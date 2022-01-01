Big Kel's Pizza & Wings imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings

137 Reviews

$$

40 Arena Way Suite 11

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese CURDS
MEDIUM Three Meat Pizza

Appetizer

Cheese CURDS

$11.00

Cheese Bread

$11.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Nachos Italiano

$13.00

Fried Lasagna

$13.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.75

Pizza Rolls Appetizer

$9.00

Bag Of Takis

$0.50

Feature Appetizer

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Meatball Soup

$4.00+

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cup Of Feature Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Feature Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Patty Melt

$14.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Lasagna Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Sandwhich

$9.00

Burgers

Carnitas Burger

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$16.00

MAC Kelly Burger

$18.00

Sombrero Burger

$16.00

Juicy Lucy

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Pastas

Spaghetti Meatball Pasta

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken Lasagna

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Alfredo Taco

$12.00

Kids Menu

KIDS PIZZA

$9.00

KIDS FRIED MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

Kids MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Pizza Rolls

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Bowl Mac And Cheese

$3.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

KIDS BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$11.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Small Pizzas

SMALL Cheese Pizza

$9.00

SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

SMALL Margherita Pizza

$13.00

SMALL Three Meat Pizza

$16.50

SMALL Street Taco Pizza

$16.00

SMALL Chicken Pesto

$13.00

SMALL Meatball Pizza

$14.00

SMALL Blanco Pizza

$13.00

SMALL BBQ Cowboy

$13.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$18.00

SMALL Feature Pizza

$18.00

Medium Pizzas

MEDIUM Cheese Pizza

$15.00

MEDIUM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

MEDIUM Margherita Pizza

$16.00

MEDIUM Three Meat Pizza

$19.50

MEDIUM Street Taco Pizza

$18.00

MEDIUM Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.00

MEDIUM Meatball Pizza

$17.00

MEDIUM Blanco Pizza

$15.00

MEDIUM BBQ Cowboy Pizza

$19.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Med FEATURE PIZZA

$21.00

MEDIUM Heart Shaped Pizza

$14.00

Large Pizzas

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

LARGE Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

LARGE Margherita Pizza

$19.00

LARGE Three Meat Pizza

$23.50

LARGE Street Taco Pizza

$22.00

LARGE Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.00

LARGE Meatball Pizza

$20.00

LARGE Blanco Pizza

$18.00

LARGE BBQ Cowboy Pizza

$21.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$25.00

LARGE Feature Pizza

$20.00

Large Monday 1 Topping

$15.00

Xx Large Special Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

LARGE GAMEDAY PIZZA

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Cream Soda Bottle

$3.00

Cherry Soda Bottle

$3.00

Fanta Grape Bottle Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade Refill

$0.50

Employee Redbull

$1.41

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Tomato Juice Side

$0.25

Kids Flavored Lemonade

Kids Soda

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

Can Pop

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Employee Watermelon

$3.00

TShirt

Small T-shirt

$25.00

Medium T-shirt

$25.00

Large T-shirt

$25.00

XL T-shirt

$25.00

2XL T-shirt

$27.00Out of stock

3XL T-shirt

$28.00

Youth TShirt

Youth Small

$25.00

Youth Xsmall

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Arena Way Suite 11, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings image

