: Wild berry, chocolate or salted caramel toffee sauce. Topped with whipped cream and mint.
Big Dog's Root Beer Float Small
Handcrafted root beer soda made with 100% pure cane sugar. Hints of vanilla, honey, brown sugar, and licorice pair perfectly with a scoop of vanilla gelato.
Big Dog's Root Beer Float Large
Handcrafted root beer soda made with 100% pure cane sugar. Hints of vanilla, honey, brown sugar, and licorice pair perfectly with a scoop of vanilla gelato.
Black Lab Stout Bread Pudding
Egg bread, dark bittersweet chocolate, Big Dog's Black Lab Stout, and an intense Dulce de Leche caramel sauce are combined to make this the ultimate comfort dessert. Topped with whipped cream.
FARMHAND BREAKFASTS
Farmhand Breakfast
Two eggs, cooked any style. Served with Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns and your choice of toast or English muffin.
Farmhand + Bacon
Two eggs, cooked any style. Served with Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns and your choice of toast or English muffin. Includes applewood smoked bacon.
Farmhand + Sausage
Two eggs, cooked any style. Served with Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns and your choice of toast or English muffin. Includes sausage patties.
Farmhand + Burger
Two eggs, cooked any style. Served with Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns and your choice of toast or English muffin. Includes charbroiled burger patty.
ANYTIME BREAKFAST
Huevos Rancheros
Refried black beans, topped with pan fried corn tortillas, three eggs any style and rancheros sauce. Topped with chipotle crema, cojita cheese and fresh cilantro. Served with a Serrano pepper and your choice of Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns.
Country Fried Steak & 3 Eggs
6oz. hand battered chuck steak, topped with country gravy. Served with three eggs, Draft House Home fries or Hash Browns and choice of toast r English muffin.
Breakfast Bratzel
Pretzel roll stuffed with a grilled, butterflied smoked bratwurst, scrambled eggs and your choice of cheese. Served with Draft House Home Fries or Hash Browns.
Big Dog's Loco Moco
Our Angus burger cooked to desired temperature, served over jasmine rice, smothered with homemade cremini shiitake mushroom gravy. Topped with 2 eggs any style sprinkled with green onions.
Ribeye Steak + 3 Eggs
Hand-cut 6 oz. USDA choice ribeye steak, grilled to perfection, with three eggs any style and your choice of toast.
DRINKS TO GO
Coke (Curbside)
Diet Coke (Curbside)
Sprite (Curbside)
Dr. Pepper (Curbside)
Pink Lemonade (Curbside)
Raspberry Tea (Curbside)
Club Soda (Curbside)
Homemade Root Beer - 32 oz. Crowler (Curbside)
Our root beer is made with 100% cane sugar and natural ingredients. No corn syrup is harmed in making our soda! You will notice the classic sweetness and smooth flavor profiles of vanilla, brown sugar, molasses, sarsaparilla, and licorice to name a few. [32 oz. Crowler Can, freshly canned to order.]
Homemade Root Beer - 64 oz. Growler (Curbside)
Our root beer is made with 100% cane sugar and natural ingredients. No corn syrup is harmed in making our soda! You will notice the classic sweetness and smooth flavor profiles of vanilla, brown sugar, molasses, sarsaparilla, and licorice to name a few. [Amber Glass Growler Bottle Included in price. Refillable on future visits to brewpub.]
Big Dog's Brewing Company ("Draft House") is a fun and friendly neighborhood brewpub and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada where the best in food, homemade brews, gaming promotions and exceptional hospitality are served up at all times. Featuring award-winning brews from our very own Big Dog’s Brewing Company - Las Vegas’ Original Hometown Brewery - and delicious Midwestern cuisine from Chefs Sergio Meza & Tim Bryant, Big Dog’s Draft House is always a great place for all of your fun occasions.
4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130