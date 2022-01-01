Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Grove Brewery Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

1225 S Gilbert St.

Iowa City, IA 52240

Order Again

Starters

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.25

A giant pretzel from our bakery! Salted, baked, and served with Boomtown beer cheese or Boetje's spicy mustard.

Fondue Fries

Fondue Fries

$10.50

Crispy french fries, Milton Creamery's white cheddar fondue, bacon jam, scallions

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$9.50

Queso blanco & pico de gallo, tortilla chips

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Creamy and perfect. Mac and cheese just the way you want it.

Chicken Wings (Full)

Chicken Wings (Full)

$16.00

Bone-in wings tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Wings (Half)

Chicken Wings (Half)

$10.00

Bone-in wings tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Crispy Cauliflower (Full)

Crispy Cauliflower (Full)

$16.00

Battered, fried, and tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Crispy Cauliflower (Half)

Crispy Cauliflower (Half)

$10.00

Battered, fried, and tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

We dare you to find better fries than these ones.

Chili Crunch Snap Peas

Chili Crunch Snap Peas

$9.25

Snap peas fried and tossed in a chill crunch with pickled carrots, peanuts and cilantro

Sandwiches

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$12.00

American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, bread & butter pickles and onions, bun.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$14.50

Marinated and grilled pork loin, paté, sriracha lime aioli, pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, baguette.

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.25

Smoked and braised pork shoulder, Boomtown Honey BBQ sauce, creamy slaw, bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.75

Special sauce, bread & butter pickles and onions, lettuce, bun.

BGB Cheese Steak

BGB Cheese Steak

$15.25

Smoked & shaved sirloin, mushroom, pepper, onion, Milton Creamery white cheddar fondue, hoagie.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

We dare you to find better fries than these ones.

Katsu Sando

Katsu Sando

$12.50

Toasted milk bread, fried breaded pork loin, shredded lettuce dressed in umami aioli, bulldog sauce

Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.25

Marinated eggplant, harissa oil, romesco, romaine, tomatoes, Mayu, toasted nine-grain bread

Kimchi Salmon Burger

Kimchi Salmon Burger

$14.50

Kimchi ranch, kimchi, hoisin, crispy shallots, bibb lettuce, house-made brioche bun

Greens

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$13.25

Roasted cauliflower and sweet potato, quinoa, kale, avocado, radish, miso vinaigrette, coriander chutney. Vegan, glutten free

House Salad

House Salad

$10.25

Bibb lettuce, pepitas, queso fresco, avocado, radish, green chile dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, focaccia croutons, choice of dressing.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

We dare you to find better fries than these ones.

Bowls

Griddled Paneer & Coconut Curry

Griddled Paneer & Coconut Curry

$14.75

House made paneer and coconut curry, coriander chutney, cashews, cilantro, scallions.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$14.50

Marinated Tuna, edamame, avocado, sesame carrots, cucumber, radish, Korean aioli, mango chutney, togarashi, scallions.

(Vegan) Poke Bowl

(Vegan) Poke Bowl

$14.50

Marinated Tofu, edamame, avocado, sesame carrots, cucumber, radish, Korean aioli, mango chutney, togarashi, scallions. Vegan & gluten free

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

We dare you to find better fries than these ones.

Bibimbap Bowl

Bibimbap Bowl

$15.25

Marinated bulgogi beef, soft egg, kimchi, sesame carrots, charred scallions, white rice

Dessert

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$4.00

Giant oatmeal, peanut butter, and M&M's cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Baked fresh in our kitchen every day!

Kid Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Making your kids (and ours) happy since 2017!

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Making your kids (and ours) happy since 2017!

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Making your kids (and ours) happy since 2017!

Applesauce

Applesauce

Making your kids (and ours) happy since 2017!

Dog Menu

Banana and Pumpkin Pup-sicles

Banana and Pumpkin Pup-sicles

$3.00

From Kaitlyn’s Pupcakes (Tiffin, Iowa)

Pupcake Treats

Pupcake Treats

$5.00

From Kaitlyn’s Pupcakes (Tiffin, Iowa)

To-Go Beer

1939 - 6-pack

1939 - 6-pack

$10.00

This copper-hued, malt-forward amber ale honors our hometown Heisman winner and Iowa Football’s 1939 team, The “Ironmen”.

A Greener State of Mind - 6-pack

A Greener State of Mind - 6-pack

$12.00

Big Grove Brewery & GreenState Credit Union have partnered to brew A Greener State of Mind—a refreshing citrus-forward pale ale with a goal for a greener and cleaner Iowa. Proceeds will benefit Wings2Water, a nonprofit that promotes healthy water quality. Scan the QR code to learn what you can do to help their mission.

Arms Race - 6-pack

Arms Race - 6-pack

$11.00

Blurring the line between a pale ale and an IPA, this Big Grove classic features rich malt character and a massive Citra hop punch.

Boomtown - 6-pack

Boomtown - 6-pack

$10.00

You work hard. Demand the Premium! Brewed in the heart of Iowa City with the choicest Midwestern barley and select hops, this is a classic, easy-drinking beer.

Burch the Bear - 6-pack

Burch the Bear - 6-pack

$11.00

Honoring Iowa's first mascot, Burch, a real-life brown bear from 1908... this classic, easy-drinking brown ale features notes of hazelnut and chocolate with a crisp, easy finish.

Double Blackberry - 4-pack

Double Blackberry - 4-pack

$11.00

Featuring a beautiful magenta and violet hue, this one bursts with flavors of blackberries and boysenberries.

Easy Eddy - 6-pack

Easy Eddy - 6-pack

$12.00

Iowa’s top-selling IPA is hazy with tropical flavors of pineapple and mango. Easy Eddy is infinitely drinkable and relentlessly flavorful.

Eddy Pack - Variety 12-pack

Eddy Pack - Variety 12-pack

$22.00

Three (3) Easy Eddy Three (3) West Eddy Three (3) Aussie Eddy (pack-exclusive) Three (3) Experimental Eddy (pack-exclusive)

Que Será - 6-pack

Que Será - 6-pack

$10.00

This refreshingly tart and surprisingly light wheat ale packs a big lemon punch and finishes with a bright sour pop.

Royal Eddy - 6-pack

Royal Eddy - 6-pack

$13.00

Huge tropical hop notes from the irresponsible amounts of Citra and Talus dry hops. This big hazy is royally hazy and silky smooth.

Squeeze Box: Mixed 12-pack

Squeeze Box: Mixed 12-pack

$18.00

A 12-pack of our Squeeze hard seltzers... 3 Blood Orange, 3 Lime Cooler, 3 Pineapple Kick, 3 Wild Raspberry. 98 calories, 0g sugar, 1g carb... and crafted right here at Big Grove Brewery.

Squeeze: Lime Cooler - 6-pack

Squeeze: Lime Cooler - 6-pack

$10.99

Zesty, sweet lime with a hint of cucumber. Refreshing as running through a sprinkler. Squeeze Righteously!

Squeeze: Pineapple Kick - 6-pack

Squeeze: Pineapple Kick - 6-pack

$10.99

Tropical, sun-kissed pineapple hard seltzer with a smooth kick of ginger. Squeeze Righteously!

Tropical Jam - 4-pack

Tropical Jam - 4-pack

$11.00

A one-way journey to palm trees & sand castles. Tropical Jam is a fruited sour ale packed with pineapple, tangerine, mango & guava. Garnish with a tiny umbrella.

Turtle Hunter - 4-pack

Turtle Hunter - 4-pack

$16.00

This Big Grove classic isn't quite an east coast IPA... but not quite west coast either. It's just a sweet hazy double IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Ekuanot Cryo that goes down smooth.

Wade Wisely - 6-pack

Wade Wisely - 6-pack

$12.00

Rich and malty with strong flavors of rich, donut shop coffee. Proceeds from this one improve the quality of Iowa’s trout streams.

West Eddy - 12-pack

West Eddy - 12-pack

$23.00

Tropical and stone fruit aromas ride big waves of bright citrus, guava, and punched-up peach flavors. Choose your own adventure with this refreshing and thirst-quenching West Coast IPA.

West Eddy - 6-pack

West Eddy - 6-pack

$12.00

Tropical and stone fruit aromas ride big waves of bright citrus, guava, and punched-up peach flavors. Choose your own adventure with this refreshing and thirst-quenching West Coast IPA.

West Main Wheat - 6-pack

West Main Wheat - 6-pack

$10.00

The first beer we ever brewed! This one got us started with malty sweetness, balanced by a citrus zing and honey-floral finish.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Discover our spirited taproom and its diverse range of craft brews and street food. We invite you to our warm and spacious tavern with an award-winning patio and backyard games.

Website

Location

1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
Big Grove Brewery image
Big Grove Brewery image
Main pic

