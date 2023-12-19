Big Island Poke 3601 W Gandy Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
South Tampa's freshest poke bowls, smoothies, hotdogs and Acai bowls.
Location
3601 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reziero's NY Pizza - 5023 Bayshore Boulevard
No Reviews
5023 Bayshore Boulevard Tampa, FL 33611
View restaurant