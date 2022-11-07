Big kahuna imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Big Kahuna

review star

No reviews yet

303 Peachtree Center Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30303

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Rice Bowl Chicken
Whole 9 Yards Nachos
2 Tacos

Finger Foods

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Sweet Shrimp, lightly breaded and flash fried with Kahuna Sauce, Served with Fries

Sweet Corn Hushpuppies

$10.99

With Maple Dijon Dipping Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Fresh cut crispy fried chicken tenders, plan or buffalo, with ranch or bleu cheese

Crispy Fried Calamari

$17.99

With two dipping sauces: Kahuna and Sweet Chili

Whole 9 Yards Nachos

$15.99

Chicken, steak, peppers, pico, poblano queso, sour cream and guacamole

Crispy Grouper Fingers

$16.99

Served with hush puppies and tartare sauce

Bbq chicken chips

$15.99

Grilled chicken bbq sauce queso red onion cilantro

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

fried pickles

$9.99

fried pickles

coconut shrimp

$18.99

Wings

10 Wings

$17.99

20 Wings

$33.99

30 Wings

$49.99

Dips

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips, our salsa roja and salsa verde

Queso REG

$6.99

Poblano white queso, served with chips

Queso LRG

$10.99

Poblano white queso, served with chips

Guacamole REG

$10.99

Hand smashed guacamole with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions, and lime topped with pico

Guacamole LRG

$16.99

The Trio

$14.99

Chips, our salsa roja, salsa verde and queso

The Quatro

$18.99

Chips, our salsa roja, salsa verde, poblano queso and guacamole

Salads

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, fresh sliced strawberries, aged blue cheese, and candied pecans, with cranberry vinaigrette dressing

Cabo San Lucas Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, pico, queso, avocado, green chilies, black beans & layered tostado, served with jalapeno ranch dressing

Surfin' Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romain lettuce, panini croutons, shaved asiago, with our own chardonnay caesar dressing

Kale Salad

$12.99

Surfin' Seafood

Seafood Tower

$49.99

A bounty of crispy fried coconut shrimp, salt and pepper calamari, fresh steamed shrimp, kahuna crab and shrimp balls, with kahuna sauce and cocktail sauce

1/2lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$15.99

Sweet steamed gulf shrimp with old bay seasoning

1lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$22.99

Crab & Shrimp Cake Bites

$18.99

Our famous shrimp and lump crab mixed with jack cheese, cilantro, crispy fried, served with kahuna sauce

Snow Crab Legs

$37.99

1lb of delicious snow crab served with slaw and sweet corn hush puppies. Add 1/2lb of peel and eat shrimp

Beverly Hills Crab and Shrimp Burger

$18.99

A delicious crab and shrimp burger prepared with tomato, lettuce, pickle & kahuna sauce

Kahuna Salmon Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled or blacked, with tomato, lettuce, onion, American cheese & kahuna sauce. Served with fries

crab bites

$18.99

crab bite

Tacos

All tacos served with chips and salsa

2 Tacos

$15.99

3 Tacos

$19.99

1 TACO

$5.50

2 Americano Steak

$15.99

2 Vegan Tacos

$15.99

Fajitas

Warm tortillas, sautéed onions, peppers & grilled jalapeños, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Grilled Chicken

$23.99

Marinated Steak

$24.99

Garlic & Lime Shrimp

$25.99

Chicken & Steak

$29.99

Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp

$33.99

steak & shrimp

$32.99

Burgers & More

Big Kahuna Burger

$16.99

American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion. kahuna sauce, and Mom's pickles with an 8 oz hand ground certified angus beef patty

Double Kahuna Burger

$23.99

The savory big kahuna burger with two 8 oz hand ground certified angus beef patties

Plain Burger

$16.99

8 oz of angus beef with American cheese

Santa Fe Burger

$16.99

Fresh pico, lettuce, avocado, roasted green chilies, 3 pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, with an 8 oz hand ground angus beef patty

Cali-Mex Black Bean Burger

$16.99

Fresh pico, lettuce, avocado, three pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch & roasted green chilies with a veggie black bean burger patty

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled chicken, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, Kahuna sauce & mom's pickles

Crispy Fried Chicken

$17.99

Plain or spicy, lettuce, pickles, & kahuna sauce

Island Jerk Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast, jerk spices, cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle mayo

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.99

Cali-Mex

Burrito Rice Bowl Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico sour cream, salsa rojo, yellow rice topped with guacamole

Asian Rice Bowl Chic

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Kahuna rice, mushrooms, onions, carrots, edamame, cabbage, Korean bbq sauce, sesame slaw, scallions

The OC Quesadillas

$15.99

Jack cheese, roja salsa, sour cream and grilled chicken, with rice and beans

BBQ Quesadillas

$15.99

Grilled chicken, citrus bbq sauce, red onions, cilantro and jack cheese with rice and beans

Enchilada

$19.99

Grilled chicken, steak or veggies in flour tortillas, jack cheese, spicy enchilada sauce, hot queso, lettuce, pico, salsa verde on the side. Comes with rice and beans

Baja Steak

$24.99

Plain or island style. Island style is tossed in sweet garlic chili sauce and topped with habanero pineapple salsa, and skinny fries.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.99

Burrito Bowl NO PROTEIN

$16.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Santa Barbara Bowl NO PROTEIN

$17.99

Santa Barbara Bowl Chicken

$18.99

Asian Bowl STEAK

$20.99

ASIAN BOWL SHRIMP

$19.99

Burrito Bowl STEAK

$18.99

Burrito Bowl SHRIMP

$19.99

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Mazatlan Tostada

$15.99

Two tostadas with chicken tinga, queso fresco, salsa verde, shredded lettuce, cilantro and sour cream drizzle

Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Big Kahuna Burrito Steak

$15.99

Smothered Burrito Chicken

$18.49

Smothered Burrito Steak

$19.49

Chorizo Burrito

$15.99

Desserts

Fudge Salted Caramel Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.99

Peach Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.99

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

ice cream sandwich

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Black Bean Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Hush puppies

$5.99

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Specials

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

1 Chicken Tijuana Taco

$3.00

On the Wagon

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Redbull

$3.99

Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Party Drinks

Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry lemonade

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Kahuna Punch

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Breakfast Catering

Burrito Breakfast Box

$15.99

A breakfast box with fruit and a granola bar along with a burrito filled with your choice of one of the following: 1. Scrambled eggs and cheese 2. Scrambled eggs, cheese, and bacon. 3. Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, and peppers.

Bagel Breakfast Box

$16.99

Fruit and a granola bar with your choice of bagel: 1. Egg and Cheese Bagel 2. Egg, Cheese, and Bacon Bagel 3. Egg, Cheese, and Sausage Bagel

Breakfast Mini Burrito Tray

$101.00

Comes with 12 minis. Your choice of chicken, chicken sausage, bacon or a combo of the three.

Kahuna Breakfast Party Scramble

$131.00

Scrambled eggs with cheddar or pepper jack cheese along with a basket of bagels, butter and preserves that serves up to 10 people. Includes your choice of Applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage. Served warm in a chafing dish.

West Coast Party Scramble

$151.00

This scramble includes scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, diced peppers, sweet sautéed diced onions along with a basket of bagels, butter and preserves that serves up to 10 people. Served with guacamole and Kahuna red salsa. Served warm in a chafing dish.

Assortment Bagels and Muffins

$77.00+

Served with cream cheese, butter, fruit preserves.

Parfait

$9.99

Greek yogurt and mixed fresh fruit, topped with granola.

Fruit Tray

$61.00

A selection of mixed fresh fruit that serves up to 10 people.

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Sandwiches Catering

California

$110.00+

Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon with pesto mayo, served on a ciabatta. Served with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Malibu

$110.00+

Herb grilled chicken, spring mix, tomato, shaved red onion, with pepper jack cheese, and jalapeno ranch on a ciabatta. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

PCH

$110.00+

Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mayo served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Mile High Club

$110.00+

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, brown sugar, swiss & cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and Kahuna sauce served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Santa Fe

$110.00+

Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and chipotle mayo served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Wraps Catering

Santa Barbara

$110.00+

Grilled corn, queso fresco, black bean and edamame salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, with jalapeno ranch dressing with grilled chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Korean

$110.00+

Sesame ginger slaw, lettuce, jack cheese, cilantro, and Hoisin BBQ glaze with marinated steak or chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Acapulco

$110.00+

Tomato, pineapple habanero salsa, spring mix, and chipotle mayo with citrus grilled chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Go-Green Veggie

$110.00+

Grilled onions, mushrooms, fresh tomato, roasted Poblano peppers, grilled corn, feta, black bean, edamame salsa, jack cheese and spring mix. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$110.00+

Your choice of plain or buffalo fried chicken chicken, lettuce, tomato, and caesar dressing. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.

Crispy Chicken Boxes Catering

Chicken Tenders

$17.50

3 chicken tenders, coleslaw and a roll. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Juicy fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, mayo on a ciabatta. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Fried chicken, cheddar or pepper jack, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.

Wings Platter Catering

Hot Wings Platter

$54.99+

Comes with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders Platter Catering

Chicken Tenders Platter

$40.99+

Mouth watering chicken tenders. Comes with coleslaw, rolls and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Salads Catering

Green Salad

$50.00+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, edamame, carrot, red onion and panini croutons.

Cabo San Lucas

$50.00+

Spring mixed greens with grilled sweet corn, pico, queso fresco, avocado, green chilies, black beans, on a layered tostado.

Strawberry Fields

$50.00+

Mixed greens, strawberries, shaved red onion, blue cheese, candied pecans, and cranberry citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$50.00+

Your choice of chicken or shrimp, fresh romaine, panini croutons, and pecorino romano cheese.

Super Kale Mix

$50.00+

Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, radiacchio, red onions, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, edamame with lemon garlic.

Fajita Bar Catering

Chicken Fajitas

$22.99

Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.

Steak Fajitas

$26.99

Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.99

Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.

Rice Bowls Catering

Asian Salad

$15.99

Kahuna rice, mushrooms, onion, carrots, edamame, cabbage, Korean BBQ sauce, sesame slaw, scallions.

Santa Barbara

$15.99

Grilled corn, feta, black bean, & edamame salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, and jalapeno ranch.

Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, sour cream, salsa roja, yellow rice, topped with guacamole.

Sliders Catering

West Coast Meets East Coast BBQ

$100.00+

Hand-ground beef slider patties served on challah slider buns, gloriously topped with homemade pimento cheese, citrus BBQ sauce, and mom’s pickles.

Big Kahuna Sliders

$100.00+

American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Kahuna sauce, and mom’s pickles with a hand-ground certified Angus beef.

Burritos Catering

Burritos

$145.00+

Enjoy our delicious Big Kahuna Burrito as a platter or in individual lunchboxes. Kahuna rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and jack cheese; served with chips and salsa.

Catering Add-Ons

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Guac and Chips

$4.00

Dessert Trays Catering

Cookies

$4.50

Red Velvet & Chocolate Chip

Dessert Tray

$4.50

Brownies, Key Lime Pie, & Cheesecake

Beverages Catering

Gallon of Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$10.00

(a gallon serves 10 people)

A Bottled Water

$2.50

Canned Soda - Coke

$2.50

Canned Soda - Diet Coke

$2.50

Canned Soda - Coke Zero

$2.50

Canned Soda - Sprite

$2.50

Catering Delivery

Delivery and set up at location

$30.00
