Big Kahuna Beach Grill 75-5663 Palani RD
75-5663 Palani RD
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
Classics
Kook Classic
3 eggs cooked your way | choice of meat or impossible meat | includestoast and house potatoes
Bennys B&G
buttermilk biscuits | sausage gravy | two eggs cooked any style
Betty omelet
3 eggs | cheddar jack cheese | onion | bell pepper | mushrooms | spinach | salsa | avocado | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1
Shorey Omelet
3 eggs | bay shrimp | hollandaise sauce | grilled onions | crispy capers | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1
Maxed Out Omelet
3 eggs | cheddar jack cheese | portuguese sausage | ham | bacon | house potatoes | choice of toast | egg whites for $1
Sweet Spot
Tailslide Toast
french toast | nutella mousse | bananas | whipped cream | macadamia nuts
Purist French Toast
local sweet bread toast | maple syrup
Mochi Stack
mochi pancakes | syrup | butter
Big Kahuna Stack
choke mochi pancakes | macadamia nuts | pineapple jam | toasted coconut | whipped cream
Wipeout Waffle
mochi waffle | syrup | whipped cream | butter | fresh fruit
Healthy-Ish
Fruit and Yogurt
fruit | yogurt | granola | honey
Tubular Avo Toast
sourdough toasted with olive oil | avocado | roasted tomato | grilledonions | two sunny side up eggs | fresh micro greens
Onshore Oats
simple overnight oats | banana | toasted coconut | macadamia nuts | local honey drizzle | berries | add scoop of vanilla gelato $4
Favorites
Beachin' Biscuit
spicy fried chicken | fried egg | cheese | buttermilk biscuit | add potatoes or fruit $5
Loco Moco
2 beef patties or corned beef | brown gravy | fried rice | twoeggs any style
Roundhouse C.F.S.
country fried steak | choice of toast | 2 eggs any style | housepotatoes
Big 'Okole Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla | scrambled eggs | potatoes | cheddar jackcheese | sausage | bacon | green chilies | topped withsausage gravy | add avocado $2
Dawn Patrol Tacos
corn tortillas | scrambled eggs | peppers | onions | avocado |salsa | sausage | cheddar jack cheese
Basik Breakfast Sammie
buttermilk biscuit or english muffin | bacon | americancheese |two fried eggs | love | add potatoes or fruit $5
Benedicts
The Barney
grilled ham | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce
Smashed Avo
smashed avocado | roasted cherry tomato | parmesan | spinach | banana peppers | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce
RipTide
crab cake | arugula | grilled onions | fried capers | toastedenglishmuffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce
Hammah Hash
corned beef hash | toasted english muffin | poached eggs | hollandaise sauce | green onion
Pointbreak
pastrami | grilled onions | toasted english muffin | poachedeggs | hollandaise sauce
Fish Benedict (Mahi Mahi)
Breakfast Sides
Groms Breakfast
Groms Drinks
Pupu's
Shove-it Shrimp
breaded bay shrimp | lemon | cocktail sauce
Unko's Crabby Patties
crab | onions | peppers | volcano aioli |microgreens | asian slaw
Pipeline Poppers
jalapeños | cream cheese | kahuna berrydipping sauce
Ho Brah....Beer Cheese
beer cheese | pretzel bites
Bommie Poke
fresh ahi poke | cabbage mix | crispy wonton chip|micro greens | yum yum sauce
Skinny Dippin'
fresh vegetables | edamame hummus dip |pita
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
beer cheese | chili | shredded cheese | green onions |bacon | grilled jalapenos
Soup and Salads
Twin Fin Chowder Cup
fresh seafood | potatoes | onions | celery | cream| bacon | green onion | oyster cracker
Twin Fin Chowder Bowl
fresh seafood | potatoes | onions | celery | cream| bacon | green onion | oyster cracker
House Salad
greens | fresh vegetables | croutons | choice ofdressing (ranch, blue cheese, russian, caesar,creamy balsamic or mango sesame)| add a protein(see options & prices below)
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing | add a protein (see options & prices below)
Soup and Salad
cup of chowder | choice of house or caesar salad
Closeout Cobb
spicy fried chicken or grilled | boiled eggs | bacon | tomatoes | cucumber | croutons | blue cheese | onions | greens | choice of dressing
A-Fram Ahi Salad
ahi steak | asian cabbage blend | cilantro |tomatoes | cucumber | wontons | greenonions |greens | mango sesame dressing | add jalapeñoor avocado $2
The Carver Salad
peppered sirloin | spinach | arugula | avocado |tomatoes | cucumber | croutons | blue cheese |onions | creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Quiver Club
pastrami | bacon | chicken | cheddar & swisscheese | sourdough bread | mayo | lettuce |tomato | onion
Lolo Sando
arugula | banana peppers | lettuce | tomato | onions | carrots | avocado | edamame hummus | eggplants | roasted red peppers | sourdough
Regular Footed Reuben
pastrami | sauerkraut | swiss cheese | rye bread |russian dressing
Shaka Steak N' Cheese
thinly sliced beef | sautéed onions & peppers |cheesesauce | hoagie | smoked maui onion aioli
Breakers Blat
classic | bacon | lettuce | tomato | avocado| mayo | choice of bread
Pumping Po'Boy
breaded bay shrimp | chipotle cocktail aioli |shredded lettuce | tomatoes | hoagie
Smash Burgers
Big Kahuna Burger
choice of cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | picklechips| special sauce | add extra patty $4 | add bacon $2
Macking Melt
swiss cheese | caramelized onions | rye bread |russiandressing
Upcountry
bbq sauce | bacon | onion ring | cheddar cheese |lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle chips
Tsunami Blue
blue cheese crumbles | mushrooms | caramelizedonions | bacon | smoked maui onion aioli |arugula
Volcano
jalapeño | roasted red peppers | pepperjackcheese | bacon | volcano sauce
Hit The Lip
grilled pineapple | teriyaki sauce | wasabi gingeraioli | asian slaw
Messy Musubi
fried egg | crispy spam | arugula | grilled onions| american cheese | smoked maui onion aioli
Charge um' Chili
beef chili | coleslaw | onion | american cheese
Pop-up Pastrami
pastrami | caramelized onions | swiss cheese|onions | banana peppers | russian sauce
Crankin'
caramelized cheddar cheese | bacon | friedegg |smoked maui onion aioli
From the Sea
Fish and Chips
beer battered fish | slaw | fries | tartar sauce | lemon
Take Off Tacos
blackened ahi | asian slaw | cilantro | wasabi ginger aioli | pickled pineapple
Reef Break
fried, grilled or blackened fish | lettuce | tomato |onion |tartar sauce | choice of side
Victory At Sea
battered fried, grilled or blackened fish | popcornshrimp |crab cake | fries | tartar sauce | lemon
Offshore
blackened seared ahi | mashed potatoes |vegetables | cajuncream sauce
Barreled Mahi Mahi
From the Land
Town-in Teri Steak
marinated sirloin | rice | vegetables | teriyaki sauce
Hang Eleven
grilled local eggplant | crispy tofu | vegetables |fried rice| teriyaki sauce | micro greens
Sunset Strip
12oz NY strip | mashed potatoes | vegetables
Surf and Turf
12oz NY strip | popcorn or grilled shrimp |mashedpotatoes | vegetables
Hodad Chops
bone-in grilled pork chops | mushroommarsala sauce,bbq | mashed potatoes | vegetables
Clucked
grilled airline chicken breast | choice of bbq, mushroommarsala or teriyaki | mashed potatoes | vegetables
Dessert
Death By Chocolate Cake
chocolate cake | rich and decadent
Key Lime Pie
key lime filling | graham cracker crust | whipped cream
Creme Brulee
vanilla bean custard | crunchy sugar crust
Chocolate Mousse
rich chocolate mousse | chocolate shells |berries | whipped cream
Locally Made Ice Cream or Gelato
assorted flavors
Milk Shakes
flavors:classic vanilla | chocolate | strawberry | tropicalmango or lilkoi
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Groms Lunch & Dinner
Groms Drinks
N/A Beverages
Soda
Choice of Coke Products
Kona Coffee
Kona Coffee Blend
Iced Tea
add Flavors $1:lilkoi, guava, mango, or pineapple
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer
Milk Small
Milk Large
Chocolate Small
Chocolate Lgr
Juice Small
Options:orange, grapefruit, cranberry, pineapple, POG
Juice Lgr
Coconut Water
Hawai'i Volcanic Bottle Water
Virgin Cocktails
Keiki Juice
Keiki Milk
Keiki Chocolate
Redbull
Specialty Tiki Cocktails
Parrot Fish Pucker
kuleana nanea rum | lime juice | simple syrup | mint | bitters
Jungle Bird
dimplomatico rsv rum | campari |pineapple juice | lime juice | simple syrup
Tourist Trap
whole pineapple | big kahuna tai |bacardi 151 | fire | aloooooha
Fresh up
camarena silver tequila | agave | sourmix | cucumber | mint | coconut water
Hibiscus Cooler
hapa hibiscus vodka | coconut water |lime juice | orange liqeuer
Tropical Whale
gray whale gin | cognac | elderflower |pineapple juice | lime juice | bitters
Missionary's Downfall
kuleana hui hui rum | peachliqeuer | honey syrup | pineapplechunks | pineapple juice | limejuice | mint | blended
Big Kahuna Thai
rumhaven coconut rum | caribbeandark rum | pineapple liqeuer | limejuice | POG juice
Royal Margarita
kapena li hing mui tequila | lime juice |orange liqueur | honey syrup | blacklava salt rim | lime twist
Rye So Smashed
redemption rye | honey syrup | lemonjuice | orange bitters | mint | soda
Watermelon Jalapeno Magharita
Hawai'i For The First Time Cocktails
Frozen Mai Tai
diplomatico silver | tropical juice | orgeat | dark rum float
Pina Colada
pineapple | coconut | rum |make it a lava flow: add mango, strawberry, lilikoi or guava $2
Chi Chi
pineapple | coconut | vodka |make it a lava flow: add mango, strawberry, lilikoi or guava $2
Frozen Margarita
tequila | sweet and sour mix | hawaiian salt | mango, lilikoi, strawberry, or guava $2
Blue Hawaiian
rum | pineapple juice | blue curacao | sweet and sour | creme of coconut
Daquiri
rum | lime juice | simple syrup | mango, strawberry, lilikoi, or guava $2
Breakfast Cocktails
Beer On Tap
16oz Big Wave Golden Ale
16 oz Kua Bay IPA
16 oz Long Board Lager
16oz Maui Brewing Seasonal
16oz Ola Seasonal
16oz Ola Seasonal Cider/Seltzer
20oz Big Wave Golden Ale
20oz Kua Bay IPA
20oz Long Board Lager
20oz Maui Brewing Seasonal
20oz Ola Seasonal
20oz Ola Seasonal Cider/Seltzer
Canned & Bottled
Wine
GLS House Cabernet
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS House Pinot Noir
GLS House Bubbles
GLS William Hill Chardonnay
Cental Coast, CA
GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Italy
GLS Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
GLS La Marca Prosecco
Veneto, Italy
GLS Josh Craftman Cabernet
California
GLS Tribute Pinot Noir
Monterey, CA
GLS Edna Valley Merlot
Cental Coast, CA
1.5 House Cabernet
1.5 House Chardonnay
1.5 House Pinot Noir
1.5 House Bubbles
1.5 William Hill Chardonnay
Cental Coast, CA
1.5 Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Italy
1.5 Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
1.5 Josh Craftman Cabernet
California
1.5 Tribute Pinot Noir
Monterey, CA
1.5 Edna Valley Merlot
Cental Coast, CA
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL House Bubbles
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
Cental Coast, CA
BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Italy
BTL Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
BTL La Marca Prosecco
Veneto, Italy
BTL Josh Craftman Cabernet
California
BTL Tribute Pinot Noir
Monterey, CA
BTL Edna Valley Merlot
Cental Coast, CA
common cocktails
apple martini
bay breeze
black russian
bloody maria
bloody mary
chi chi
cosmo
daquiri
dark and stormy
french 75
fuzzy navel
grasshopper
greyhound
hawaii 5-0
irish coffee
irish mule
kamakaze
lava flow
lemon drop
long island
long island (top shelf)
mai tai
manhattan
margarita
margarita (cadilac)
margarita (skinny)
mexican mule
miami vice
mimosa
mojito
moscow mule
mudslide
negroni
old fashioned
pain killer
panty dropper
pina colada
salty dog
screwdriver
sea breeze
spritzer
tahitian limeade
tequila sunrise
tokyo tea
tom collins
washington apple
white russian
cordials/liquors
gin
rum
tequila
vodka
whiskey/scotch/burbon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
75-5663 Palani RD, Kailua Kona, HI 96740
