Big fish sushi Big Fish Sammamish

Big Fish Sammamish
Big fish sushi
22639 NE Inglewood Hill Road
Sammamish, WA 98074
Popular Items
Soup and Salad
Avocado Salad
Avocado slices over spring mix with house dressing
Green Salad
Mixed greens with house dressing
Mango Kani Salad
Crab stick, masago mixed with cucumber with mayo
Miso Soup
white miso, tofu, seaweed and scallion
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin mixed with greens
Seared Salmon Salad
Seared salmon over spring mix with house sauce
Seared Tuna Salad
Seared tuna over spring mix with house suace
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad
Spicy Mango Kani Salad
Crab sttick, masago mixed with cucumber with spicy mayo
Kitchen Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed soy bean with sea salt
Gyoza(6pcs)
Pan fried pork dumpling
Kara-age
Marinated Japanese style fried boneless chicken
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail jaw
Salmon Kama
Grilled salmon jaw
Tako Yaki(6pcs)
Fried octopus fish ball
Shrimp Tempura(4pcs)
Fried tempura shrimp
Vegetable Tempura(5pcs)
Deep Fried mixed vegetables
Soft Shell Crab
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab
Shumai
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Baked Green Mussel(4pcs)
Baked green mussel with spicy mayo
Crazy Jalapeno
Fried cheese, spicy tuna, jalapeno with chef's sauce, masago, scallion
Dinosaur Egg
Fried avocado with spicy tuna
Sashimi Appetizer(7pcs)
Chef's choice
Seafood Sunomono
Assorted fish, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
Sushi Appetizer(5pcs)
Chef's choice
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Slices yellowtail with jalapeno, tobiko and scallion
Kani mama
Mango salmon
Nigiri & Sashimi(2pcs)
Albacore Tuna
Amberjack
Eel
Egg Tamago
Fatty Tuna
Mackerel
Octopus
Red Snapper
Red Surf Clam
S.M.T(Scallop,Mayo,Tobiko)
Salmon(Sake)
Seared Salmon
Salmon Roe Ikura
Scallop
Shrimp(Ebi)
Squid
Sweet Shrimp
Tobiko
Tofu Skin(Inari)
Tuna(Maguro)
White Tuna(Escolar)
Yellowtail
Sushi Bar Entrée
Sushi Regular
8pcs chef's choice sushi & california roll
Sushi Deluxe
10pcs chef's choice sushi & spicy tuna roll
Chirashi
Assorted fish over rice
Sashimi Regular
11pcs chef's choice sashimi, served with bowl rice
Sashimi Deluxe
18pcs chef's choice sashimi, served with bowl rice
Sushi for Two
8pcs sashimi, 10pcs nigiri, rainbow roll, tuna roll
Sushi Love Boat
15pcs sashimi, 12pc nigiri, Osaka sushi roll and 1 chef's choice roll
Sushi Sashimi Combo
5pc nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi and tuna roll
Poke Lover
Assorted fish, avocado, cucumber, snow crab, seaweed salad, masago
Sake Don
Slices salmon and ikura over rice
Tuna Don
Slices tuna over rice
Unagi Don
Eel over rice
Maki Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Crunch Roll
Cucumber Roll
Da Bomb Roll
California Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Futomaki Roll
Kampyo Roll
Oshinko Roll
Philadephia Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spider Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Signature Specialty Roll
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with eel, eel sauce
Black Lava Spider Roll
Crispy soft shell crab, cucumber topped with eel avocado, black tobiko, eel sauce
Crispy Crunch Roll
(Fried roll)Eel, avocado, lobster salad, shrimp, cream cheese wrapped by spring paper w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, masago, eel sauce
Dream Salmon Roll
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber inside topped with seared spicy salmon, spicy mayo
Fancy Salmon Roll
Shrimp tempura, lobster salad topped with salmon avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Fuji Mountain Roll
Crab stick tempura, cheese, avocado topped with snow crab, crunch w. spicy mayo, eel sauce
Golde Dream Roll
Shrimp tempura, lobster salad topped with avocado mango, mango sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Green River Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab inside topped with avocado, wassabi tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Hot Dragon Roll
Crab stick, shrimp, crunch topped with tuna, avocaod spicy mayo
Kamikaze Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crab meat crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kiss of Fire
spicy tuna, crunch topped with salmon, albacore tuna, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo
Lobster Deluxe Roll
Lobster tempura, snow crab, avocado, cucumber wrapped by sesame soy paper w. spicy mayo, eel sauce
Lollipop Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado wrapped by cucumber served with ponzu sauce
Osaka Sushi Roll
Osaka style pressed sushi with spicy tuna, avocado top with salmon, white tuna, tuna, spicy mayo
Phoenix Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with spicy tuna crunch served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, avocado wrapped by soy paper, topped with yellowtail, tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber topped with assorted fish avocado
Scorpion Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado w. spicy mayo and eel sauce
Seahawk Roll
(Fried roll)Salmon, avocado, cream cheese served with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, masago
Seattle Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado wrapped by soy paper served with spicy mayo
Snow White Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab topped with white tuna avocado, black tobiko w. spicy mayo, eel sauce
Spicy Avocado Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, crunch topped with avocaod
Spicy Girl Roll
(Fried roll)Spicy tuna, avocado topped with masago, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch, avocado wrapped by tuna w. spicy mayo
Triple Color Roll
Spicy salmon, tuna, avocado inside, topped with three color of fish egg, served with spicy mayo
Veggie Dragon Roll
Kampyo, oshinko, cucumber topped with avocado
Volcano Roll
Lightly fried snow crab and avocado inside, topped with baked scallop, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, masago
White Tower Roll
Tuna, salmon, mango, cucumber and avocado wrapped by rice paper with chef's special sauce
Sake bomb roll
Melanie roll
Teriyaki Entrée
Tempura Entrée
Ramen
Marinated Pork Belly
served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori
Organic Vegetable
served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori
Pork Loin Chashu
served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori
Seafood(scallop, shrimp, mussel)
served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori
Shrimp Tempura 3pcs
served w. mixed vegetables, menma, scallion, egg, nori
Online Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Sapporo(12oz)
Sapporo(21oz)
Kirin Ichiban(12oz)
Kirin Ichiban(21oz)
Asahi (12oz)
Asahi (21oz)
Takara Junmai Sake(300ml)
Nigori Creme de Sake(300ml)
Shirakabegura Toku Junmai(300ml)
Mio Sparkling Sake(300ml)
Hana Fuji Apply Sake(375ml)
Hana White Peach Sake(375ml)
Hana Lychee Sake(375ml)
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Big fish sushi, 22639 NE Inglewood Hill Road, Sammamish, WA 98074