Big Joe's Sandwich Shop 416 Wanamaker Avenue

Popular Items

French Fries

Food

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Pork Roll, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Peppers, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Scrapple, Egg, Cheese

$8.50

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$9.50

Steaks

Regular Steak

$6.50+

No cheese

Cheesesteak

$7.00+
Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.50+

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Pizza Steak

$8.50+

Provolone, pizza sauce

Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$9.50+

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$8.50+

A-1 Cheesesteak

$8.50+

Regular Chicken Steak

$6.50+

No cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.00+

Buff Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50+

Italian Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50+

Sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, long hots

Veggie Cheesesteak

$7.50+

Mushrooms, peppers, broccoli rabe, tomatoes, cheese

Big Joe Philly

$7.00+

Hoagies

Regular

$7.00+

Italian

$8.00+

Cap, Genoa & Cooked salami, pep, prov

Turkey

$8.00+

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

Ham & Cheese

$7.00+

Mixed Cheese

$7.00+

Hot Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Hot Turkey

$8.50+

Italian Sausage

$9.00+

Kielbasa

$9.00+

BLT

$8.00

Hot Sausage

$6.00+

Crab Cake

$11.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

7 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Apps

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Platter

$11.00

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Corn Fritters

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pepper Poppers

$7.00

Tater Tots

$4.50

Cheesy Tots

$6.00

Kids Tender Platter

$6.00

Soup

Chili

$7.00+

Soup

$4.00+

Beverages

Can

Can

$1.00

Bottle

Bottle 2liter

$3.50

20 Oz

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Merch

Tshirt

$15.00

Chips

Lil Chips

$2.00

Big Chips

$4.59
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
It is my goal for each customer to enter the door, feel comfortable, and leave Happy! I will satisfy your urge for a real deal Philly meal!

