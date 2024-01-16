This restaurant does not have any images
Big Larry's Louisiana Bistro & Catering
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Big Larry's is a catering and soon to be restaurant that caters to the younger generation that love quick foods and some Louisiana staples. Big Larry's atmosphere focuses on warmth and comfort. We will deliver great food on a consistent basis. Your dine in experience will be comfortable and appetite pleasing. All while the soft sounds of Lofi music plays as background music and the lighting is medium to low light.
Location
9119 Texas Highway 6, STE 230, PMB 224, Missouri City, TX 77459