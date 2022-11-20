A map showing the location of Big Kahuna Beach Grill 75-5663 Palani RDView gallery

Big Kahuna Beach Grill 75-5663 Palani RD

review star

No reviews yet

75-5663 Palani RD

Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classics

Kook Classic

$18.00

3 eggs cooked your way | choice of meat or impossible meat | includestoast and house potatoes

Bennys B&G

$16.00

buttermilk biscuits | sausage gravy | two eggs cooked any style

Betty omelet

$18.00

3 eggs | cheddar jack cheese | onion | bell pepper | mushrooms | spinach | salsa | avocado | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1

Shorey Omelet

$20.00

3 eggs | bay shrimp | hollandaise sauce | grilled onions | crispy capers | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1

Maxed Out Omelet

$18.00

3 eggs | cheddar jack cheese | portuguese sausage | ham | bacon | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1

Sweet Spot

Tailslide Toast

$16.00

french toast | nutella mousse | bananas | whipped cream | macadamia nuts

Purist French Toast

$14.00

local sweet bread toast | maple syrup

Mochi Stack

$10.00

mochi pancakes | syrup | butter

Big Kahuna Stack

$15.00

choke mochi pancakes | macadamia nuts | pineapple jam | toasted coconut | whipped cream

Wipeout Waffle

$12.00

mochi waffle | syrup | whipped cream | butter | fresh fruit

Healthy-Ish

Fruit and Yogurt

$12.00

fruit | yogurt | granola | honey

Tubular Avo Toast

$14.00

sourdough toasted with olive oil | avocado | roasted tomato | grilledonions | two sunny side up eggs | fresh micro greens

Onshore Oats

$8.00

simple overnight oats | banana | toasted coconut | macadamia nuts | local honey drizzle | berries | add scoop of vanilla gelato $4

Favorites

Beachin' Biscuit

$10.00

spicy fried chicken | fried egg | cheese | buttermilk biscuit | add potatoes or fruit $5

Loco Moco

$16.00

2 beef patties or corned beef | brown gravy | fried rice | twoeggs any style

Roundhouse C.F.S.

$18.00

country fried steak | choice of toast | 2 eggs any style | housepotatoes

Big 'Okole Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla | scrambled eggs | potatoes | cheddar jackcheese | sausage | bacon | green chilies | topped withsausage gravy | add avocado $2

Dawn Patrol Tacos

$14.00

corn tortillas | scrambled eggs | peppers | onions | avocado |salsa | sausage | cheddar jack cheese

Basik Breakfast Sammie

$10.00

buttermilk biscuit or english muffin | bacon | americancheese |two fried eggs | love | add potatoes or fruit $5

Benedicts

The Barney

$18.00

grilled ham | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce

Smashed Avo

$18.00

smashed avocado | roasted cherry tomato | parmesan | spinach | banana peppers | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce

RipTide

$22.00

crab cake | arugula | grilled onions | fried capers | toastedenglishmuffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce

Hammah Hash

$18.00Out of stock

corned beef hash | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce | green onion

Pointbreak

$18.00

pastrami | grilled onions | toasted english muffin | poachedeggs | hollandaise sauce

Fish Benedict (Mahi Mahi)

$20.00

Breakfast Sides

Fried Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Breakfast Meat

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Toast/Biscuit/English Muffin

