Mexican & Tex-Mex
Big Island Burritos 814 N Highway A1a
No reviews yet
814 N Highway A1a
Indialantic, FL 32903
Popular Items
Starters
Burritos
Chos & Dillas
Tacos
Tiki Tacos
$9.00
One soft shell taco
$4.75
One hard shell Taco
$3.25
Maui Mahi Tacos
$13.75
One single Maui Maui Taco
$7.25
Single Street Taco
3-Pack (Taco Meat) Big Island Street Tacos
$11.50
3-Pack (Chicken) Big Island Street Tacos -BI Style
$12.25
3-Pack (Barbacoa) traditional Street Tacos
$13.50
3-Pack( BBQ Pork) Street Tacos
$11.25
3-Pack (Buffalo Chicken) Street Tacos
$12.25
3-Pack (Shrimp) Street Tacos --- pico white onions and chimy
$13.50
3-Pack (Barbacoa) BIB STYLE -Cheese lettuce pico)
$13.50
3-Pack (Ribeye) Street tacos, (BIB Style- cheese/ lettuce/ pico)
$12.50
3-Pack Big Island Street Tacos w/ No Meat w/ chips & salsa
$9.00
3-Pack Big Island Street Tacos w/ Guac as Protein w/ chips & salsa
$11.50
3-Pack Big Island Street Tacos w/ Sliced Avocado as Protein w/ chips & salsa
$11.50
Radical Ranch Taocs
$12.75
Big Island Taco Dog ( chili/pico/queso)
$8.00
Sides
Side of Chips
$4.00
Small side of Salsa
$1.50
Large side of Salsa
$3.00
Small side of Pico
$1.50
Large side of Pico
$3.00
Small side of Guacamole
$2.25
Large side of Guacamole
$6.00
Small side of Queso
$2.25
Large side of Queso
$4.00
Small Rice
$2.00
Large Rice
$4.00
Small Beans
$2.00
Large Beans
$4.00
Small Rice/Beans
$2.00
Large Rice/Beans
$4.00
Side of Diced White Onions
$0.75
Side of Red Cabbage
$0.75
Side of Carrots
$0.75
Side of Fruit Salsa
$0.75
Side of Sour Cream
$0.75
Side of Creamy Chipotle Sauce
$0.75
Side of Pickled Red Onion
$0.75
Side of Cilantro
$0.75
Side of Jalopenos
$0.75
Side of Taco Meat
$3.00
Side Of Chicken
$5.50
Side of Pork
$5.50
Side of Shaved Ribeye
$6.50
Side Of Barbacoa
$7.00
Side of Mahi
$8.00
Side of Shrimp
$8.00
Side of Sharon Sauce
$1.75
Side Of Enchalada Sauce
$1.75
Side Of CLV
$2.00
HOT SAUCE TO GO
$0.75
Small side of chips
$1.75
Side of salsa verde
$1.75
Side of Ranch
$1.00
Side of Caesar Dressing
$1.00
Side of Island Sauce
$1.00
Side of Sliced Avocado
$3.50
Side of Chopped Bacon
$2.00
Side of Shredded Cheese
$2.00
Side of Black Bean Sauce
$2.00
Side of Chili
$3.00
Side of Fresh Jalopenos
$0.75
Side of Chimichuri
$2.00
Side of Lettuce
$0.75
Kids Meals
Soups N Salads
Cup of Lobster Bisque
$7.50
Bowl of Lobster Bisque
$12.00
Cup of Shrimp & Corn Chowder
$7.50
Bowl of Shrimp & Corn Chowder
$12.00
Cup of Soup of Day
$4.00
Bowl of Soup of the Day
$7.50
Cup of Chili Ranchero
$4.00
Bowl of Chili Ranchero
$7.50
Side Salad
$5.25
House Salad
$7.75
Big Island Salad
$11.00
Big Island Salad w/ Rice/Beans
$13.00
Big Island Salad w/ Chicken
$16.25
Big Island Salad w/ Jerked Chicken
$16.25
Big Island Salad w/ Taco Meat
$14.00
Bis Island Salad w/ Pork
$16.25
Big Island Salad w/ Shaved Ribeye
$17.00
Big Island Salad w/ Barbacoa
$17.00
Big Island Salad w/ Mahi
$18.00
Big Island Salad w/ Shrimp
$18.00
