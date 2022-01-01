Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Frank's Food Truck 1827 Jefferson Pl NW

25387 Pleasant Valley Road

Chantilly, VA 20152

Brisket

Full Pound Brisket

$33.96

20 hour oak smoked beef brisket served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce

Half Pound Brisket

$16.98

Oak smoked for 20 hours, served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.15

On a potato roll

Brisket Cheesesteak

$16.04

On a hoagie roll with hatch chile cheese sauce

Loaded Brisket Mac

$20.75

Ziti pasta in a creamy cheese sauce, loaded with fresh chopped brisket, candied jalapenos and seasoned with fresh garlic and herbs.

Pork

Full Pound Pulled Pork

$17.92

Oak smoked for 20 hours, served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$10.38

Oak smoked for 20 hours, served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Full Slab Spare Ribs

$33.02

12-13 Bones, slow smoked in Big Frank's Signature BBQ Rub for 5 hours. Served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Half Slab Spare Ribs

$17.92

5-6 bones. Served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.38

On a potato roll with Rosemary's Coleslaw

Redneck Reuben

$13.21

Pulled Pork, Georgia mustard sauce, rosemary's coleslaw, melted cheddar and jack cheese on Texas toast.

Slice of Bacon

$3.77

Butcher's cut, half inch sliced bacon rubbed with Big Frank's candied bbq rub and double smoked for 3 hours.

Pound of Bacon

$22.64

5-7 Slices. Butcher's cut, half inch sliced bacon rubbed with Big Frank's candied bbq rub and double smoked for 3 hours.

Chicken

Half Chicken Dark

$10.38

Served with fresh hoe cakes, candied jalapenos, house made pickles and Big Frank's BBQ Sauce.

Others

Texas Twinkies

$11.32

Big Frank's Homemade bacon wrapped around a smoked jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, chopped brisket and fresh herbs. 3 per order

Mac & Cheese

$11.32

Ziti pasta in a creamy cheese sauce seasoned with fresh garlic and herbs

Big Frank's Chili

$11.32

Styles vary depending on season

50/50 Burger

$10.38

Half beef half bacon smash patties with melted cheddar cheese on a potato roll.

Loaded 50/50

$13.21

Half beef half bacon smash patties with extra crunchy peanut butter, sriracha, melted cheddar cheese and a fried egg on a potato roll

Drink

$0.94

Sides

Rosemary's Coleslaw

$2.83

Texas Baked Beans

$3.77

Gaga's Potato Salad

$3.77

Liquid Cheetos

$3.77

Nature's Skittles

$3.77

Blue

Lechon

$14.15

5050

$9.43

Pork sandwich

$9.43

Brisket

$11.32

Fruit

$4.72
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our very own BBQ style developed over a decade of experience. Rooted in tradition, we smoke over Oak as low and slow as possible.

25387 Pleasant Valley Road, Chantilly, VA 20152

