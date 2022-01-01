Main picView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Big John's Eatery 100 Sansburys Way #108

No reviews yet

100 Sansburys Way #108

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Order Again

Breakfast Entrees

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted multigrain bread topped with fresh mashed hass avocados, parmesan, red onions and tomatoes. 2 eggs your style.

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Buttery country biscuits with Southern style sausage gravy & 2 eggs.

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast potatoes or grits topped with eggs, bacon crumbles, sausage, cheddar cheese & green onions.

The Florida Boy

$15.00

2 eggs. Biscuit, white or multigrain toast. Choice of bacon, sausage links, turkey patties or turkey bacon. Choose grits, breakfast potatoes, or hashbrown casserole.

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.00

Served with white or multigrain toast & breakfast potatoes. Choose Up To 3 Fillings. $0.50 for additional.

Short Stack

$16.00

3 buttery golden pancakes. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links.

French Toast Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$17.00

Our classic, 8- inch BJE Philly (sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms) topped with scrambled egg, bacon crumbles and sliced avocado. Choose a side.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Egg White Sandwich

$10.00

Egg whites, sliced avocado, tomato and greens on multi grain toast.

Specialties

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Sauteed marinated shrimp on top of an italian sausage gravy

Thick sliced brioche bread. Topped with fresh fruit & powdered sugar.

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$16.00

Warm peaches drizzled with a cinnamon peach sauce & topped with an oatmeal cookie crumble.

Banana Bourbon Coconut French Toast

$16.00

Flambéed bananas with a housemade Bourbon caramel sauce topped with toasted coconut.

BJE Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Traditional or red velvet waffles with cream cheese icing. Accompanied by our marinated bone in chicken.

Salmon and Grits

$22.00

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Our signature hand breaded chicken and our crispy seasoned fries.

Lunch Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips. Sub fries for $1.50

Philly

$14.00

Made with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions and American cheese. Toasted with provolone. Served on a 8 inch hoagie with house chips. Sub fries for $1.50

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Made with American cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips. Sub fries for $1.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Made with American cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips.

Chicken Po Boy Sub

$15.00

Crunchy shrimp tossed in our spicy sauce on a bed of fresh lettuce and tomato. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips.

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips.

Tuna Salad Sub

$13.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Ultimate Club

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, parmesan and croutons.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Pepperoncini, Olives, Tomato, Cucumbers, Feta and Red Onions

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 Jumbo Wings in Your Choice of Sauce

Sides

Bacon

$7.00

Banana Bourbon Toppings

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit Gravy- 4 OZ

$3.00

1/2 portion of biscuit gravy

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Cubed potatoes tossed in a creamy garlic aioli and topped with bacon crumbles.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 hand breaded chicken tenders.

Chips

$2.00

House made potatoe chips

Egg Whites

$4.00

Eggs

$4.00

2 eggs, your style

French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

French Toast

$6.00

1 slice (2 halves) of thick sliced brioche bread. Topped with fresh fruit & powdered sugar.

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

Gravy/Sauce

$2.00

Italian Sausage Gravy or Oxtail Gravy (Sat. & Sun. Only)

Grits

$5.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.00

Made with cream of chicken and cheddar cheese

Pancake

$5.00

Scratch made buttery golden pancake topped with powdered sugar and fresh fruit

Peach Cobbler Topping

$3.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

2 sausage links

Shrimp

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden or Ceasar

Toast

$2.00

White or Multigrain

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

3 slices of turkey bacon

Turkey Patty

$4.00

2 Turkey Patties

Waffle

$6.00

Red Velvet or Traditional

White Rice

$3.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$9.00

Warm oatmeal made with almond milk, vanilla & with your choice of up to 3 toppings: Apples, bananas, blueberries, chia seeds, oatmeal cookie crumble, peaches, raspberries, strawberries, toasted coconut. Sweeteners: Brown sugar, honey or maple syrup.

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.99

Coffee

$3.00

Domestic

$5.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Imported

$6.50

Large Sparkling

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

XL Vibe

$22.00

Premium Iced Coffee

$4.36

Juice

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Florida Baby

$8.00

Kids Waffle & Tender

$7.00

Kids Mini Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Kids Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Turkey or Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.99

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Banana Nut Bread

$3.99

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Weekend Menu

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

$17.00

Cookies and Cream Stuffed French Toast

$17.00
Oxtail and Grits (Saturday & Sunday Only)

$22.00

10 oz of braised oxtail served over creamy grits with carrots and green onions.

Salmon & Grits

$23.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Sauteed marinated shrimp on top of an italian sausage gravy

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Breakfast potatoes or grits topped with eggs, bacon crumbles, sausage, cheddar cheese & green onions.

French Toast Breakfast

$14.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Our signature hand breaded chicken and our crispy seasoned fries.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 Jumbo Wings in Your Choice of Sauce

Oxtail Special

$25.00

Chicken Special

$17.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Pepperoncini, Olives, Tomato, Cucumbers, Feta and Red Onions

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a 10 inch hoagie with house chips. Sub fries for $1.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$13.00

Ultimate Club

$16.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Bacon

$7.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Biscuit Gravy- 4 OZ

$3.00

1/2 portion of biscuit gravy

Bourbon Banana Coconut Toppings

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Cubed potatoes tossed in a creamy garlic aioli and topped with bacon crumbles.

Chicken Quarters

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 hand breaded chicken tenders.

Chips

$2.00

House made potatoe chips

Egg Whites

$4.00

Eggs

$4.00

2 eggs, your style

French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

French Toast

$6.00

1 slice (2 halves) of thick sliced brioche bread. Topped with fresh fruit & powdered sugar.

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

Gravy/Sauce

$2.00

Italian Sausage Gravy or Oxtail Gravy (Sat. & Sun. Only)

Grits

$5.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.00

Made with cream of chicken and cheddar cheese

Pancake

$5.00

Scratch made buttery golden pancake topped with powdered sugar and fresh fruit

Peach Cobbler Toppings

$3.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

2 sausage links

Shrimp- 4

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden or Ceasar

Toast

$2.00

White or Multigrain

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

3 slices of turkey bacon

Turkey Patty

$4.00

2 Turkey Patties

Waffle

$6.00

Red Velvet or Traditional

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.99

Coffee

$3.00

Domestic

$5.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Imported

$6.50

Large Sparkling

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

XL Vibe

$22.00

Premium Iced Coffee

$4.36

Juice

$3.99

Bar Bites

5 Wings

$9.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Cucumber Tuna Bites

$7.00

Mini Shrimp and Grits

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Main pic

