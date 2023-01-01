  • Home
The Big Lieutenant 600 SW 41st Street Suite 8

review star

No reviews yet

600 Southwest 41st Street

Bentonville, AR 72713

All-Day Menu

Snacks

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Cleeta's Meatballs

$14.00

Chips & Dip

$12.00

Neff's Fries

$8.00

Salads & Bowls

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Steakhouse Salad

$14.00

Korean Beef Bowl

$17.00

Mezze Bowl

$16.00

Sandwiches

Big Lieu Burger

$18.00

Cleeta's Meatball Sub

$18.00

Italian Grinder

$19.00

Pork French Dip

$19.00

Spiced Brisket

$19.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$12.00Out of stock

Sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo

Garlic Aioli

Creamy Italian

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit & Yogurt Pouch

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Southwest 41st Street, Bentonville, AR 72713

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