Side Caesar Salad
$5.75
Classic Caesar Salad
$8.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Chicken
$13.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Jerked Chicken
$13.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Taco Meat
$11.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Pork
$13.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Shaved Ribeye
$15.75
Classic Caesar Salad w/ Barbacoa
$15.75
Classic Caesar Salad W/ Mahi
$15.75
Classic Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
$15.75
Breakfast
SPECIALS
SPECIAL Tuesday 3 pack
$10.00
SPECIAL Steak N Cheese lett, chs, mayo, white onions
$13.50
SPECIAL taco dog w potato chips
$10.00
SPECIAL 3 pack carribbean jerk pork tacos (cilantro, pickled red onions, sour cream)
$12.75
SPECIALBlackend Chicken island plate with avocados
$14.00
SPECIAL Caribbean jerk pork island plate with avocado
$14.00
Chicken Island Plate w/ mango salsa
$12.50
SPECIAL Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Xtreme
$14.00
BIB Chicken Bowl
$11.50
SPECIAL 3-Pack Chicken Street tacos w/ chips and salsa
$11.50
Smoked Fish Dip
$12.50
turkey barb island plate with fruit salsa
$13.75
SPECIAL 3 PACK turkey barb w/ chz, let, red onions
$13.50
Maui Tacos shrimp or mahi
$12.75
Beer/Wine
Miller Lite
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Dos Equis
$5.00
Imperial
$5.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Goose lpa
$5.00
Negra Modelo
$5.00
Red Stripe
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Stella
$5.00
XX Amber
$5.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Shock Top
$5.00
Carib
$5.00
Anita Strawberry Lager
$5.00
Yuengling
$4.75
Michelob Ultra
$4.75
Land Shark
$4.75
Kona light blonde Ale
$4.75
Kona big wave
$4.75
Blue Moon
$5.00
Abita Chocolate Stout
$3.00
Caribe Pineapple Cider
$4.75
16oz Bud/Bud Light
$3.50
Pitcher Bud/Bud Light
$10.00
16oz Kona Big Wave
$5.75
Pitcher Kona Big Wave
$14.00
16oz Mango Cart
$5.75
Pitcher Mango Cart
$16.00
16oz Dragon Point
$6.75
Sam Adams Summer
$6.25
Pitcher Seasonal
$16.00
Purple Haze
$5.75
Abita Strawberry Lager
$6.25
Caribé Pineapple Cider
$5.75
Summer shandy
$5.75
summer shandy pitcher
$14.00
Yuengling
$5.75
Jai aiai
$6.25
Beach Bum
$5.75
Pacifico
$6.00
Cabernet
$4.75
Chardonnay
$4.75
Pinot Grigio
$4.75
White Zin
$4.75
Red Moscato
$4.75
Rosé
$4.75
Bud Light Seltzer
$5.25
Smirnoff Screwdriver
$5.00
Bacardi Cocktail
$6.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Sangria
$5.50
Bloody Mary
$6.50
Mimosa PITCHER
$15.00
Topo Chico Seltzer
$5.50
cut water rum mojito
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Nütrl
$5.50
5 pack nütrl
$12.00
Blood Orange Organic Mimosa
$14.00
Jameson Lemonade
$6.50
Cazadores Margarita
$6.00
Jameson ginger and lime
$6.50
Soda / Tea
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Best Burrito On The Beach!
Location
814 N Highway A1a, Indialantic, FL 32903
Gallery
