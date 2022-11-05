Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Joe's Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1329 Bullsboro Dr

Newnan, GA 30265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$13.95

Hand battered squid deep fried until golden, seasoned and served with sweet thai chili sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

Succulent crab meat mixed with diced peppers and onions, stuffed in tender mushrooms topped with poblano cream sauce and garnished with parmesan cheese

Hummus

$10.95

Homemade hummus made from chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice and served with warm pita, celery, and carrots

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Creamy spinach and artichoke hearts baked and topped with parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips

Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.95

Creamy cold smoked salmon dip with toasted French bread crostini.

Bruschetta

$9.95

Fresh tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, and basil with balsamic drizzle on toasted French bread

6 Chicken Wings

$9.95

Your choice of buffalo, lemon pepper, jerk, honey bbq, teriyaki, or sweet jalapeño. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

10 Chicken Wings

$14.95

Your choice of buffalo, lemon pepper, jerk, honey bbq, teriyaki, or sweet jalapeño. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

20 Chicken Wings

$28.95

Your choice of buffalo, lemon pepper, jerk, honey bbq, teriyaki, or sweet jalapeño. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Cheese Boards

Small Cheese Board

$19.95

Large Cheese Board

$29.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$7.95

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Ice Cream 2 scoop

$2.00

Baklava

$4.99

Entrees

12oz Ribeye

$30.95

Angus ribeye, perfectly seasoned and grilled to order.

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$29.95

Blackened mahi mahi and grilled shrimp topped with our creamy crab sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Seasoned chicken breast and broccoli with fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce.

Chicken Shawarma

$20.95

Chicken marinated in our family blend of Middle Eastern spices and garnished with seasoned tomato and onions, topped with tahini and served over a bed of lettuce

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Crab Cakes

$26.95

Two hand-battered and fried crab cakes served with roasted red pepper cream sauce

Fettuccine Pasta

$8.95

Fried Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$22.95

Eight garlic butter shrimp with rice and sautéed vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$27.95

Fresh grilled Chilean salmon topped with lemon butter sauce

Gyro Platter

$13.95

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.95

Seasoned chicken breast and broccoli with fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger topped with American cheese, served with french fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

2 Golden fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Buttered Texas toast with melted American cheese served with french fries

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed with butter or alfredo

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Greek Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, and homemade Greek dressing

House Salad

$10.95

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, topped with egg and chopped bacon, served with your choice of dressing

Soup & Salad (Bowl)

$12.00

Soup & Salad (Cup)

$9.00

Sides and Extras

Extras

Sides

Proteins

Simple Fare

Beef Philly

$13.95

Smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on French bread. Served with fries or onion rings

Burger

$14.95

8 oz. grilled Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with fries or onion rings

Catfish

$17.95

Catfish southern fried with hushpuppies, french fries and coleslaw

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on French bread. Served with fries or onion rings

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Cuban

$14.95

Roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle chips, potato sticks and yum yum sauce. Served with fries or onion rings

Gyro Sandwich

$11.95

Premium gyro meat, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sliced red onion on a warm pita topped with tzatziki sauce.

Juicy Tacos (3)

$12.95

Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, fish or mahi-mahi served on a flour tortilla with lettuce, pico and chipotle aioli.

Taco a la cart

$2.99

Special Events

Kate's Wedding

$700.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bar Mixers

Club Soda

$1.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.95

Tonic Water

$1.95

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.95

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Spicy Cranberry

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Cran-Cider

$5.00

Big Joe's Cigar's

Light Cigar

$10.00

Double Robusto Cigar

$13.00

Churchill Cigar

$15.00

60 Gauge

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best restaurant in Newnan!

Location

1329 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30265

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Newnan, GA
orange starNo Reviews
326 Newnan crossing bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
91 millard farmer ind blvd newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - Newnan
orange starNo Reviews
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Highway 34 E Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 GA-34 Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ - 1385 GA-34, Newnan, GA 30265
orange starNo Reviews
Georgia Highway 34 Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newnan

The Mad Mexican
orange star4.0 • 75
2 E Court Sq Newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
Westside Fish Fry - 89 Temple Ave. Ste. A
orange star4.1 • 43
89 Temple Ave. Ste. A Newnan, GA 30263
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newnan
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston