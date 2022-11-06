Big fish sushi Big Fish Sammamish

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Fish Sammamish

review star

No reviews yet

Big fish sushi

22639 NE Inglewood Hill Road

Sammamish, WA 98074

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Gyoza(6pcs)
Salmon(Sake)

Soup and Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.95

Avocado slices over spring mix with house dressing

Green Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens with house dressing

Mango Kani Salad

$8.95

Crab stick, masago mixed with cucumber with mayo

Miso Soup

$1.95

white miso, tofu, seaweed and scallion

Salmon Skin Salad

$6.95

Crispy salmon skin mixed with greens

Seared Salmon Salad

$11.95

Seared salmon over spring mix with house sauce

Seared Tuna Salad

$11.95

Seared tuna over spring mix with house suace

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Seasoned seaweed salad

Spicy Mango Kani Salad

$7.95

Crab sttick, masago mixed with cucumber with spicy mayo

Kitchen Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed soy bean with sea salt

Gyoza(6pcs)

Gyoza(6pcs)

$7.50

Pan fried pork dumpling

Kara-age

$8.95

Marinated Japanese style fried boneless chicken

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$11.95

Grilled yellowtail jaw

Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$9.95

Grilled salmon jaw

Tako Yaki(6pcs)

Tako Yaki(6pcs)

$7.50

Fried octopus fish ball

Shrimp Tempura(4pcs)

Shrimp Tempura(4pcs)

$7.95

Fried tempura shrimp

Vegetable Tempura(5pcs)

Vegetable Tempura(5pcs)

$5.95

Deep Fried mixed vegetables

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.95

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab

Shumai

$5.50

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Baked Green Mussel(4pcs)

Baked Green Mussel(4pcs)

$8.95

Baked green mussel with spicy mayo

Crazy Jalapeno

Crazy Jalapeno

$8.95

Fried cheese, spicy tuna, jalapeno with chef's sauce, masago, scallion

Dinosaur Egg

$9.95

Fried avocado with spicy tuna

Sashimi Appetizer(7pcs)

Sashimi Appetizer(7pcs)

$11.95

Chef's choice

Seafood Sunomono

$11.95

Assorted fish, cucumber, avocado and tobiko

Sushi Appetizer(5pcs)

Sushi Appetizer(5pcs)

$10.95

Chef's choice

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$9.95

Slices yellowtail with jalapeno, tobiko and scallion

Kani mama

$7.95

Mango salmon

$8.95

Nigiri & Sashimi(2pcs)

Albacore Tuna

$5.95+

Amberjack

$6.95+Out of stock

Eel

$6.95+

Egg Tamago

$4.95+

Fatty Tuna

$12.95+Out of stock

Mackerel

$4.95+

Octopus

$6.95+

Red Snapper

$5.95+

Red Surf Clam

$6.25+

S.M.T(Scallop,Mayo,Tobiko)

$7.50+

Salmon(Sake)

$6.50+

Seared Salmon

$6.75+

Salmon Roe Ikura

$7.95+

Scallop

$7.50+

Shrimp(Ebi)

$4.75+

Squid

$6.50+

Sweet Shrimp

$8.95+

Tobiko

$5.75+

Tofu Skin(Inari)

$4.95+

Tuna(Maguro)

$6.95+

White Tuna(Escolar)

$6.50+

Yellowtail

$6.75+

Sushi Bar Entrée

Sushi Regular

Sushi Regular

$23.95

8pcs chef's choice sushi & california roll

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$28.95

10pcs chef's choice sushi & spicy tuna roll

Chirashi

Chirashi

$27.95

Assorted fish over rice

Sashimi Regular

Sashimi Regular

$22.95

11pcs chef's choice sashimi, served with bowl rice

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$33.95

18pcs chef's choice sashimi, served with bowl rice

Sushi for Two

Sushi for Two

$54.95

8pcs sashimi, 10pcs nigiri, rainbow roll, tuna roll

Sushi Love Boat

Sushi Love Boat

$84.95

15pcs sashimi, 12pc nigiri, Osaka sushi roll and 1 chef's choice roll

Sushi Sashimi Combo

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$32.95

5pc nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi and tuna roll

Poke Lover

Poke Lover

$18.95

Assorted fish, avocado, cucumber, snow crab, seaweed salad, masago

Sake Don

Sake Don

$20.95

Slices salmon and ikura over rice

Tuna Don

Tuna Don

$20.95

Slices tuna over rice

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$23.95

Eel over rice

Maki Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Crunch Roll

$6.75

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Da Bomb Roll

$7.95

California Roll

$7.25

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.95

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Futomaki Roll

$8.95

Kampyo Roll

$4.95

Oshinko Roll

$4.95

Philadephia Roll

$8.25

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$7.25

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.25

Spider Roll

$10.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.25

Tuna Roll

$6.50

White Tuna Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$5.95

Signature Specialty Roll

Black Dragon Roll

Black Dragon Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with eel, eel sauce

Black Lava Spider Roll

Black Lava Spider Roll

$16.95

Crispy soft shell crab, cucumber topped with eel avocado, black tobiko, eel sauce

