Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles 2938 E 2nd st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are good food • Not fast food Burgers made with LOVE since 1966. All food cooked fresh and made-to-order.
Location
2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles, OR 97058
Gallery