$4.00

Mahi Mahi

$12.00

Avocado

$2.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Pancake

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

side Brown Gravy

$2.00

side White Gravy

$2.00

side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Berries

$2.00

Groms Breakfast

Groms French Toast

$6.00

choice of fruit or potatoes

Groms Waffle

$6.00

choice of fruit or potatoes

Groms Tiny Pancakes

$6.00

choice of fruit or potatoes

Groms Breakfast

$6.00

scrambled eggs | choice of toast | choice offruit or potatoes

Groms Drinks

Groms Juice

$3.00

options: orange, grapefruit, cranberry, pineapple, POG

Groms Milk

$3.00

Groms Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Groms Soda

$4.00

Options:coke, diet coke, sprite, fruit punch, root beer, lemonade, ginger ale

Pupu's

Shove-it Shrimp

$15.00

breaded bay shrimp | lemon | cocktail sauce

Unko's Crabby Patties

$20.00

crab | onions | peppers | volcano aioli |microgreens | asian slaw

Pipeline Poppers

$12.00

jalapeños | cream cheese | kahuna berrydipping sauce

Ho Brah....Beer Cheese

$12.00

beer cheese | pretzel bites

Bommie Poke

$20.00

fresh ahi poke | cabbage mix | crispy wonton chip|micro greens | yum yum sauce

Skinny Dippin'

$12.00

fresh vegetables | edamame hummus dip |pita

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

beer cheese | chili | shredded cheese | green onions |bacon | grilled jalapenos

Soup and Salads

Twin Fin Chowder Cup

$8.00

fresh seafood | potatoes | onions | celery | cream| bacon | green onion | oyster cracker

Twin Fin Chowder Bowl

$10.00

fresh seafood | potatoes | onions | celery | cream| bacon | green onion | oyster cracker

House Salad

$9.00

greens | fresh vegetables | croutons | choice ofdressing (ranch, blue cheese, russian, caesar,creamy balsamic or mango sesame)| add a protein(see options & prices below)

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing | add a protein (see options & prices below)

Soup and Salad

$13.00

cup of chowder | choice of house or caesar salad

Closeout Cobb

$20.00

spicy fried chicken or grilled | boiled eggs | bacon | tomatoes | cucumber | croutons | blue cheese | onions | greens | choice of dressing

A-Fram Ahi Salad

$26.00

ahi steak | asian cabbage blend | cilantro |tomatoes | cucumber | wontons | greenonions |greens | mango sesame dressing | add jalapeñoor avocado $2

The Carver Salad

$24.00

peppered sirloin | spinach | arugula | avocado |tomatoes | cucumber | croutons | blue cheese |onions | creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Quiver Club

$15.00

pastrami | bacon | chicken | cheddar & swisscheese | sourdough bread | mayo | lettuce |tomato | onion

Lolo Sando

$13.00

arugula | banana peppers | lettuce | tomato | onions | carrots | avocado | edamame hummus | eggplants | roasted red peppers | sourdough

Regular Footed Reuben

$15.00

pastrami | sauerkraut | swiss cheese | rye bread |russian dressing

Shaka Steak N' Cheese

$15.00

thinly sliced beef | sautéed onions & peppers |cheesesauce | hoagie | smoked maui onion aioli

Breakers Blat

$13.00

classic | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado| mayo | choice of bread

Pumping Po'Boy

$16.00

breaded bay shrimp | chipotle cocktail aioli |shredded lettuce | tomatoes | hoagie

Smash Burgers

Big Kahuna Burger

$14.00

choice of cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | picklechips| special sauce | add extra patty $4 | add bacon $2

Macking Melt

$15.00

swiss cheese | caramelized onions | rye bread |russiandressing

Upcountry

$16.00

bbq sauce | bacon | onion ring | cheddar cheese |lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle chips

Tsunami Blue

$16.00

blue cheese crumbles | mushrooms | caramelizedonions | bacon | smoked maui onion aioli |arugula

Volcano

$15.00

jalapeño | roasted red peppers | pepperjackcheese | bacon | volcano sauce

Hit The Lip

$15.00

grilled pineapple | teriyaki sauce | wasabi gingeraioli | asian slaw

Messy Musubi

$16.00

fried egg | crispy spam | arugula | grilled onions| american cheese | smoked maui onion aioli

Charge um' Chili

$14.00

beef chili | coleslaw | onion | american cheese

Pop-up Pastrami

$16.00

pastrami | caramelized onions | swiss cheese|onions | banana peppers | russian sauce

Crankin'

$16.00

caramelized cheddar cheese | bacon | friedegg |smoked maui onion aioli

From the Sea

Fish and Chips

$20.00

beer battered fish | slaw | fries | tartar sauce | lemon

Take Off Tacos

$20.00

blackened ahi | asian slaw | cilantro | wasabi ginger aioli | pickled pineapple

Reef Break

$16.00

fried, grilled or blackened fish | lettuce | tomato |onion |tartar sauce | choice of side

Victory At Sea

$28.00

battered fried, grilled or blackened fish | popcornshrimp |crab cake | fries | tartar sauce | lemon

Offshore

$30.00

blackened seared ahi | mashed potatoes |vegetables | cajuncream sauce

Barreled Mahi Mahi

$28.00

From the Land

Town-in Teri Steak

$26.00

marinated sirloin | rice | vegetables | teriyaki sauce

Hang Eleven

$20.00

grilled local eggplant | crispy tofu | vegetables |fried rice| teriyaki sauce | micro greens

Sunset Strip

$38.00

12oz NY strip | mashed potatoes | vegetables

Surf and Turf

$43.00

12oz NY strip | popcorn or grilled shrimp |mashedpotatoes | vegetables

Hodad Chops

$22.00

bone-in grilled pork chops | mushroommarsala sauce,bbq | mashed potatoes | vegetables

Clucked

$22.00

grilled airline chicken breast | choice of bbq, mushroommarsala or teriyaki | mashed potatoes | vegetables

Dessert

Death By Chocolate Cake

$12.00

chocolate cake | rich and decadent

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

key lime filling | graham cracker crust | whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla bean custard | crunchy sugar crust

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

rich chocolate mousse | chocolate shells |berries | whipped cream

Locally Made Ice Cream or Gelato

$8.00

assorted flavors

Milk Shakes

$10.00

flavors:classic vanilla | chocolate | strawberry | tropicalmango or lilkoi

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Fried Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salad

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

add Mahi

$12.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Tofu

$4.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Crab Cake

$10.00

Avocado

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Groms Lunch & Dinner

Groms Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

choice of fruit or fries

Groms Chicken Tenders

$6.00

choice of fruit or fries

Groms Burger

$6.00

choice of fruit or fries

Broms Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

choice of fruit or fries

Groms Grilled Cheese

$6.00

choice of fruit or fries

Groms Drinks

Groms Juice

$3.00

options: orange, grapefruit, cranberry, pineapple, POG

Groms Milk

$3.00

Groms Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Groms Soda

$4.00

Options:coke, diet coke, sprite, fruit punch, root beer, lemonade, ginger ale

N/A Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Choice of Coke Products

Kona Coffee

$4.00

Kona Coffee Blend

Iced Tea

$3.00

add Flavors $1:lilkoi, guava, mango, or pineapple

Hot Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk Small

$5.00

Milk Large

$7.00

Chocolate Small

$6.00

Chocolate Lgr

$7.00

Juice Small

$4.00

Options:orange, grapefruit, cranberry, pineapple, POG

Juice Lgr

$6.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Hawai'i Volcanic Bottle Water

$7.00

Virgin Cocktails

$7.00

Keiki Juice

$3.00

Keiki Milk

$3.00

Keiki Chocolate

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Specialty Tiki Cocktails

Parrot Fish Pucker

$13.00

kuleana nanea rum | lime juice | simple syrup | mint | bitters

Jungle Bird

$13.00

dimplomatico rsv rum | campari |pineapple juice | lime juice | simple syrup

Tourist Trap

$13.00

whole pineapple | big kahuna tai |bacardi 151 | fire | aloooooha

Fresh up

$13.00

camarena silver tequila | agave | sourmix | cucumber | mint | coconut water

Hibiscus Cooler

$13.00

hapa hibiscus vodka | coconut water |lime juice | orange liqeuer

Tropical Whale

$13.00

gray whale gin | cognac | elderflower |pineapple juice | lime juice | bitters

Missionary's Downfall

$13.00

kuleana hui hui rum | peachliqeuer | honey syrup | pineapplechunks | pineapple juice | limejuice | mint | blended

Big Kahuna Thai

$13.00

rumhaven coconut rum | caribbeandark rum | pineapple liqeuer | limejuice | POG juice

Royal Margarita

$13.00

kapena li hing mui tequila | lime juice |orange liqueur | honey syrup | blacklava salt rim | lime twist

Rye So Smashed

$13.00

redemption rye | honey syrup | lemonjuice | orange bitters | mint | soda

Watermelon Jalapeno Magharita

$13.00

Hawai'i For The First Time Cocktails

Frozen Mai Tai

$10.00

diplomatico silver | tropical juice | orgeat | dark rum float

Pina Colada

$8.00

pineapple | coconut | rum |make it a lava flow: add mango, strawberry, lilikoi or guava $2

Chi Chi

$8.00

pineapple | coconut | vodka |make it a lava flow: add mango, strawberry, lilikoi or guava $2

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

tequila | sweet and sour mix | hawaiian salt | mango, lilikoi, strawberry, or guava $2

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

rum | pineapple juice | blue curacao | sweet and sour | creme of coconut

Daquiri

$8.00

rum | lime juice | simple syrup | mango, strawberry, lilikoi, or guava $2

Breakfast Cocktails

Morning Mudslide

$9.00

kahlua | vodka | irish cream | blended

Big Kahuna Bloody Mary

$12.00

black salt rim | bacon | jalapeño popper | vegetables

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Pick 3 flavors: POG | orange | pineapple | lilkoi | mango | guava

Kona Sunrise

$8.00

Kapena li hing mui | POG

Beer On Tap

16oz Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Kua Bay IPA

$7.00

16 oz Long Board Lager

$7.00

16oz Maui Brewing Seasonal

$7.00

16oz Ola Seasonal

$9.00

16oz Ola Seasonal Cider/Seltzer

$9.00

20oz Big Wave Golden Ale

$9.00Out of stock

20oz Kua Bay IPA

$9.00

20oz Long Board Lager

$9.00

20oz Maui Brewing Seasonal

$9.00

20oz Ola Seasonal

$11.00

20oz Ola Seasonal Cider/Seltzer

$11.00

Canned & Bottled

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Kaliber

$6.00Out of stock

Ola Seasonal

$8.00

Ola Selttzer

$8.00

Ola Cider

$7.00

Maui Big Swell

$8.00

Maui Seltzer

$8.00

Guiness

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Corona Premium

$6.00

Heiniken Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$6.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS House Bubbles

$6.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00

Cental Coast, CA

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy

GLS Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Veneto, Italy

GLS Josh Craftman Cabernet

$9.00

California

GLS Tribute Pinot Noir

$12.00

Monterey, CA

GLS Edna Valley Merlot

$9.00

Cental Coast, CA

1.5 House Cabernet

$9.00

1.5 House Chardonnay

$9.00

1.5 House Pinot Noir

$9.00

1.5 House Bubbles

$9.00

1.5 William Hill Chardonnay

$13.00

Cental Coast, CA

1.5 Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Italy

1.5 Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand

1.5 Josh Craftman Cabernet

$13.00

California

1.5 Tribute Pinot Noir

$18.00

Monterey, CA

1.5 Edna Valley Merlot

$13.00

Cental Coast, CA

BTL House Cabernet

$20.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL House Bubbles

$20.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$34.00

Cental Coast, CA

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Italy

BTL Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

Veneto, Italy

BTL Josh Craftman Cabernet

$34.00

California

BTL Tribute Pinot Noir

$40.00

Monterey, CA

BTL Edna Valley Merlot

$34.00

Cental Coast, CA

common cocktails

apple martini

$9.00

bay breeze

$9.00

black russian

$9.00

bloody maria

$9.00

bloody mary

$9.00

chi chi

$11.00

cosmo

$9.00

daquiri

$8.00

dark and stormy

$10.00

french 75

$9.00

fuzzy navel

$10.00

grasshopper

$9.00

greyhound

$9.50

hawaii 5-0

$9.50

irish coffee

$10.00

irish mule

$9.00

kamakaze

$10.00

lava flow

$11.00

lemon drop

$11.00

long island

$10.00

long island (top shelf)

$14.50

mai tai

$9.00

manhattan

$9.00

margarita

$9.00

margarita (cadilac)

$14.50

margarita (skinny)

$14.50

mexican mule

$9.00

miami vice

$13.00

mimosa

$5.00

mojito

$9.00

moscow mule

$9.00

mudslide

$9.00

negroni

$9.00

old fashioned

$9.00

pain killer

$12.00

panty dropper

$10.00

pina colada

$8.00

salty dog

$9.50

screwdriver

$9.50

sea breeze

$9.00

spritzer

$9.00

tahitian limeade

$9.00

tequila sunrise

$9.00

tokyo tea

$10.00

tom collins

$9.00

washington apple

$12.00

white russian

$9.00

cordials/liquors

aperol

$7.00

baileys irish cream

$7.00

campari

$7.00

chambord

$8.00

cointreau

$8.00

disorrono amaretto

$9.00

elderflower

$8.00

fireball

$7.00

gran marnier

$8.00

jagermeister

$7.00

kahlua

$7.00

midori

$8.00

orange curacoa

$6.00

peach schnapps

$6.00

peppermint

$6.00

remey martin vsop

$18.00

triple sec

$6.00

gin

bombay dry gin

$9.00

gray whale gin

$9.00

hendricks

$10.00

prairie organic gin

$9.00

tanqueray

$7.00

well gin

$5.00

rum

captain morgan

$7.00

cruzan aged silver

$7.00

diplomatico

$10.00

kuleana hawaiian agricole

$10.00

kuleana hui hui

$9.00

rum haven coconut rum

$7.00

well rum

$5.00

whalers dark

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

151

$9.00

RumChata Shot

$7.00

tequila

camarena silver

$9.00

cazadores anejo

$10.00

cazadores reposado

$9.00

don juilo resposado

$15.00

fortaleza blanco

$12.00

fortaleza reposado

$15.00

kapena hawaiian chili pepper

$9.00

kepena li hing mui

$9.00

kepena silver

$9.00

patron silver

$10.00

Spicy Watermelon Tequila

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

vodka

grey goose

$10.00

new amsterdam

$7.00

ketel one

$10.00

ketel one cucumber

$10.00

ocean vodka

$9.00

prairie cucumber

$9.00

stolichnaya

$9.00

tito's

$9.00Out of stock

well vodka

$5.00

whiskey/scotch/burbon

Skrewball PB

$8.00

Davidson Congnac VSOP

$10.00

crown royal

$9.00

crown royal apple

$9.00

dalmore 12

$10.00

jack daniels

$8.00

jameson

$9.00

jim beam

$8.00

knob creek

$11.00

maccallan 12

$22.00

makers mark

$10.00

redemption rye

$10.00

templeton rye

$9.00

well whiskey

$5.00

Uniforms

FOH Shirts Men

$15.00

FOH Shirts Womens

$15.00

BOH Shirts

$15.00

Merchandise

Tan Shirt

$30.00

Blue Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75-5663 Palani RD, Kailua Kona, HI 96740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Champy's
orange starNo Reviews
74-5576 PAWAI PL #J PMB 700 KAILUA KONA, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Kai Eats and Drinks - 75-5776 Ali'i Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
75-5776 Ali'i Dr. Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Ono Loa Grill
orange starNo Reviews
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Krua Thai Cuisine- Hawaii
orange starNo Reviews
755705 Kuakini Hwy Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Ohana Q Southern BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102 Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Raised in a Wok
orange starNo Reviews
75-5799 Aliʻi Drive Kailua, HI 96740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kailua Kona

Island Lava Java - Kailua Kona, Hawaii
orange star4.2 • 4,145
75-5801 Alii Dr Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Ultimate Burger
orange star4.4 • 1,969
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112 Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext
Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill Kona
orange star4.6 • 1,834
75-5995 Kuakini Hwy Kailua Kona, HI 96740
View restaurantnext