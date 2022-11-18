Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Big Jay's Pizzeria 9250 River Road

541 Reviews

$$

9250 River road

Marcy, NY 13403

New York Style Pizza

Small 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Large 18" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

The Big 24" Cheese Pizza

$28.00

10" Keto Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

Small 12" Garlic Pizza

$11.00

Large 18" Garlic Pizza

$17.00

The Big 24" Garlic Pizza

$28.00

Small 12" Upside down Pizza

$11.00

Large 18" Upside Down Pizza

$17.00

The Big 24" Upside Down

$28.00

Sheet Pan Sicilian Pizza

$28.00

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Topped with cheese, bacon, ham, and pepperoni.

Greens A' La Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Philly Steak Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Topped in traditional Philly steak, tomato sauce, and classic cheese.

Upside Down Pizza Small 12"

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese.

Big Jay Stuffed Pizza Small 12"

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, and yummy ranch dressing.

Margarita Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and homemade tomato sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza Small 12"

$14.00

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and bacon.

veggie Pizza Smanll 12'

$14.00

Meat Lovers Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Topped with cheese, bacon, ham, and pepperoni.

Greens A' La Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Philly Steak Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Topped in traditional Philly steak, tomato sauce, and classic cheese.

Upside Down Pizza Large 18"

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese.

Big Jay Stuffed Pizza Large 18"

$24.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, and yummy ranch dressing.

Margarita Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and homemade tomato sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and bacon.

Veggie Pizza Large 18"

$22.00

Pizza & Wings Specials

Small Pizza & 20 Wings Special

$31.00

Large Pizza & 25 Wings Special

$43.00

Large Pizza & 50 Wings Special

$65.00

The Big Pizza & 30 Wings Special

$59.00

Small Specialty Pizza & 20 Wings Special

$34.00

Large Specialty Pizza & 25 Wings Special

$47.00

Large Specialty Pizza & 50 Wings Special

$69.00

SUPERBOWL SMALL AND 10

$19.99

SUPERBOWL LARGE AND 20

$35.99

SUPERBOWL 2 LARGE AND 50

$65.99

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Delicious chicken tenders.

Fried Meatballs

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms, deep-fried to a golden brown color.

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Deep-fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

French Fries

$5.00

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Poppers

$7.50

Juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.

Combo Basket

$13.00

Choice of any 3 items.

Fried Raviolis

$7.50

Full Order Garlic Knots

$4.50

Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Provolone Sticks

$7.50

Potato Skins

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Fresh Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.95+

Salami, ham, provolone, peppers, and black olives.

Garden Salad

$5.00+

A generous portion of fresh letters, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives with your choice of our dressings.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing, and grated cheese.

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing, grated cheese, and chicken.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95+

Chicken Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

24 Boneless Wings

$23.00

36 Boneless Wings

$32.00

10 Traditional Wings

$14.99

20 Traditional Wings

$26.99

30 Traditional Wings

$39.99

40 Traditional Wings

$49.99

50 Traditional Wings

$59.99

Calzones and Strombolis

Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and any 2 toppings.

Stromboli

$11.00

Rolls

Sausage Roll

$20.00

Italian sausage with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Spinach Roll

$20.00

Roll stuffed with spinach and mozzarella.

Broccoli Roll

$20.00

Pepperoni Roll

$20.00

Roll stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella.

Greens A' La Roll

$23.00

Chicken Finger Roll

$22.00

Antipasta Roll

$24.00

Steak Roll

$24.00

Steak Roll with Greens

$28.00

Cold Subs

Tuna Sub 8"

$9.00

Delicious tuna fish salad & veggies in a satisfying sub.

Ham Sub 8"

$9.00

Topped with deli-sliced ham.

Chicken Sub 8"

$10.00

Chicken Strips, Classic Cheese and Buffalo Sauce

Roast Beef Sub 8"

$9.50

Juicy roast beef with your choice of fixings.

Bologna Sub 8"

$9.00

Turkey Sub 8"

$9.00

Turkey and veggies make for a scrumptious sub.

Mixed Cuts Sub 8"

$9.00

Italian Mix 8"

$9.00

Ruben W/chips

$8.99

Salami Sub 8"

$9.00

Tuna Sub 12"

$11.00

Delicious tuna fish salad & veggies in a satisfying sub.

Ham Sub 12"

$11.00

Topped with deli-sliced ham.

Chicken Sub 12"

$12.00

Chicken meat, classic cheese.

Roast Beef Sub 12"

$11.00

Juicy roast beef with your choice of fixings.

Bologna Sub 12"

$11.00

Turkey Sub 12"

$11.00

Turkey and veggies make for a scrumptious sub.

Mixed Cuts Sub 12"

$11.00

Italian Mix Sub 12"

$11.00

Salami Sub 12"

$11.00

Hot Subs

Pappy's Hot Cappy Sub 8"

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub 8"

$10.00

Chicken meat, classic cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Sausage & Peppers Sub 8"

$10.00

Meatball Parm Sub 8"

$10.00

Homemade Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzarella

Philly Steak Sub 8"

$10.00

Topped with Philly steak and classic cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sub 8"

$10.00

Topped with eggplant slices and parmesan cheese.

Fried Bologna & Peppers Sub 8"

$10.00

Chicken Parm 8"

$10.00

Chicken Finger Sub 8"

$10.00

BLT 8"

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sub 8' inch

$10.00

Pappy's Hot Cappy 12"

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub 12"

$13.00

Chicken meat, classic cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Sausage & Peppers Sub 12"

$13.00

Meatball Parm Sub 12"

$13.00

Topped with homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese.

Philly Steak Sub 12"

$13.00

Topped with Philly steak and classic cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sub 12"

$13.00

Topped with eggplant slices and parmesan cheese.

Fried Bologna & Peppers Sub 12"

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sub 12"

$13.00

Chicken Finger Sub 12"

$13.00

BLT 12"

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sub 12"

$13.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato and caesar dressing.

Ham Wrap

$8.95

Turkey Wrap

$8.95

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Vegetarian Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Tuna Wrap

$9.95

Italian Dishes

Big Jays Greens

$12.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti topped in our homemade meatballs.

Spaghetti with Sausage

$12.00

Spaghetti topped with sausage.

Ravioli

$12.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Stacked layers of pasta packed with meat and cheese, covered in red sauce. Pro tip: Go for the crispy edge pieces.

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Grilled chicken over fettuccine noodle topped with Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Topped with eggplant slices, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce.

Chicken Riggies

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Chicken Broc Alfredo

$14.00

ADD MEATBALL

$2.00

ADD SAUSAGE

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Fried Dough Chunks

$3.00

Pusties

$4.00Out of stock

Lobster Tails

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$5.00

A perfect combo of incredibly moist chocolate cake layered with sweet buttercream frosting made with Oreo cookies.

Cannoli

$4.00

Delicious tube of fried dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta filling.

Cookie

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Rainbow Cake

$5.00

Confetti Cake

$5.00

Double Choclate

$5.00

maggies cookies

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Double Choclate Layered cake

$6.00

Fruit Parfait

$3.50

bannana nut cake

$5.00

strawberry creme puff

$6.00

chocolate creme puff

$6.00

pusties

$4.00

PB brownie

$5.00

cupcakes

$6.00

applecrisp

$5.00

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Celery + blue

$2.00

Chips

$0.75

Fish Fry

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Fry

$12.95

FRIED SHRIMP

$6.99

FRIED CLAMS

$6.99

Family Pasta trays

Riggies Family Deal

$43.99

alfredo Family deal

$43.99

spaghetti Family deal

$43.99

Baked Ziti Family deal

$43.99

chicken Parm Family deal

$43.99

lasagna Family deal

$43.99

eggplant Family deal

$43.99

DOUGH

Small dough

$2.99

large dough

$3.99

big dough

$5.99

MAISIE'S DESSERTS

Creme puffs

$3.00

Choclate brownie w/icing

$6.00

cookies and creme cupcake

$5.00

Strawberry cupcake

$5.00

cookies "N' Creme

$4.00

Brownies

$5.00

large Cupcakes

$6.00

Whoopie Pies

$7.00

bundt cakes

$3.00

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.00

CAN OF SODA

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

SELTZER WATER

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Bubble Tea

$3.99

Thursday

8" Cold Sub Thursday Special

$7.00

Specials

1st Lg Cheese Pizza****

$26.50

2nd Lg Cheese Pizza****

$26.50

25 Traditional Wings****

25 Boneless Wings****

Large Cheese Pizza and 20 BONELESS Wings

$29.00

Large Cheese Pizza and 20 TRADITIONAL Wings

$29.00

Small Cheese Pizza and 10 BONELESS Wings

$20.00

Small Cheese Pizza and 10 TRADITIONAL Wings

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9250 River road, Marcy, NY 13403

