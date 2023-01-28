Big Jay's Pizzeria - Rome 421 N James Street
421 North James Street
Rome, NY 13440
New York Style Pizza
Small 12" Cheese Pizza
Large 18" Cheese Pizza
The Big 24" Cheese Pizza
12" Keto Cauliflower Pizza
Small 12" Garlic Pizza
Large 18" Garlic Pizza
The Big 24" Garlic Pizza
Small 12" Upside down Pizza
Large 18" Upside Down Pizza
The Big 24" Upside Down
Sheet Pan Sicilian Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza Small 12"
Greens A' La Pizza Small 12"
Philly Steak Pizza Small 12"
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small 12"
Big Jay Stuffed Pizza Small 12"
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small 12"
Margarita Pizza Small 12"
Hawaiian Pizza Small 12"
veggie Pizza Small 12'
Stir Fry 12"
Meat Lovers Pizza Large 18"
Greens A' La Pizza Large 18"
Philly Steak Pizza Large 18"
Upside Down Pizza Large 18"
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 18"
Big Jay Stuffed Pizza Large 18"
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large 18"
Margarita Pizza Large 18"
Hawaiian Pizza Large 18"
Veggie Pizza Large 18"
Stir Fry 18"
Pizza & Wings Specials
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Delicious chicken tenders.
Fried Meatballs
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms, deep-fried to a golden brown color.
Breaded Cauliflower
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.
French Fries
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Loaded Fries
Poppers
Juicy jalapeno poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection.
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken breast coated in breading.
Combo Basket
Choice of any 3 items.
Fried Raviolis
Full Order Garlic Knots
Tenders & Fries
Pretzel Bites
Fresh Salads
Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, provolone, peppers, and black olives.
Garden Salad
A generous portion of fresh letters, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives with your choice of our dressings.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing, and grated cheese.
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Crisp romaine tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing, grated cheese, and chicken.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Wings
Calzones and Strombolis
Rolls
Sausage Roll
Italian sausage with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Spinach Roll
Roll stuffed with spinach and mozzarella.
Broccoli Roll
Pepperoni Roll
Roll stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella.
Greens A' La Roll
Chicken Finger Roll
Antipasta Roll
Steak Roll
Steak Roll with Greens
Cold Subs
Tuna Sub 8"
Delicious tuna fish salad & veggies in a satisfying sub.
Ham Sub 8"
Topped with deli-sliced ham.
Chicken Sub 8"
Chicken Strips, Classic Cheese and Buffalo Sauce
Roast Beef Sub 8"
Juicy roast beef with your choice of fixings.
Bologna Sub 8"
Turkey Sub 8"
Turkey and veggies make for a scrumptious sub.
Mixed Cuts Sub 8"
Italian Mix 8"
Ruben W/chips
Salami Sub 8"
Tuna Sub 12"
Delicious tuna fish salad & veggies in a satisfying sub.
Ham Sub 12"
Topped with deli-sliced ham.
Chicken Sub 12"
Chicken meat, classic cheese.
Roast Beef Sub 12"
Juicy roast beef with your choice of fixings.
Bologna Sub 12"
Turkey Sub 12"
Turkey and veggies make for a scrumptious sub.
Mixed Cuts Sub 12"
Italian Mix Sub 12"
Salami Sub 12"
Hot Subs
Pappy's Hot Cappy Sub 8"
Buffalo Chicken Sub 8"
Chicken meat, classic cheese, and buffalo sauce.
Sausage & Peppers Sub 8"
Meatball Parm Sub 8"
Homemade Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzarella
Philly Steak Sub 8"
Topped with Philly steak and classic cheese.
Eggplant Parm Sub 8"
Topped with eggplant slices and parmesan cheese.
Fried Bologna & Peppers Sub 8"
Chicken Parm 8"
Chicken Finger Sub 8"
BLT 8"
Grilled Chicken Sub 8' inch
Pappy's Hot Cappy 12"
Buffalo Chicken Sub 12"
Chicken meat, classic cheese, and buffalo sauce.
Sausage & Peppers Sub 12"
Meatball Parm Sub 12"
Topped with homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese.
Philly Steak Sub 12"
Topped with Philly steak and classic cheese.
Eggplant Parm Sub 12"
Topped with eggplant slices and parmesan cheese.
Fried Bologna & Peppers Sub 12"
Chicken Parm Sub 12"
Chicken Finger Sub 12"
BLT 12"
Grilled Chicken Sub 12"
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato and caesar dressing.
Ham Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Vegetarian Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Italian Dishes
Big Jays Greens
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti topped in our homemade meatballs.
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti topped with sausage.
Ravioli
Lasagna
Stacked layers of pasta packed with meat and cheese, covered in red sauce. Pro tip: Go for the crispy edge pieces.
Stuffed Shells
Classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three-cheese ricotta filling and delicious marinara sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken over fettuccine noodle topped with Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parm
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
Eggplant Parm
Topped with eggplant slices, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce.
Chicken Riggies
Baked Ziti
Chicken Broc Alfredo
ADD MEATBALL
ADD SAUSAGE
Baked Ziti with Meat
Desserts
Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.
Carrot Cake
Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Fried Dough Chunks
Pusties
Lobster Tails
Oreo Cake
A perfect combo of incredibly moist chocolate cake layered with sweet buttercream frosting made with Oreo cookies.
Cannoli
Delicious tube of fried dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta filling.
Cookie
Brownies
Rainbow Cake
Confetti Cake
Double Choclate
maggies cookies
Strawberry Shortcake
Double Choclate Layered cake
Fruit Parfait
bannana nut cake
strawberry creme puff
chocolate creme puff
pusties
PB brownie
cupcakes
applecrisp
Sides Sauces and Dressings
Cup Mild Sauce
Cup Medium Sauce
Cup Sweet chili sauce
Cup Hot Sauce
Cup Ranch
Cup Bleu Cheese
Cup Italian Dressing
Cup Caesar Dressing
Cup Honey Mustard
Cup BBQ Sauce
Cup Everything Sauce
Cup Boom Boom Sauce
Cup Balsamic
Side Fries
Celery + blue
Chips
Family Pasta trays
MAISIE'S DESSERTS
Specials
