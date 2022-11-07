Big Kahuna
No reviews yet
303 Peachtree Center Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30303
Popular Items
Finger Foods
Fried Shrimp Basket
Sweet Shrimp, lightly breaded and flash fried with Kahuna Sauce, Served with Fries
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies
With Maple Dijon Dipping Sauce
Chicken Tenders
Fresh cut crispy fried chicken tenders, plan or buffalo, with ranch or bleu cheese
Crispy Fried Calamari
With two dipping sauces: Kahuna and Sweet Chili
Whole 9 Yards Nachos
Chicken, steak, peppers, pico, poblano queso, sour cream and guacamole
Crispy Grouper Fingers
Served with hush puppies and tartare sauce
Bbq chicken chips
Grilled chicken bbq sauce queso red onion cilantro
Cheese Nachos
fried pickles
fried pickles
coconut shrimp
Dips
Chips and Salsa
Chips, our salsa roja and salsa verde
Queso REG
Poblano white queso, served with chips
Queso LRG
Poblano white queso, served with chips
Guacamole REG
Hand smashed guacamole with fresh avocado, cilantro, onions, and lime topped with pico
Guacamole LRG
The Trio
Chips, our salsa roja, salsa verde and queso
The Quatro
Chips, our salsa roja, salsa verde, poblano queso and guacamole
Salads
Strawberry Fields Salad
Mixed greens, fresh sliced strawberries, aged blue cheese, and candied pecans, with cranberry vinaigrette dressing
Cabo San Lucas Salad
Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, pico, queso, avocado, green chilies, black beans & layered tostado, served with jalapeno ranch dressing
Surfin' Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain lettuce, panini croutons, shaved asiago, with our own chardonnay caesar dressing
Kale Salad
Surfin' Seafood
Seafood Tower
A bounty of crispy fried coconut shrimp, salt and pepper calamari, fresh steamed shrimp, kahuna crab and shrimp balls, with kahuna sauce and cocktail sauce
1/2lb Peel and Eat Shrimp
Sweet steamed gulf shrimp with old bay seasoning
1lb Peel and Eat Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Cake Bites
Our famous shrimp and lump crab mixed with jack cheese, cilantro, crispy fried, served with kahuna sauce
Snow Crab Legs
1lb of delicious snow crab served with slaw and sweet corn hush puppies. Add 1/2lb of peel and eat shrimp
Beverly Hills Crab and Shrimp Burger
A delicious crab and shrimp burger prepared with tomato, lettuce, pickle & kahuna sauce
Kahuna Salmon Sandwich
Grilled or blacked, with tomato, lettuce, onion, American cheese & kahuna sauce. Served with fries
crab bites
crab bite
Tacos
Fajitas
Burgers & More
Big Kahuna Burger
American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion. kahuna sauce, and Mom's pickles with an 8 oz hand ground certified angus beef patty
Double Kahuna Burger
The savory big kahuna burger with two 8 oz hand ground certified angus beef patties
Plain Burger
8 oz of angus beef with American cheese
Santa Fe Burger
Fresh pico, lettuce, avocado, roasted green chilies, 3 pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, with an 8 oz hand ground angus beef patty
Cali-Mex Black Bean Burger
Fresh pico, lettuce, avocado, three pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch & roasted green chilies with a veggie black bean burger patty
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, Kahuna sauce & mom's pickles
Crispy Fried Chicken
Plain or spicy, lettuce, pickles, & kahuna sauce
Island Jerk Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, jerk spices, cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle mayo
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Cali-Mex
Burrito Rice Bowl Chicken
Grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico sour cream, salsa rojo, yellow rice topped with guacamole
Asian Rice Bowl Chic
Grilled Chicken, Kahuna rice, mushrooms, onions, carrots, edamame, cabbage, Korean bbq sauce, sesame slaw, scallions
The OC Quesadillas
Jack cheese, roja salsa, sour cream and grilled chicken, with rice and beans
BBQ Quesadillas
Grilled chicken, citrus bbq sauce, red onions, cilantro and jack cheese with rice and beans
Enchilada
Grilled chicken, steak or veggies in flour tortillas, jack cheese, spicy enchilada sauce, hot queso, lettuce, pico, salsa verde on the side. Comes with rice and beans
Baja Steak
Plain or island style. Island style is tossed in sweet garlic chili sauce and topped with habanero pineapple salsa, and skinny fries.
