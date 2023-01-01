The Big Lieutenant 600 SW 41st Street Suite 8
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
600 Southwest 41st Street, Bentonville, AR 72713
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PopUp Drink Thru - 2001 SW Regional Aiport Blvd
No Reviews
2001 Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard Bentonville, AR 72713
View restaurant
Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A
No Reviews
301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurant
Bentley's Beach Bar - 911 SE 28th St Ste 7
No Reviews
911 SE 28th St Ste 7 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurant