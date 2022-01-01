Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Eric's Food Truck

New Jersey Highway 23

West Milford, NJ 07435

Rushing Duck Fri/Sat

Standard Dog

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped

$8.00

Ruby Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Chix Sand

$7.00

Classique

$8.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

ATW Burger

$10.00

BruBen Burger

$9.00

P.R. Burger

$10.00

Mac Attack Burger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Maduros

$6.00

Plain Tots

$6.00

Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Coke/Diet/Water

$2.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

TOMATO BASIL BISQUE

$6.00

MINI PUMPKIN BREAD

$2.00

Add Chili

$2.00

Add Patty

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Rushing Duck Sunday

Ruby Dog

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped

$8.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Ruby Dog

$6.00

Breakfast Dog

$8.00

BruBen Burger

$9.00

Classique

$8.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Pr Burger

$10.00

Brunch Burger

$11.00

Chix Sand

$7.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Atw Burger

$10.00

Maduros

$6.00

Big Coleslaw

$4.00

Plain Tots

$6.00

Farmer Tots

$9.00

Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Coke/Diet/Water

$2.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Grilled Chz

$9.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chili

$2.00

Xtra Patty

$4.00

FOOD

BEC

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ruby Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$7.00

Brunch Burger

$10.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Tots

$4.00

Crema De Farina

$5.00

Mini Pumpkin Bread

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Sauce

$0.50

Water

$1.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Black Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Roadside eats and other tasty treats!

New Jersey Highway 23, West Milford, NJ 07435

