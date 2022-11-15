Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big E - Downtown Portland

No reviews yet

585 SW 10th Ave

Located within the Moxy Hotel

Portland, OR 97205

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Rocket Man
Dance Yrself Clean

Sandwiches

It Was All a Dream

It Was All a Dream

$17.00

Steak, American Cheese, Fried Egg, and Welch's Grape

Her Name is Yoshimi

Her Name is Yoshimi

$18.00Out of stock

Scrambled Egg, Snow Crab, Bean Sprout, Scallions, Pickled Daikon, Miso Aioli **contains shellfish & soy**

Rocket Man

Rocket Man

$16.00

Sunny Egg, Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Curry Ketchup

California Love

California Love

$15.00Out of stock

Egg Whites, Avocado Puree, Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mayo

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

$14.00

Sunny Egg, Shaved Ham, Cheese Sauce, Dijon

Somebody to Love

Somebody to Love

$15.00

Sunny Egg, House-made Fennel Sausage, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise

When Doves Cry

When Doves Cry

$15.00

Scrambled Egg, Hummus, Wilted Spinach, Feta Cheese

C.R.E.A.M.

C.R.E.A.M.

$17.00

Hard-Boiled Egg, Cream Cheese, Cold Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Caper Aioli & Everything Bagel Spice

Dance Yrself Clean

Dance Yrself Clean

$15.00

Sunny Egg, Smoked Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

Sides & Salads

Fries

Fries

$4.50

A side of fries to go with your sandwich

Side Salad

$5.00

Organic Spinach with a Shallot Vinaigrette

Sauces & Dips

Heinz Ketchup

Heinz Ketchup

$0.50
Curry Ketchup

Curry Ketchup

$1.00
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00Out of stock
Miso Aioli

Miso Aioli

$1.00
Dijonaise

Dijonaise

$1.00
Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

Cry Baby Craig's Aioli

$1.00
Hummus

Hummus

$1.25
Caper Aioli

Caper Aioli

$1.00
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.25Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Coca- Cola Can

Coca- Cola Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50Out of stock
Boylan Orange Soda Btl

Boylan Orange Soda Btl

$4.00
Water - Pure Life

Water - Pure Life

$2.25

Big E Swag

"It Was All a Dream" T-Shirt

"It Was All a Dream" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Bella + Canvas Tri-Blend Black T-Shirt with Big E Logo up front and "It Was All a Dream" on back.

"Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" T-Shirt

"Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Bella + Canvas Tri-Blend Black T-Shirt with Big E Logo up front and "Put a FU%#ING Egg On It" on back.

Big E Snapback Hat

Big E Snapback Hat

$35.00Out of stock

Black snapback hat with Big E graffiti logo embroidered on front.

Cry Baby Craig's 5oz

Cry Baby Craig's 5oz

$8.00

Pickled Habanero & Garlic Hot Sauce

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

BIG E IS THE HUSTLE. WORKING LATE WHILE YOU’RE IN BED AND AWAKE BEFORE YOU MAKING BREAKFAST. OUR FOOD FOUNDED FOMO, FUELING YOUR EXTRA GRIND WITH AN EGG ON IT. INSPIRED BY MUSIC, DREAMS AND NOSTALGIA. BIG E IS THE PLACE TO GET MOTIVATED, GET FED AND VIBE.

Website

Location

585 SW 10th Ave, Located within the Moxy Hotel, Portland, OR 97205

Directions

