Main picView gallery

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1016 Riley St. Ste 5

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Plate
Chicken Katsu
Spam Musubi

Chicken Plate

Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Katsu

$11.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.99

Katsu Curry

$11.99Out of stock

Beef/Pork Plate

Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

BBQ Beef

$11.99

Kalbi Short Ribs

$15.99

Kalua Pork

$11.99

Loco Moco

$12.99

Kalua Moco

$12.99

Katsu Moco

$12.99

Spam & Eggs

$9.99

Seafood Plate

Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

Island White Fish

$11.99

Crispy Shrimp

$12.99

Kidz Meal

Our Kidz Meals come with 1 scoop of Rice and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

Kidz Meal - BBQ Chicken

$4.99

Kidz Meal - Teriyaki Chicken

$4.99

Kidz Meal - Chicken Katsu

$4.99

Kidz Meal - Island White Fish

$4.99

Big Island Favs

Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

Hawaiian BBQ

$14.99

Katsu & BBQ

$13.99

Seafood & Chicken

$13.99

Pick 2 & Family Meal

Family Meal

$43.99

Our Family Meals come with 6 scoops of Rice, 4 scoops of Mac Salad and Shredded Cabbage Feeds a small family of 4

Pick 2 Plate

$12.99

Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

Make It Mini

Our Mini Meals come with 1 scoop of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage

Mini Meal - BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Mini Meal - Chicken Katsu

$8.99

Mini Meal - Teriyaki Chicken

$8.99

Mini Meal - BBQ Beef

$8.99

Mini Meal - Kalua Pork

$10.99

Mini Meal - White Fish

$8.99

Mini Meal - Crispy Shrimp

$8.99

Mini Meal - Kalbi Ribs

$12.99

Island Fries

Island Fries

$5.99

Fries, Sriracha Mayo

Katsu Island Fries

$10.99

Fries, Sriracha Mayo, Katsu Chicken

Kalua Island Fries

$10.99

Fries, Sriracha Mayo, Kalua Pork

Appetizers

Spam Musubi

$5.99

Crispy Shrimp

$7.49

Lumpia

$6.99

Potstickers

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.89

Mac Salad

$3.99

Bottled/Canned Drink

Bottled Water

$1.49Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun

$2.29

Float

Float

$4.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FLB Entertainment Center
orange starNo Reviews
511 East Bidwell Street Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
University of Beer - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
1009 East Bidwell Folsom, CA 95628
View restaurantnext
13 Beach Hut Deli - 13 Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
241 Blue Ravine Rd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
J Wilds Burgers & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
614 Sutter Street Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Folsom

Buckhorn BBQ - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 3,082
250 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
orange star4.8 • 1,220
2784 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Folsom
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston