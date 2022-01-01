Big Grove Brewery Iowa City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Discover our spirited taproom and its diverse range of craft brews and street food. We invite you to our warm and spacious tavern with an award-winning patio and backyard games.
Location
1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City, IA 52240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City - 525 S Gilbert St
No Reviews
525 S Gilbert St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurant
Falbo Bros Pizzaria - Iowa City
No Reviews
457 South Gilbert Street Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurant