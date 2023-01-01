BG picView gallery

BFRG Obies

review star

No reviews yet

1 Olive Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

JUST GETTING STARTED

SEAFOOD DIP

$16.00

OLD BAY DEVILED EGGS (6)

$9.00

WINGS

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDER APP

$9.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$11.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

CRAB BALLS (5)

$15.00

SOUP & SALAD

OBIES GARDEN SALAD

$11.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

LOBSTER CHOPPED SALAD

$26.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

OBIES BEACH FRIES

CHESAPEAKE FRIES

$19.00

MAC DADDY FRIES

$14.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$9.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

HOT DOG

$9.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$19.00

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$17.00

FRIED COD SANDWICH

$17.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$26.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

TACO GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

CRAB GRILLED CHEESE

$19.00

PLAIN GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

FROM THE STEAMER

STEAMED CLAMS

$14.00

STEAMED MUSSELS

$15.00

OBIES STEAM POT

$18.00

1/2LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$17.00

1LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$33.00

ENTREES

GRILLED SALMON

$28.00

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$37.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$24.00

FISH & CHIPS

$24.00

SNOW CRAB LEGS 1.25LB

$41.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS FRIED COD

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED SALMON

$9.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

SIDES

COLE SLAW

$4.00

OBIES GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

CORN ON THE COB

$4.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

CUCUMBER & TOMATO SALAD

$4.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CIABATTA BREAD

$2.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE SLICE

$7.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$10.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$10.50

ABSOLUT LIME

$10.50

BELVEDERE

$12.25

CHOPIN

$11.00

DEEP EDDYS GRAPEFRUIT

$9.25

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$9.25

DEEP EDDYS SWEET TEA

$9.25

GREY GOOSE

$12.50

GREY GOOSE CITRON

$11.75

HOUSE

$8.50

JEREMIAH WEED

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$11.50

NEW AMSTERDAM

$9.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$9.00

STOLI ORANGE

$9.75

STOLI RAS

$9.75

STOLI REG

$9.75

STOLI VANILLA

$9.75

TITOS

$9.25

KETEL ONE CUCUMBER MINT

$11.50

WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY

$9.00

WESTERN SON WATERMELON

$9.00

VAN GOGH

$10.50

GIN

BEEFEATER

$9.75

BOMBAY

$9.25

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.75

HENDRICKS

$12.25

TANQUERAY

$10.75

WELL GIN

$8.50

RUM

BACARDI

$9.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.50

CRUZAN

$9.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM

$9.00

GOSLING'S

$9.25

HOUSE RUM

$8.50

MALIBU

$9.00

MALIBU MANGO

$9.00

MALIBU PINEAPPLE

$9.00

MOUNT GAY

$9.00

MYERS

$10.50

PUSSERS

$9.75

TEQUILA

1800 REPOSADO

$11.00

CASA MIGOS ANEJO

$15.25

CASA MIGOS BLANCO

$13.25

CASA MIGOS MEZCAL

$16.75

CASA MIGOS REPO

$14.25

CUERVO SILVER

$10.50

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$16.75

DON JULIO SILVER

$16.50

HOUSE TEQUILA

$8.50

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL

$9.25

PATRON AÑEJO

$16.75

PATRON REPOSADO

$16.50

PATRON SILVER

$15.25

WHISKEY

BULLEIT

$11.50

CROWN ROYAL

$11.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$11.50

FIREBALL

$8.75

HOUSE WHISKEY

$8.50

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

MAKERS 46

$10.50

MAKERS MARK

$11.25

SEAGRAMS 7

$9.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$9.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.75

SQRRL PEANUT BUTTER

$9.25

SCOTCH

DEWARS

$9.50

DEWARS 12YR

$9.50

HOUSE SCOTCH

$8.50

J & B

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$13.25

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$10.50

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

APEROL

$10.50

COINTREAU

$12.75

GRAND MARNIER

$12.50

JAGERMEISTER

$10.50

KAHLUA

$11.50

RUMPLEMINTZ

$10.50

AMARETTO

$8.50

SAMBUCA

$10.75

BLACK SAMBUCA

$11.50

COCKTAILS

CAPTAINS PUNCH

$12.00

CRUZAN PAIN KILLER

$12.00

DIRTY BANANA

$12.00

FROZEN DAIQUIRI

$12.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$12.00

LEMON CRUSH

$10.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

LONG ISLAND UPCHARGE

$13.00

MIND ERASER

$10.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

PEACH CRUSH

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

RUBY RED CRUSH

$10.00

SILVER MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$10.00

SPRING WATER

$10.00

TEQUILA CRUSH

$10.00

TITOS MULE

$10.00

VOODOO PUNCH

$12.00

MUD SLIDE

$12.00

BEER

DRAFT

DFT MILLER LITE

$6.00

DFT COORS LITE

$6.00

DFT DF 60 MIN

$7.00

DFT DF CITRUS SQUALL

$7.00

DFT CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

DFT YUENGLING

$6.00

DFT SAM SUMMER

$7.00

DFT VICTORY SOUR MONKEY

$8.00

DFT BLUE MOON

$6.00

DFT SALT & LIME LAGER

$6.00

$3 DOLLAR CINCO DRAFT

$3.00

BOTTLE

MILLER LITE

$5.00

COORS LITE

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

CANNED

ATHLETIC BREWING CO N/A

$6.00

DOGFISH SEAQUENCH

$9.00

GUINNESS

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

LANDSHARK

$6.00

MISPILLION NOT TODAY SATAN

$6.00

TWISTED TEA

$6.00

WINE

GLS RED

GLS BOGLE PINOT NOIR

$10.00

GLS 19 CRIMES RED BLEND

$11.00

GLS PULL CABERNET

$10.00

GLS SPOSATO MALBEC

$10.00

BTL RED

BOGLE PINOT NOIR

$40.00

19 CRIMES RED BLEND

$44.00

PULL CABERNET

$40.00

SPOSATO MALBEC

$40.00

GLS WHITE

GLS WENTE CHARD

$11.00

GLS OYSTER BAY SAV BLANC

$11.00

GLS CIELO PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GLS LIONEL ROSE

$9.00

GLS BERINGER WHITE ZIN

$8.00

GLS LUNETTA PROSECCO

$9.00

BTL WHITE

WENTE CHARD

$44.00

OYSTER BAY SAV BLANC

$44.00

CIELO PINOT GRIGIO

$36.00

LIONEL ROSE

$36.00

BERINGER WHITE ZIN

$32.00

LUNETTA PROSECCO

$36.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

ICE TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

MOCKTAILS

GRAPEFRUIT SPRITZER N/A

$8.00

PINEAPPLE COBBLER N/A

$8.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$8.00

VIRGIN MANGO SMOOTHIE

$8.00

VIRGIN BANNANA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MERCH

OBIES GEAR

OBIES CREW NECK

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boardwalk views, beach fries, good vibes.

Location

1 Olive Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Louie's Pizza Inc. - 11 Rehoboth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
11 Rehoboth Avenue Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Nalu - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
41 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave (OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
The Ice Cream Store
orange starNo Reviews
6 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston