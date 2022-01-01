Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Grove Brewery Solon

review star

No reviews yet

101 West Main St

Solon, IA 52333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$14.50

San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt

Roasted Mushroom

Roasted Mushroom

$17.00

Local mushrooms, garlic confit, fontina cheese, arugula

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.50

Pepperoni, San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella

Traditional Sausage

Traditional Sausage

$15.50

House made fennel sausage, San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella

White Sausage

White Sausage

$16.50

Creme fraiche, house made fennel sausage, fresh mozz, red onion, scallion, marinated tomato, fennel pollen

Sat/Sun Breakfast Pizza

Sat/Sun Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, red pepper, red onion, cheddar, fontina, garlic confit, creme fraiche

Entrée Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Bibb lettuce, cucumber, shaved red onion, chickpeas, buttermilk dill vinaigrette

Yakisoba Noodle

Yakisoba Noodle

$15.00

Braised oyster mushroom, cabbage, pickled cucumber, yuzu-turnip relish, wakame seaweed, dark miso vinaigrette

Marinated Beet & Sweet Potato

Marinated Beet & Sweet Potato

$14.00

Spiced labneh, pomegranate, cranberry, almond picada, fresh herbs

Steak Cobb

Steak Cobb

$18.75

Ribeye steak, romaine lettuce, preserved summer peppers, roasted squash, soft cooked egg, smoked blue cheese, honey bacon vinaigrette

For the Kiddos

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.95

Includes a choice of chilled veggies, fries or house made applesauce

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Includes a choice of chilled veggies, fries or house made applesauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Includes a choice of chilled veggies, fries or house made applesauce

Potluck & Sides

Doug's Mac & Cheese

Doug's Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Simple. Cheesy. Delicious

Dougie

Dougie

$9.25

Combination of Doug's Mac & Cheese with Tater Tot Casserole

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$1.50

Focaccia

Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

$9.75

Ground beef, house made mushroom soup, sharp cheddar, crispy tots

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.00

House made applesauce

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$3.50+

Smoked paprika, olive oil, Grana Padano

Special Soup

Fresh-made daily! Please feel welcome to ask your server for today's special.

Chilled Veggies

Chilled Veggies

$2.00

Rotating selection

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Perfectly crunchy and comin' out hot!

Start or Share

GF Half Wings

GF Half Wings

$10.00

deep fried - Plain, Buffalo or Korean BBQ

Half Wings

Half Wings

$10.00

Breaded and deep fried - Plain, Buffalo, or Korean BBQ. Served with blue cheese. Unbreaded upon request.

GF Wings

GF Wings

$16.00

deep fried - Plain, Buffalo or Korean BBQ

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Breaded and deep fried - Plain, Buffalo, or Korean BBQ. Served with blue cheese. Unbreaded upon request.

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$9.75

French fries, roasted garlic, crispy herbs

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Bibb lettuce, cucumber, shaved red onion, chickpeas, buttermilk dill vinaigrette

Giant BGB Pretzel

Giant BGB Pretzel

$10.25

Choice of Big Grove beer cheese or Boetje’s spicy mustard

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.75

Flash fried with honey sriracha vinaigrette, toasted almonds, cilantro

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.00

Chile oil, citrus zest

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Curried confit butternut squash, cranberry agrodolce, yogurt, mint, focaccia

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$6.00

House-made sourdough and artisanal butter

From Scratch Entrées

Salmon & Dumplings

Salmon & Dumplings

$28.00

Pan-seared salmon, rye dumplings, charred Brussels sprouts, bacon, horseradish cream, dill

Braised Pork & Beans

Braised Pork & Beans

$25.00

Red wine braised pork shoulder, Rancho Gordo yellow-eyed peas, preserved summer peppers, pork jus

Sweet Potato Agnolotti

Sweet Potato Agnolotti

$23.00

House-made pasta filled with roasted sweet potato, beef short rib, house-made ricotta, toasted pine nuts, rosemary

Cavatelli en Brodo

Cavatelli en Brodo

$24.00

Pecorino brodo, roasted oyster mushrooms, salsa verde, hens yolk

On Our Bread

Brewpub Burger

Brewpub Burger

$15.00

Black Angus ground beef, American cheese, BGB pickles, aioli, brioche bun

Buttermilk Breaded Chicken

Buttermilk Breaded Chicken

$15.25

Deep fried chicken, aioli, BGB pickles, brioche bun, served plain or tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Korean BBQ

Pastrami

Pastrami

$15.50

Housemade smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, house made saurkraut, thousand island, rye bread

Seared Cod

Seared Cod

$14.25

Housemade tartar sauce, BGB pickles, brioche bun

Lamb Meatball Sub

Lamb Meatball Sub

$17.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, broccoli pesto, mozzarella, winter squash giardiniera, ciabatta

Vegan "Meatball" Sub

Vegan "Meatball" Sub

$17.50

Mushroom and tofu, San Marzano tomato sauce, broccoli pesto, winter squash giardiniera, ciabatta

From Our Bakery

Milk & Cookies

Milk & Cookies

$7.00

Three made from scratch chocolate chip cookies, served with malted milk

BGB Cheesecake

BGB Cheesecake

$9.50

Rotating selection of cheesecake with house made ice cream, crumbles and sauces

Scoop Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.50

Nilla wafers, salted caramel, caramelized peanuts, Chantilly cream

H&H Week Menu

Winter Squash Pizza

$16.50

Four Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where it all began in 2013! Our chefs and brewers craft classic, seasonal Iowa dishes with a flair for the adventurous paired with small-batch brews.

Website

Location

101 West Main St, Solon, IA 52333

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Vibes Cafe
orange star5.0 • 35
121 Main St. Solon, IA 52333
View restaurantnext
Brass Fountain - Solon - 122 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
122 East Main Street Solon, IA 52333
View restaurantnext
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
405 N Dubuque St North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Sushiya - North Liberty
orange star4.6 • 324
745 Community Dr Ste A North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Mosley's - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Solon

Good Vibes Cafe
orange star5.0 • 35
121 Main St. Solon, IA 52333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solon
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston