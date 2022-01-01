- Home
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora Nora
769 Reviews
$$
1435 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Popular Items
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size
Kid's Drink
Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.
Juice
Milk
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Coconut Berry
Red Bull - Watermelon
Specialties
10 Nashville Wings
Chicken wings are brined, tossed in cayenne flour, and fried. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.
12 Nashville Nugz
Brined chicken wings tossed in cayenne flour, deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of carrots and celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
6 Nashville Nugz
Brined chicken wings tossed in cayenne flour, deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of carrots and celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
6 Nashville Wings
6 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Beef Poutine
French fries, chopped steak, poutine gravy, cheese curds, scallions.
Breadsticks
Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces
Classic Poutine
French fries, poutine gravy, cheese curds, scallions.
Chips & Guac - App
Eyes on Thighs
2 Boneless brined chicken thighs are coated in our Nashville flour, deep fried, tossed in your choice of hot or mild sauce, and serve over homemade white bread with pickles and autumn slaw.
Fish & Chips
Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.
Garcia Poutine
VEGETARIAN French fries, veggie gumbo, fried artichokes, cheese curds, scallions.
Hoss Dip
VEGETARIAN Guacamole, black bean hummus, black bean salsa, and melted mozzarella are served with a side of frito scoops or tortilla chips.
Lug Nuts
VEGETARIAN Homemade Impossible vegetarian “meatballs” topped with our house marinara, fresh mozzarella, Asiago, roasted tomatoes, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Served with our house breadsticks.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
The Horseshoe
A 6oz angus burger is seasoned, grilled to order, and served open face over toasted white bread topped with hand cut French fries, house cheddar cheese sauce, and poutine gravy.
Salads & Wraps
Black & Bleu Salad - LG
Mixed greens tossed in green goddess, topped with blackened chopped steak, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cucumber, tomato, scallions, and black bean corn salsa.
Caesar Salad - LG
Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad - LG
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.
Hot Chop Salad - LG
Mixed greens tossed in creamy sport pepper pesto and ranch, with giardiniera, red onion, fresh basil, pistachios and croutons
Shrimp Goddess Salad - LG
Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, chopped pistachios
Taco Salad - LG
Mixed greens are tossed in a green salsa ranch dressing and topped with chopped steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, scallions, and tortilla strips.
Willie's Special - LG
Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.
Willie Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens tossed in ranch, topped with choice of hot or mild fried nashville chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced mozzarella, guacamole, & frito salt.
Shrimp Goddess Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens tossed in green goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, pistachios, cucumber, green olives.
Grilled Chicken Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing with grilled chicken, craisins, cucumber, candied walnuts, and feta cheese.
Taco Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens are tossed in a green salsa ranch dressing and topped with chopped steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, scallions, and tortilla strips.
Caesar Salad - 1/2
VEGETARIAN Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese.
Black & Bleu Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens tossed in green goddess, topped with blackened chopped steak, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cucumber, tomato, scallions, and black bean corn salsa.
Hot Chop Salad - 1/2
Mixed greens tossed in creamy sport pepper pesto and ranch, with giardiniera, red onion, fresh basil, pistachios and croutons
Black & Bleu Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in green goddess, topped with blackened chopped steak, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cucumber, tomato, scallions, and black bean corn salsa.
Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens topped with fried chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.
Hot Chop Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in creamy sport pepper pesto and ranch, with giardiniera, red onion, fresh basil, pistachios and croutons
Shrimp Goddess Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, and chopped pistachios.
Taco Salad Wrap
Mixed greens are tossed in a green salsa ranch dressing and topped with chopped steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, scallions, and tortilla strips.
Willie's Special Wrap
Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.
Soups
Handhelds
Banh Lug
Braised pork belly, capacollo, refried black beans, kimchi, sriracha, herb mayo, fresh cilantro, hoagie bun.
Chicken L.G.B.T
Grilled chicken breast, Indiana Kitchen’s bacon, herb mayo, guacamole, iceberg lettuce, tomato, served on brioche knot bun.
Cuban
Braised pork belly, ham, dijon mustard, swiss, dill pickles, hoagie bun.
Grace's Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.
Hedburg Club
Cold cut turkey and ham, mayo, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, pullman loaf.
