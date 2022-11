Big Eddy's Deck Bar

Mint-Rita mocktail

$7.00

Glass red wine glass In shaker muddle Strawberries & bluebluerries Fill shaker with ice 2-3 mints leaves on top Pour 1/2oz blue agave 1oz lemon juice 1/4oz simple syrup Shake until cold Pour all ingredients into wine glass Top new ice then half 7 half soda Garnish: strawberry, blueberries, sugar rim