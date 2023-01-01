BG picView gallery

BFRG Dockside Marina Bar & Grill

39413 Inlet Road

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

FOOD

SHAREABLES

TUNA BITES

$15.00

Blackened with wasabi aioli

SEAFOOD DIP

$16.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

WINGS

$13.00

buffalo, mango, garlic, bbq, old bay

TENDERS

$9.00

buffalo, mango, garlic, bbq, old bay

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$11.00

sweet corn aioli

CRAB BALLS

$16.00

1/2 POUND PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$17.00+

old bay, cocktail, lemon

ONE POUND PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$32.00+

PLAIN TOTS

$9.00

CHESAPEAKE TOTS

$17.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH TOTS

$13.00

SOUP

LOBSTER BISQUE

$10.00

SUSHI/RAW

1/2 DOZEN OYSTERS

$15.00

DOZEN OYSTERS

$29.00

TUNA POKE

$15.00

HAIRY MEXICAN

$14.00

RED EYE

$16.00

SALAD

SUMMER

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR

$11.00

HANDHELDS

CRISPY FISH TACOS

$15.00

BUFFALO TACOS

$15.00

POPCORN SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$15.00

SMASH BURGER

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

DOCKSIDE BLT

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN BLT

$16.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

TUNA CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

COD SANDWICH

$17.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$19.00

ENTREES

CRAB CAKES

$37.00

FISH & CHIPS

$25.00

FISH OF THE DAY

$27.00

FISH OF THE DAY HALIBUT

$39.00

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$24.00

GRILLED SALMON

$28.00

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$43.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$4.00

ASPARAGUS

$4.00

SUMMER CORN

$4.00

CORN

$5.00

CHIPS

$2.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

KIDS FISH FINGERS

$9.00

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.00

COOKIE A LA MODE

$12.00

BREAKFAST BUFFET

BUFFET

$13.00

COCKTAILS

CRUSH

ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH

$10.00

LEMON CRUSH

$10.00

TEQUILA CRUSH

$10.00

CROWN CRUSH

$10.00

EXOTIC CRUSH

WATERMELON CRUSH

$11.00

BLUEBERRY CRUSH

$11.00

KEY LIME CRUSH

$11.00

PINEAPPLE CRUSH

$11.00

STRAWBERRY CRUSH

$11.00

STRAWBERRY/LEMON CRUSH

$11.00

ORANGE CREAM SODA CRUSH

$11.00

PINA COLADA CRUSH

$11.00

ORANGE BERRY CRUSH

$11.00

PEACH CRUSH

$11.00

MARGS

SPICY MARG

$11.00

SILVER MARG

$11.00

SMOKEY MARG

$11.00

ISLAND TIME

PAIN KILLER

$10.00

VOODOO PUNCH

$10.00

CAPTAINS PUNCH

$10.00

FROZENS

FROZEN DAIQUIRI

$12.00

FROZEN MARGS

$12.00

DIRTY BANANA

$12.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

FROZEN MOJITO

$12.00

MULE/MOJITO

MULE

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

EXOTIC MULE/MOJITO

WATERMELON

$11.00

BLUEBERRY

$11.00

KEY LIME

$11.00

PINEAPPLE

$11.00

STRAWBERRY

$11.00

STRAWBERRY/LEMON

$11.00

ORANGE CREAM SODA

$11.00

PINA COLADA

$11.00

ORANGE BERRY

$11.00

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

ULTIMATE Bloody Mary

$15.00

PEACH MIMOSA

$10.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$6.00

WAKE UP

$15.00

REGULAR MIMOSA

$10.00

SOBER SIPS

AIN'T THAT A PEACH

$9.00

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$9.00

COMMON COCKTAILS

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

LIQUOR

VODKAS

ABSOLUT CITRON

$10.50

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$9.25

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$9.25

KETEL ONE

$11.50

NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA

$8.50

TITOS

$9.25

SMIRNOFF

$9.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$9.00

SMIRNOFF WATERMELON

$9.00

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$9.00

SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY

$9.00

SMIRNOFF PEACH

$9.00

SMIRNOFF WHIPPED

$9.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY

$9.00

VAN GOGH

$10.50

DEEP EDDY LIME

$9.25

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.75

HENDRICKS

$12.25

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN

$8.50

TANQUERAY

$10.75

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$15.25

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.25

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$16.75

CASAMIGOS REPO

$14.25

DON JULIO SILVER

$16.50

PATRON ANEJO

$16.75

PATRON SILVER

$15.25

GRAN PATRON SHOT

$50.00

SAUZA

$8.50

WHISKEY

BULLEIT

$11.50

CROWN ROYAL

$11.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$11.50

FIREBALL

$8.75

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$8.50

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.50

MAKERS MARK 46

$11.25

SCREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

$9.25

SEAGRAMS 7

$9.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$9.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.75

RUM

BACARDI

$9.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.50

CRUZAN

$9.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM

$9.00

GOSLINGS

$9.25

MALIBU

$9.00

MOUNT GAY

$9.00

MYERS

$10.50

LIQUOR/CORDIALS

APEROL

$10.50

COINTREAU

$12.75

GRAND MARNIER

$12.50

JAGERMEISTER

$10.50

KAHLUA

$11.50

RUMPLEMINTZ

$10.50

AMARETTO

$8.50

SAMBUCCA

$10.75

BLACK SAMBUCCA

$11.50

SHOOTERS

BLUEBERRY BOMB

$9.00

CHERRY BOMB

$9.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.50

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

ORANGE BOMB

$9.00

PEACH BOMB

$9.00

STRAWBERRY BOMB

$9.00

TWISTED TEA/SCHNAPPS

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WATERMELON BOMB

$9.00

BEER

DRAFTS

MILLER LITE

$5.00

DOGFISH 60 MIN

$7.00

CANS/BOTTLES

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA

$9.00

DF CITRUS SQUALL

$7.00

DF SEAQUENCH

$7.00

HIGH NOON

$9.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

MODELO

MODELO

$10.00

N/A ATHLETIC BREWING

$7.00

NATURAL LIGHT

NATURAL LIGHT

$5.00

TRULY

$6.00

TWISTED TEA

$6.00

TWISTED TEA HALF & HALF

$6.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

MERCH

EMPLOYEE MERCH

VISOR

$15.00

HAT

$20.00

TANK TOPS

$15.00

T-SHIRTS

$15.00

CREWNECKS

$35.00

APRONS

$16.00

CUSTOMER MERCH

VISORS

$20.00

HATS

$25.00

TANK TOPS

$20.00

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

FISHING SHIRTS

$40.00

CREWNECK

$50.00

DOCKSIDE J.0. SPICE

$10.00

N/A BEVS

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

FRESH GRAPEFRUIT

$4.50

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

REDBULL

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

WINE

RED WINE

BOGLE PINOT NOIR

$10.00

19 CRIMES RED BLEND

$11.00

PULL CABERNET

$10.00

SPOSATO MALBEC

$10.00

WHITE WINE

WENTE CHARDONNAY

$11.00

OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC

$11.00

CIELO PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

LIONEL ROSE

$9.00

BERINGER WHITE ZIN

$8.00

LUNETTA PROSECCO

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dock the boat, walk through the sand, drink in hand!

Location

39413 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

