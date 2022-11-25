Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
American

Big Guys Sausage Stand Berwyn

review star

No reviews yet

7021 Roosevelt Rd

Berwyn, IL 60402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thanksgiving Catering

Small Thanksgiving Dinner

$199.00Out of stock

Feeds up to 6 people and includes: -Half of a 20+ lb whole roasted turkey sliced and served with turkey au jus. -2lbs mashed potatoes. -1 quart of gravy. -2 lbs sausage & sage stuffing. -2 lbs sweet potato casserole -9 parker house rolls -pint of whole cranberry sauce

Large Thanksgiving Dinner

$349.00

Feeds up to 12 people and includes: -20+ lb whole roasted turkey sliced and served with turkey au jus. -4lbs mashed potatoes. -Two quarts of gravy. -4 lbs sausage & sage stuffing. -4 lbs sweet potato casserole -18 parker house rolls -quart of whole cranberry sauce

Whiskey glazed ham

$18.99+

Shaved whiskey glazed ham off the bone.

Apple Crisp

$38.00

1/3 pan apple crisp, ready to bake! serves ~ 6

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$40.00

Creamy pumpkin bread pudding with pecan topping and served with a side of caramel sauce.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$45.00

Assortment of vegetables served with feta and balsamic glaze on the side. *hot items are packed to be heated at home (instructions included) *Pick-up Easter Day 8:30am-12pm

Mac & Cheese

$38.00

1/3 pan creamy mac & cheese, parmesan bread crumb topping serves ~ 6

Green Bean Casserole

$38.00

1/3 Pan of scratch made green bean casserole made with fresh green beans, mushrooms, béchamel, and fried onions.

Sausage & Sage Stuffing

$38.00

1/3 pan of our famous stuffing serves ~ 6 *Please allow 72 hour notice for all Holiday catering orders*

Sweet potato casserole a la carte

$38.00

4 lb pan of roasted yams whipped and topped with brown sugar crumble.

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$38.00

1/3 pan mashed potatoes with gravy. Feeds 6

Quart of cranberry sauce

$15.00

quart of gravy

$15.00

18 pack parker house rolls

$12.00

*Please allow 72 hour notice for all Holiday catering orders*

Turkey a la carte

$175.00Out of stock

20+ lb butterball turkey roasted and expertly sliced, served in turkey au jus.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue collar gourmet!

Location

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402

Directions

Gallery
Big Guys Sausage Stand image
Big Guys Sausage Stand image

Similar restaurants in your area

Avenue Ale House - 825 S Oak Park Ave
orange star3.2 • 452
825 S Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60304
View restaurantnext
Prime Tacos!
orange starNo Reviews
1638 S Harvey Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
orange star4.2 • 1,814
7218 Madison St Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Burger Antics
orange star4.7 • 1,181
3740 Grand Blvd. Brookfield, IL 60513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Berwyn

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,893
3011 S Harlem Ave Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
orange star4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Parrilla Express
orange star4.5 • 702
6401 34th St Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Lunges 'n Lattes
orange star5.0 • 444
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berwyn
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston