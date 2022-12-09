Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big John's

225 Southwest 9th Street

Pendleton, OR 97801

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.95+

Big Johns Special

$8.95+

Salami, pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, olives, cheese blend

Taco

$8.95+

Bean sauce, seasoned beef, cheese blend, Doritos, lettuce, tomatoes

The Buckaroo

$7.45+

Canadian Bacon, tomatoes, beef, cheese blend

Hometown Hero

$7.45+

Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, beef, cheese blend

The Tailgator

$7.45+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, cheese blend

Wildfire

$8.95+

Pineapple, jalapeños, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$8.95+

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheese blend

Garden Vegetarian

$8.95+

Olives, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.95+

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, cheese blend

Pepperoni

$7.45+

pepperoni & cheese

Hawaiian

$8.45+

Cheese blend, Canadian Bacon, pineapple

Create Own

$6.95+

Mini Half & Half

Single Half & Half

Double Half & Half

Family Half & Half

Drinks

2 Liter Pop

$4.00

Breadsticks

5 Breadsticks

$3.99

10 Breadsticks

$5.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

12 Wings

$16.95

24 Wings

$29.90

Baked Sandwiches

Big Johns Italian Sandwich

$9.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, secret sauce, cheese blend

The Hometowner Sandwich

$9.95

Canadian Bacon, bacon chips, tomatoes, lettuce, secret sauce, cheese blend

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, lettuce, secret sauce, cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, bacon chips, tomatoes, lettuce, secret sauce, cheese blend

Salad

Salad Bar To Go

$6.95

Pizza

Taco

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Location

225 Southwest 9th Street, Pendleton, OR 97801

Directions

