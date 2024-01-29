Big Grin Big Grin
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Find your favorite American-inspired roadside classics with contemporary influence, high-level technique, and obsessive sourcing. Our signature 3.5 oz burgers are smashed to order, served with tallow onions, ripe tomato, Patriot pickles, classic American cheese, and Grin Sauce on an herb-toasted potato bun. No need to overthink at Big Grin, our menu is short, simple, and sweet.
Location
240 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery
