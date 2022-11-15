Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big John's Rockin' BBQ 2

No reviews yet

220 E Monument Ave Ste A

Kissimmee, FL 34741

Popular Items

Sampler
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pick 2

Breakfast

Brisket & Grits

$8.00

Chicken & Waffle

$10.00

Waffle Breakfast

$9.00

Large Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs your way, 2 bacon or sausage. Brisket, CFS, Corned Beef Hash, Ham or Andouille sausage premium meats extra charge.

Eggs

2 Eggs/Groupie

$5.00

2 eggs cooked to order, 1 side and choice of toast or biscuit.

2 Eggs w/ Meat/Roadies Choice

$7.00

2 eggs cooked your way, your favorite side, choice of bacon or sausage and toast or biscuit.

2 Eggs Deluxe

$9.00

2 eggs your way, favorite side, CBH, CFS or Ham and toast or biscuit.

3 Eggs w/ Meat

$7.50

3 eggs your way, favorite side, choice of meat and toast or biscuit.

Rockin' Super Bowl

$9.00

Big John's Breakfast

$10.00

3 eggs your way, favorite side, bacon, sausage and 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy HALF

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy FULL

$5.00

Sandwiches/The Classic

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon Sandwich

$4.00

Brisket Biscuit

$7.00

Brisket Bis w/ Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Sausage Sandwich

$4.00

B.L.T.

$4.00

Ham L T

$6.00

Our breakfast ham instead of bacon on the BLT!

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

CFS Biscuit

$6.00

Country Fried Steak on a delicious biscuit.

Andouille Sandwich

$6.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Pancakes

One Cake

$2.00

Two Cakes

$3.00

Three Cakes

$4.00

2 Cake, 2 Egg, 2 Meat

$8.00

2 sweet vanilla pancakes, 2 eggs your way and bacon.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Country Fried Steak

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Grits

$2.00

Ham

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Small Side Gravy

$1.00

Toast

$1.50

Tomato Slices

$1.00

Waffle

$5.00

Cheese

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

1 Egg, 1 Bacon, and 1 Toast Kid's

$3.00

Kid's Cakes

$3.00

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Brisket & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

Western Omelet

$10.00

Meat Upgrade

$3.00

Veggie Upgrade

$1.00

French Toast

1 French

$3.00

2 French Toast

$5.00

3 French Toast

$6.00

2 French, 2 Eggs, choice of meat

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito/Mr Ms.

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Brisket, Egg and Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Ham and Egg Burrito

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Double Stuffed Burrito

$5.00

Appetizers

APP - Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

APP - Blue Cheese Chips

$8.00

APP - Chips and Pico

$6.00

APP - Corn Nuggets

$7.00

APP - Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

APP - Okra

$7.00

APP - Fried Pickles

$7.00

APP - Loaded Fries

$9.00

APP - Cheese Nachos

$6.00

APP - Brisket Nachos

$12.00

APP - Pork Nachos

$10.00

APP--P. Chicken Nachos

$10.00

APP - Onion Rings

$7.00

APP - Pork Belly App

$12.00

APP - Brisket Potachos

$12.00

APP - Pork Potachos

$10.00

APP - P. Chicken Potachos

$10.00

APP - Slider Sampler

$10.00

APP - Smoked Wings

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Entrees

Sampler

$18.00

A taste of all the BBQ we have to offer, pulled pork, Pulled chicken, Brisket and a Rib. Comes with 2 sides and your choice of bread

Pick 2

$19.00

Pick any two: brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, ribs, or Andouille sausage. If double brisket or double ribs is chosen, no other meat option will be honored in order. Please add extra meat elsewhere.

Pulled Pork Entree

$13.00

Slow smoked as long our brisket then pulled when you're ready to eat. Rock your tastebuds!

Brisket Entree

$18.00

A full half pound of our slow smoked Brisket, served with 2 sides and choice of bread.

Pulled Chicken Entree

$13.00

Our very own recipe, chicken thighs smoked and pulled when you're ready to eat.

Rib Entree

$17.00

A lot of love goes into our fall-off-the-bone ribs. Slow smoked and finished Big John's way. Oh, Baby!

Super Sampler

$20.00

Just like it sounds, a sampling of brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, and Andouille sausage

Smoked Turkey

$13.00

1/2 Slab of Ribs Entree

$20.00

Full Slab of Ribs Entree

$33.00

Sausage Entree

$13.00

Slider Sampler Entree

$14.50

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a 4

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Served on a 4

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a 4

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

North Carolina Sandwich

$9.00

BIG JOHNS PP

$10.00

Larger portion served on a toasted 5

BIG JOHNS BRSKT

$13.00

Larger portion served on a toasted 5

BIG JOHNS P.CHICKEN

$10.00

BIG JOHNS TURKEY

$10.00

Big Johns Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Elvis Pigsley

$14.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Smash Steak Burger

$7.00+

Steak burger you can stack as high as you want. Smashed and cooked with onions and American cheese on each layer.

Ralphs Burger

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

GRILLED 3 CHEESE

$6.00

Your Choice of Meat, Just Let us Know

SANDWICH ONLY PP

$6.00

SANDWICH ONLY BRISKET

$8.00

SANDWICH ONLY PCHICK

$6.00

SAND ONLY TURKEY

$8.00

BJ Brisket Sandwich Only

$10.00

BJ PP SandOnly

$8.00

BJ PC Sand Only

$8.00

Fried Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Salad/Potato/Large Loaded Fries/Stew

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Large Salad

$6.00

Our salads come with your favorite toppings and you can Add brisket $4, or add pork or chicken $3.

Side Salad

$3.50

Brunswick Stew

$8.50

Our tasty BBQ meats in a delicious stew.

Stew And Salad Combo

$11.00

Tacos

ZZ Tacos

$9.00

Tres Tacos

$12.00

Lunch Special

Smoked Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Chili Loaded

$9.50Out of stock

Reuben - St Patty’s Day

$11.00Out of stock

St Patrick's Day Meal

$12.99Out of stock

Kids Lunch

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pulled Chicken Kids

$6.00

Pulled Pork Kids

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cornbread

$1.00

Corn Nuggets

$3.50

Collards

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

LG. Fries

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Swt Pot Fries

$3.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Andouille Sausage Link

$6.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Brisket 4oz Side

$6.00

Fried Chicken Piece

$4.00

One Rib

$3.30

3 Rib Bones

$9.00

1/2 Potato

$3.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Corn

$2.50Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Balsamic 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sweet 2oz

$0.50

Hot 2oz

$0.50

Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Rockin Red 2oz

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Pico

$2.00

Chip Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Cajun Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Tarter 2oz

$0.50

Italian 2oz

$0.50

Drinks

Large Soda

$3.00

32 Oz

Large Tea

$3.00

32 Oz Tea

Can Drinks/Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Large OJ

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Small Soda

$2.00

16 Oz

Small Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Glass of Water

Cup of Ice

$0.23

Red Bull

$4.50

CBD Orange Kush

$7.00Out of stock

CBD Strawberry Haze

$7.00Out of stock

Cbd Flaming Joe

$7.00

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Large To Go Coffee

$4.00

Bourbon Tasting

Bourbon Tasting

$55.00

Non Alcoholic Wine Dinner

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 E Monument Ave Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Directions

Gallery