Italian Beef
Chopped steak is tossed with sautéed onions, mozzarella and Swiss cheese, and giardinieria, and served on toasted white bread with a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side dish.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Choose naked, mild or hot nashville fried chicken breast, dill pickles,chopped romaine, green goddess dressing, served on brioche knot bun.
Pepe Po' Boy
Grilled or fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, chopped romaine, tomato, American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Philly Fanatic
Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.
Porks & Rec
Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Spinach Melt
Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1
Banh Lug - 1/2
Braised pork belly, capacollo, refried black beans, kimchi, sriracha, herb mayo, fresh cilantro, hoagie bun.
Chicken L.G.B.T - 1/2
Grilled chicken breast, Indiana Kitchen’s bacon, herb mayo, guacamole, iceberg lettuce, tomato, served on brioche knot bun.
Cuban - 1/2
Braised pork belly, ham, dijon mustard, swiss, dill pickles, hoagie bun.
Grace's Meatloaf - 1/2
Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.
Hedburg Club - 1/2
Cold cut turkey and ham, mayo, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, pullman loaf.
Italian Beef - 1/2
Slow cooked roast beef, giardiniera, au jus with choice of dipped or dry, hoagie bun.
Kimcheese - 1/2
Homemade kimchi, mozzarella, American, gochujang lime aioli, toasted pullman loaf.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich - 1/2
Choose naked, mild or hot nashville fried chicken breast, dill pickles,chopped romaine, green goddess dressing, served on brioche knot bun.
Pepe Po' Boy - 1/2
Grilled or fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, chopped romaine, tomato, American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Philly Cheese - 1/2
Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.
Porks & Rec - 1/2
Fried pork tenderloin, herb mayo, yellow mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Spinach Melt - 1/2
Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1
Burgers
Bokonon Burger
Indiana angus beef, fried cheese curds, chipotle aioli, mozzarella, giardiniera, pullman loaf.
Burgermeister
Indiana angus beef, bacon onion jam, bleu cheese crust, herb mayo, brioche knot bun.
Gunslinger
Indiana angus beef, crispy bacon, smoked pork, cheddar cheese, cola BBQ, crispy onions, brioche knot bun.
Phrisco Melt
Angus beef burger is grilled and served on toasted white bread with our “frisco melt” sauce, mozzarella, and gruyere.
Smash Burger
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Bokonon Slider
Indiana angus beef, fried cheese curds, chipotle aioli, mozzarella, giardiniera, pullman loaf.
Burgermeister Slider
Indiana angus beef, bacon onion jam, bleu cheese crust, herb mayo, brioche knot bun.
Classic Burger Slider
Gunslinger Slider
Indiana angus beef, crispy bacon, smoked pork, cheddar cheese, cola BBQ, crispy onions, brioche knot bun.
Phrisco Slider
Angus beef burger is grilled and served on toasted white bread with our “frisco melt” sauce, mozzarella, and gruyere.
Smash Burger Slider
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Kids Menu
Sides - Lug
Autumn Slaw
Breaded Cauliflower Side
Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.
Breaded Mushrooms Side
Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.
Cheese Curds - SIDE
Chips
Chips & Guac - Side
Cup of Chili
Cup of Chowder
Cup of Hippie Gumbo
Curly Fries
Fresh Fruit
Fritos
Hand Cut Fries
Hot Honey Brussels
House Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower- SIDE
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.
Desserts
Extra Sauce & Dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Cranberry Poppyseed.
Green Goddess
Honey Mustard.
Horsey
Marinara
Nacho Cheese.
Parmesan Vinaigrette
Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Ranch
Spicy Garlic
Spinach Dip.
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sesame.