Veggie Quesadilla
Burrito Bowl NO PROTEIN
Cheese Quesadilla
Santa Barbara Bowl NO PROTEIN
Santa Barbara Bowl Chicken
Asian Bowl STEAK
ASIAN BOWL SHRIMP
Burrito Bowl STEAK
Burrito Bowl SHRIMP
Veggie Burrito
Mazatlan Tostada
Two tostadas with chicken tinga, queso fresco, salsa verde, shredded lettuce, cilantro and sour cream drizzle
Chicken Burrito
Big Kahuna Burrito Steak
Smothered Burrito Chicken
Smothered Burrito Steak
Chorizo Burrito
Desserts
Sides
On the Wagon
Party Drinks
Breakfast Catering
Burrito Breakfast Box
A breakfast box with fruit and a granola bar along with a burrito filled with your choice of one of the following: 1. Scrambled eggs and cheese 2. Scrambled eggs, cheese, and bacon. 3. Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, mushrooms, and peppers.
Bagel Breakfast Box
Fruit and a granola bar with your choice of bagel: 1. Egg and Cheese Bagel 2. Egg, Cheese, and Bacon Bagel 3. Egg, Cheese, and Sausage Bagel
Breakfast Mini Burrito Tray
Comes with 12 minis. Your choice of chicken, chicken sausage, bacon or a combo of the three.
Kahuna Breakfast Party Scramble
Scrambled eggs with cheddar or pepper jack cheese along with a basket of bagels, butter and preserves that serves up to 10 people. Includes your choice of Applewood smoked bacon or chicken sausage. Served warm in a chafing dish.
West Coast Party Scramble
This scramble includes scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, diced peppers, sweet sautéed diced onions along with a basket of bagels, butter and preserves that serves up to 10 people. Served with guacamole and Kahuna red salsa. Served warm in a chafing dish.
Assortment Bagels and Muffins
Served with cream cheese, butter, fruit preserves.
Parfait
Greek yogurt and mixed fresh fruit, topped with granola.
Fruit Tray
A selection of mixed fresh fruit that serves up to 10 people.
Avocado Toast
Sandwiches Catering
California
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon with pesto mayo, served on a ciabatta. Served with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Malibu
Herb grilled chicken, spring mix, tomato, shaved red onion, with pepper jack cheese, and jalapeno ranch on a ciabatta. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
PCH
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mayo served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Mile High Club
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, brown sugar, swiss & cheddar, tomato, lettuce, and Kahuna sauce served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Santa Fe
Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and chipotle mayo served on multigrain bread. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Wraps Catering
Santa Barbara
Grilled corn, queso fresco, black bean and edamame salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, with jalapeno ranch dressing with grilled chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Korean
Sesame ginger slaw, lettuce, jack cheese, cilantro, and Hoisin BBQ glaze with marinated steak or chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Acapulco
Tomato, pineapple habanero salsa, spring mix, and chipotle mayo with citrus grilled chicken. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Go-Green Veggie
Grilled onions, mushrooms, fresh tomato, roasted Poblano peppers, grilled corn, feta, black bean, edamame salsa, jack cheese and spring mix. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of plain or buffalo fried chicken chicken, lettuce, tomato, and caesar dressing. Served on a platter with chips or a side of coleslaw.
Crispy Chicken Boxes Catering
Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders, coleslaw and a roll. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Juicy fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, mayo on a ciabatta. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, cheddar or pepper jack, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta. Comes with coleslaw and a roll.
Wings Platter Catering
Chicken Tenders Platter Catering
Salads Catering
Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, edamame, carrot, red onion and panini croutons.
Cabo San Lucas
Spring mixed greens with grilled sweet corn, pico, queso fresco, avocado, green chilies, black beans, on a layered tostado.
Strawberry Fields
Mixed greens, strawberries, shaved red onion, blue cheese, candied pecans, and cranberry citrus vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Your choice of chicken or shrimp, fresh romaine, panini croutons, and pecorino romano cheese.
Super Kale Mix
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, radiacchio, red onions, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, edamame with lemon garlic.
Fajita Bar Catering
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.
Steak Fajitas
Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajita bars include: flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded jack cheese, fresh pico, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa, dessert tray.
Rice Bowls Catering
Asian Salad
Kahuna rice, mushrooms, onion, carrots, edamame, cabbage, Korean BBQ sauce, sesame slaw, scallions.
Santa Barbara
Grilled corn, feta, black bean, & edamame salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, and jalapeno ranch.
Burrito Bowl
Grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, sour cream, salsa roja, yellow rice, topped with guacamole.
Sliders Catering
West Coast Meets East Coast BBQ
Hand-ground beef slider patties served on challah slider buns, gloriously topped with homemade pimento cheese, citrus BBQ sauce, and mom’s pickles.
Big Kahuna Sliders
American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Kahuna sauce, and mom’s pickles with a hand-ground certified Angus beef.
Burritos Catering
Catering Add-Ons
Dessert Trays Catering
Beverages Catering
Catering Delivery
Sunday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
8:00 am - 11:00 pm