Crispy Crunch Roll

Crispy Crunch Roll

$14.95

(Fried roll)Eel, avocado, lobster salad, shrimp, cream cheese wrapped by spring paper w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, masago, eel sauce

Dream Salmon Roll

Dream Salmon Roll

$13.95

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber inside topped with seared spicy salmon, spicy mayo

Fancy Salmon Roll

Fancy Salmon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, lobster salad topped with salmon avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Fuji Mountain Roll

Fuji Mountain Roll

$13.95

Crab stick tempura, cheese, avocado topped with snow crab, crunch w. spicy mayo, eel sauce

Golde Dream Roll

Golde Dream Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, lobster salad topped with avocado mango, mango sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Green River Roll

Green River Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab inside topped with avocado, wassabi tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Hot Dragon Roll

Hot Dragon Roll

$14.95

Crab stick, shrimp, crunch topped with tuna, avocaod spicy mayo

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crab meat crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Kiss of Fire

Kiss of Fire

$14.95

spicy tuna, crunch topped with salmon, albacore tuna, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo

Lobster Deluxe Roll

Lobster Deluxe Roll

$17.95

Lobster tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber wrapped by sesame soy paper w. spicy mayo, eel sauce

Lollipop Roll

Lollipop Roll

$16.95

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado wrapped by cucumber served with ponzu sauce

Osaka Sushi Roll

Osaka Sushi Roll

$15.95

Osaka style pressed sushi with spicy tuna, avocado top with salmon, white tuna, tuna, spicy mayo

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy tuna crunch served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, avocado wrapped by soy paper, topped with yellowtail, tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with assorted fish avocado

Scorpion Roll

Scorpion Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado w. spicy mayo and eel sauce

Seahawk Roll

Seahawk Roll

$13.95

(Fried roll)Salmon, avocado, cream cheese served with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, masago

Seattle Roll

Seattle Roll

$16.95

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado wrapped by soy paper served with spicy mayo

Snow White Roll

Snow White Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab topped with white tuna avocado, black tobiko w. spicy mayo, eel sauce

Spicy Avocado Roll

Spicy Avocado Roll

$11.95

Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crunch topped with avocaod

Spicy Girl Roll

Spicy Girl Roll

$10.95

(Fried roll)Spicy tuna, avocado topped with masago, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sweet Heart Roll

Sweet Heart Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, crunch, avocado wrapped by tuna w. spicy mayo

Triple Color Roll

Triple Color Roll

$14.95

Spicy salmon, tuna, avocado inside, topped with three color of fish egg, served with spicy mayo

Veggie Dragon Roll

Veggie Dragon Roll

$10.95

Kampyo, oshinko, cucumber topped with avocado

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.95

Lightly fried snow crab and avocado inside, topped with baked scallop, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago

White Tower Roll

White Tower Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, mango, cucumber and avocado wrapped by rice paper with chef's special sauce

Sake bomb roll

$13.95

Melanie roll

$14.95

Teriyaki Entrée

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Steak Teriyaki

Steak Teriyaki

$18.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Tempura Entrée

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$14.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Shrimp 4pcs & Vegetable 6pcs

Shrimp 4pcs & Vegetable 6pcs

$15.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Vegetable Combo(10pcs)

Vegetable Combo(10pcs)

$10.95

served with miso soup and white rice

Ramen

Marinated Pork Belly

Marinated Pork Belly

$14.95

served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori

Organic Vegetable

Organic Vegetable

$10.95

served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori

Pork Loin Chashu

Pork Loin Chashu

$14.95

served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori

Seafood(scallop, shrimp, mussel)

Seafood(scallop, shrimp, mussel)

$15.95

served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori

Shrimp Tempura 3pcs

Shrimp Tempura 3pcs

$14.95

served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori

Side Order

Sushi Rice

$2.00

White Rice

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Online Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Sapporo(12oz)

Sapporo(12oz)

$4.95
Sapporo(21oz)

Sapporo(21oz)

$8.95
Kirin Ichiban(12oz)

Kirin Ichiban(12oz)

$4.95
Kirin Ichiban(21oz)

Kirin Ichiban(21oz)

$8.95
Asahi (12oz)

Asahi (12oz)

$4.95
Asahi (21oz)

Asahi (21oz)

$8.95
Takara Junmai Sake(300ml)

Takara Junmai Sake(300ml)

$18.00
Nigori Creme de Sake(300ml)

Nigori Creme de Sake(300ml)

$17.00
Shirakabegura Toku Junmai(300ml)

Shirakabegura Toku Junmai(300ml)

$22.00
Mio Sparkling Sake(300ml)

Mio Sparkling Sake(300ml)

$20.00
Hana Fuji Apply Sake(375ml)

Hana Fuji Apply Sake(375ml)

$20.00
Hana White Peach Sake(375ml)

Hana White Peach Sake(375ml)

$20.00
Hana Lychee Sake(375ml)

Hana Lychee Sake(375ml)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