Beer
$6 Beer - Power of One
Goat Ranch - 16oz
Honest Weight - 16oz
Pirate Cat - 16oz
Too Cool 4 Words - 16oz
Topanga - 16oz
You're Turning Violet - 16oz
Goat Ranch - 20oz
Honest Weight - 20oz
Pirate Cat - 20oz
Too Cool 4 Words - 20oz
Topanga - 20oz
You're Turning Violet - 20oz
Blood Orange Cocktail Can
Goat Ranch Can
Pilsner Arizona Can
Pineapple Mint Cocktail Can
Spellbound Can
Venice Peach Can
Wizard of Saaz Can
Blood Orange Cocktail 4pk
Goat Ranch 6pk
Honest Weight 4pk
Kristofferson 4pk
Pilsner Arizona - 6pk
Pirate Cat 6pk
Spellbound - 6pk
Venice Peach - 4pk
Wizard of Saaz - 4pk
Mimosas
Cocktails
Americano - Cocktail
House spiced vermouth, campari, aperol, soda water, orange
Aperol Spritz
Espresso Martini
Everyday Bloody Mary
Old Cuban
Tiramasu Milk Punch
Autumn Spice Mule - On Tap
Fill rocks glass with ice. Pull from tap handle until full. Garnish with a fresh lime slice.
Bill's G&T - On Tap
Hocus Pocus - On Tap
Fill Collins glass with ice and pull from tap handle until full. Garnish with a fresh lemon slice.
Lo-Cal Ranch Water - On Tap
Sahm's Mule - On Tap
Tropical White Sangria - On Tap
Beauty School Drop Out
2.5 oz Pink Drink Mix 1 oz of Lemon Juice - Top off with Ginger Beer Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice and top off with Ginger beer. Garnish with dead lemon
Gummy Bear
Harry Styles-
Cimmaron Tequila, Lime, Watermelon Red Bull
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Old Fashioned
Sahm Bomb
Spicy Margarita-
2.75oz of Spicy Margarita Mix 1oz Lime -Dead Lime -Tajin Rim Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into rocks glass with tajin rim over fresh ice. Garnish with dead lime.
Starburst Jello Shot
Summer Shake Up-
1.5 oz Three Olive Vodka 2oz Raspberry Dragon Fruit Puree 3/4 (.75) Lemon Juice -Dead Lemon Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice garnish with dead lemon.
Wine
Avanti Pinot Grigio GL
Avia Merlot GL
Bodini Malbec GL
Broadbent Rose GL
Cannonball Cabernet GL
Cielo Prosecco GL
Golden Pinot Noir GL
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GL
Robertson Chardonnay GL
Robertson's Cabernet GL
Scarpetta Prosecco GL
Torre Oria Brut GL
Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc GL
Cider & Canned Cocktails
Liquor
Bacardi - Single (R)
Basil Hayden's - Single (R)
Captain Morgan - Single (R)
Cimmaron Blanco - Single (R)
Crown Royal - Single (R)
Fireball - Single (R)
Four Roses Yellow - Single (R)
Grey Goose - Single
Hendricks
Jack Daniels - Single (R)
Jameson - Single (R)
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark - Single (R)
Tanqueray - Single (R)
Tito’s - Single (R)
Woodford - Single (R)
Bacardi - 2oz (R)
Basil Hayden's - 2oz (R)
Captain Morgan - 2oz (R)
Cimmaron Blanco - 2oz (R)
Deep Eddy Ruby Red - 2oz (R)
Fireball - 2oz (R)
Grey Goose - 2oz (R)
Hendricks - 2oz (R)
Jack Daniels - 2oz (R)
Jameson - 2oz (R)
Maker's Mark - 2oz (R)
Malibu - 2oz
Tanqueray - 2oz (R)
Three Olives Blueberry - 2oz (R)
Three Olives Citrus - 2oz (R)
Three Olives Vanilla - 2oz (R)
Tito's - 2oz (R)
Woodford - 2oz (R)
Bacardi - DBL (R)
Basil Hayden's - DBL (R)
Captain Morgan - DBL (R)
Cimmaron Blanco - DBL (R)
Crown Royal - DBL (R)
Deep Eddy Ruby Red - DBL (R)
Fireball - DBL (R)
Four Roses Yellow - DBL (R)
Grey Goose - DBL (R)
Hendricks - DBL (R)
Jack Daniels - DBL (R)
Jameson - DBL (R)
Maker's Mark - DBL (R)
Malibu - DBL (R)
Tanquerey - DBL (R)
Three Olives Citrus - DBL (Copy)
Three Olives Vanilla - DBL (Copy)
Tito's - DBL (R)
Woodford - DBL (R)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.
1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240