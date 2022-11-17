Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles 2938 E 2nd st

review star

No reviews yet

2938 E 2nd st

The Dalles, OR 97058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Jim Dandy Burger
Deluxe Cheese burger
French Fries

Burgers

Double Deluxe Burger

Double Deluxe Burger

$9.25

Two 1/3 lb beef patties on a sesame bun. Garnished with dressing, lettuce and tomato

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.95

Our Double Deluxe burger with 2 slices of Tillamook cheddar

Gorge Burger

Gorge Burger

$11.50

Two 1/3 lb beef patties with 2 slices of ham, swiss, Tillamook cheddar, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Red White & Blue Burger

Red White & Blue Burger

$15.50

1/2 lb patty with 4 thick slices of bacon, 2 slices Tillamook cheddar, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

T-Rex Burger (Our Biggest)

T-Rex Burger (Our Biggest)

$17.50

Two 1/2 lb beef patties, 4 slices of ham, 2 slices of swiss, 2 slices of Tillamook cheddar, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Deluxe Burger

Deluxe Burger

$6.25

1/3 lb patty on a 5" sesame bun. Garnished with dressing, lettuce and tomato

Deluxe Cheese burger

Deluxe Cheese burger

$7.00

Our Deluxe burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese

Big Jim Burger - Our Classic #1

Big Jim Burger - Our Classic #1

$7.50

Served with ham, natural swiss cheese, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Jim Dandy Burger

Jim Dandy Burger

$8.50

Served with bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, dressing, lettuce and tomato

RH Special Burger

RH Special Burger

$8.25

Served with ham, swiss, Tillamook cheddar, dressing, lettuce, tomato, mustard and relish

Rodeo Burger (Spicy)

Rodeo Burger (Spicy)

$7.25

1/3 lb beef patty, grilled onion, jalapeños, nacho cheese, dressing lettuce and tomato. An original of Ft. Dalles Rodeo

Luau Beef Burger

Luau Beef Burger

$8.10

1/3 lb beef patty with swiss cheese, ham, pineapple, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger (BMS)

Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger (BMS)

$9.25

Served with grilled mushrooms, thick bacon, swiss cheese, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Burger

$8.25

Healthy vegetable patty, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dressing, relish and mustard

Mini Burger

$3.95

1/8 lb beef patty, dressing, lettuce and tomato

Mini Cheeseburger

$4.60

1/8 lb beef patty, Tillamook cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

Mini Jim Dandy

$5.85

A smaller version of the Jim Dandy Burger

Mini Big Jim

$5.60

A smaller version of the Big Jim Burger

Patty Only

$3.50

One of our third pound patties.

1/2 LB Patty Only

$5.00

One of our third pound patties.

Veggie Patty Only

$2.00
Special Deluxe

Special Deluxe

$9.95

Bacon Only

$2.00

Chili Burger

$8.50

Fish

3 Piece Battered Cod

$13.95

Battered and breaded cod with your choice of fries. Tarter, lemon and coleslaw on the side

2 Piece Battered Cod

$11.95

Battered and breaded cod with your choice of fries. Tarter, lemon and coleslaw on the side

Cod & Shrimp Combo

$14.95
Butterflied Shrimp Basket

Butterflied Shrimp Basket

$11.25

10 pieces of breaded butterflied shrimp served with your choice of fries, tarter, lemon, cocktail sauce and coleslaw on the side

Clam Strip Basket

$9.95Out of stock

10 pieces of breaded butterflied shrimp served with your choice of fries, tarter, lemon, cocktail sauce and coleslaw on the side

Clam Strip (Side)

$3.75Out of stock

Shrimp Each

$1.55

Cod Piece

$3.50

Cod Fillet Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.95

3 pieces of fried chicken served with your choice of fries, dips, and coleslaw on the side

Bucket of Chicken

$20.50

1 1/2 lb of chicken served with your choice of fries, dips, and coleslaw on the side

Chicken Strip Only

$2.80

Grilled Chicken Only

$4.50

Luau Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, ham, pineapple, dressing, lettuce and tomato on our sesame bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Breaded chicken breast with dressing, pickles, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with dressing, lettuce, tomato and sweet-hot mustard

Crispy Chicken Only

$3.25

2 Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$7.25

2 pieces of fried chicken served with your choice of fries, dip, and coleslaw on the side

Sandwiches/Dogs

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with dressing on white bread.(Wheat bread available on request)

Hot Dog

$5.45

1/4 grilled beef hot dog with choice of toppings

Corn Dog

$2.95

Honey breaded chicken corndog

Tillamook Grilled Cheese

$4.15

Tillamook cheddar on grilled white bread. Tomato available upon request. Sliced ham $1.5 extra

Chili Dog

$7.45

Fries

French Fries

$3.30

8oz of thick cut french fries

Seasoned Crispy Curly Fries

$4.30

8oz of seasoned curly fries

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$4.30

8oz of fried tator tots

Onion Rings

$4.85

8oz of fried thick cut onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.30

8oz of crisscut sweet potato fries

Chili Tots

$5.95

Chili Fries

$5.50

Salads/Soups

Garden Salad

$7.25

Our house made salad with your choice of dressing!

Chef Salad

$9.65

Hour house made salad with added grilled chicken, ham, cheddar and swiss cheese!

Coleslaw

$1.50

Clam Chowder Cup (only guaranteed on Fridays)

$5.75

Clam Chowder Bowl (only guaranteed on Fridays)

$8.75

Cup of Chili

$4.75

Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Sauces

Fry Sauce

$0.40

Ranch

$0.40

Tartar

$0.40

Cocktail

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Blue Cheese

$0.40

Caesar

$0.40Out of stock

Burg Sauce

$0.40

Nacho Cheese

$0.60

Retail

T Shirt

$15.95

T Shirt XXL

$17.95

Mug

$9.95

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Charms

$1.40

Ice Cream Token

$1.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$9.95

Bottle Opener

$9.95

Key Chain Bottle Opener

$5.95

Stickers

$3.00

Brown Hat

$16.95

Grey Hat

$19.95

Milkshakes

JR Shake

JR Shake

$3.90

Milkshakes Made With Soft serve and Your Choice of Flavors!

SM Shake

SM Shake

$4.90

Milkshakes Made With Soft serve and Your Choice of Flavors!

MD Shake

MD Shake

$5.90

Milkshakes Made With Soft serve and Your Choice of Flavors!

LG Shake

LG Shake

$7.65

Milkshakes Made With Soft serve and Your Choice of Flavors!

JR Hard Shake

JR Hard Shake

$4.65

Milkshakes Made With Your Choice of Hard Ice cream and Your Choice of Flavors!

SM Hard Shake

SM Hard Shake

$5.90

Milkshakes Made With Your Choice of Hard Ice cream and Your Choice of Flavors!

MD Hard Shake

MD Hard Shake

$6.90

Milkshakes Made With Your Choice of Hard Ice cream and Your Choice of Flavors!

LG Hard Shake

LG Hard Shake

$8.65

Milkshakes Made With Your Choice of Hard Ice cream and Your Choice of Flavors!

JR Pumpkin Shake

$4.35

SM Pumpkin Shake

$5.35

MD Pumpkin Shake

$6.35

LG Pumpkin Shake

$8.20

Sundae

SM Toffee Caramel Crunch

SM Toffee Caramel Crunch

$4.45

Multiple Layers of Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, Ghiradelli Carmel and Crunch Skor Toffee Bits with whipped Cream and a Cherry!

LG Toffee Caramel Crunch

LG Toffee Caramel Crunch

$5.65

Multiple Layers of Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, Ghiradelli Carmel and Crunch Skor Toffee Bits with whipped Cream and a Cherry!

SM Hard Toffee Caramel Crunch

SM Hard Toffee Caramel Crunch

$5.15

Multiple Layers of Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream, Ghiradelli Carmel and Crunch Skor Toffee Bits with whipped Cream and a Cherry!

LG Hard Toffee Caramel Crunch

LG Hard Toffee Caramel Crunch

$6.45

Multiple Layers of Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream, Ghiradelli Carmel and Crunch Skor Toffee Bits with whipped Cream and a Cherry!

SM Tin Roof Sundae

SM Tin Roof Sundae

$4.45

Multiple Layers of Hot Fudge, Spanish Peanuts and Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

LG Tin Roof Sundae

LG Tin Roof Sundae

$5.65

Multiple Layers of Hot Fudge, Spanish Peanuts and Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

SM Hard Tin Roof Sundae

SM Hard Tin Roof Sundae

$5.15

Multiple Layers of Hot Fudge, Spanish Peanuts and Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

LG Hard Tin Roof Sundae

LG Hard Tin Roof Sundae

$6.45

Multiple Layers of Hot Fudge, Spanish Peanuts and Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream. Topped with Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

SM Huckleberry Sundae

$5.95Out of stock

LG Huckleberry Sundae

$7.45Out of stock

Banana Split

Small Banana Split

Small Banana Split

$4.45

Chocolate and Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream With Hershey's Chocolate, Chunky Pineapple, Strawberries, Sliced Banana, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Large Banana Split

Large Banana Split

$5.65

Chocolate and Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream With Hershey's Chocolate, Chunky Pineapple, Strawberries, Sliced Banana, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Small Hard Banana Split

Small Hard Banana Split

$5.15

Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream With Hershey's Chocolate, Chunky Pineapple, Strawberries, Sliced Banana, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Large Hard Banana Split

Large Hard Banana Split

$6.45

Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream With Hershey's Chocolate, Chunky Pineapple, Strawberries, Sliced Banana, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Parfait Sundae

Small Soft Serve Parfait Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Your Favorite Flavor Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Large Soft Serve Parfait Sundae

$5.35

Vanilla Ice Cream with Your Favorite Flavor Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Small Hard Parfait Sundae

$4.70

Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream with Your Favorite Flavor Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Large Hard Parfait Sundae

$6.05

Your Choice of Hard Ice Cream with Your Favorite Flavor Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!

Only Fountain!

ONLY FOUNTAIN!

Drinks

JR Soft Drink

$2.25

Coke Beverages

SM Soft Drink

$2.35

Coke Beverages

MD Soft Drink

$2.45

Coke Beverages

LG Soft Drink

$2.85

Coke Beverages

SM Coffee

$1.65

Portside Blend

LG Coffee

$2.15

Portside Blend

SM Tea

$1.65

Gold Peak

LG Tea

$2.15

Gold Peak

SM Milk

$2.15

Eberhard's

Milk

Eberhard's

Bottled Water

$2.65

Dasani

Minute Maid Juice

$2.05

Minute Maid Apple Juice

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are good food • Not fast food Burgers made with LOVE since 1966. All food cooked fresh and made-to-order.

Location

2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles, OR 97058

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

