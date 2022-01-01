Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora Nora

769 Reviews

$$

1435 E 86th St

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Grilled Cheese
Breadsticks
Chicken Cranberry Salad

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Pepsi products served in a regular or kid's size

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Coffee

$3.49

Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.

Juice

$3.49

Milk

$1.49+

Red Bull - Regular

$4.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$4.50

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.50

Specialties

10 Nashville Wings

$16.00

Chicken wings are brined, tossed in cayenne flour, and fried. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.

12 Nashville Nugz

$14.00

Brined chicken wings tossed in cayenne flour, deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of carrots and celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

6 Nashville Nugz

$8.00

Brined chicken wings tossed in cayenne flour, deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of carrots and celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

6 Nashville Wings

$10.00

6 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Nashville Mild. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Beef Poutine

$13.00

French fries, chopped steak, poutine gravy, cheese curds, scallions.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$7.00

Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces

Classic Poutine

$10.00

French fries, poutine gravy, cheese curds, scallions.

Chips & Guac - App

$9.00

Eyes on Thighs

$14.00

2 Boneless brined chicken thighs are coated in our Nashville flour, deep fried, tossed in your choice of hot or mild sauce, and serve over homemade white bread with pickles and autumn slaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with french fries and choice of one side.

Garcia Poutine

$13.00

VEGETARIAN French fries, veggie gumbo, fried artichokes, cheese curds, scallions.

Hoss Dip

$11.00

VEGETARIAN Guacamole, black bean hummus, black bean salsa, and melted mozzarella are served with a side of frito scoops or tortilla chips.

Lug Nuts

$15.00

VEGETARIAN Homemade Impossible vegetarian “meatballs” topped with our house marinara, fresh mozzarella, Asiago, roasted tomatoes, giardiniera, and fresh basil. Served with our house breadsticks.

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

The Horseshoe

$15.00

A 6oz angus burger is seasoned, grilled to order, and served open face over toasted white bread topped with hand cut French fries, house cheddar cheese sauce, and poutine gravy.

Salads & Wraps

Black & Bleu Salad - LG

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in green goddess, topped with blackened chopped steak, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cucumber, tomato, scallions, and black bean corn salsa.

Caesar Salad - LG

Caesar Salad - LG

$9.00

Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad - LG

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.

Hot Chop Salad - LG

$12.00

Mixed greens tossed in creamy sport pepper pesto and ranch, with giardiniera, red onion, fresh basil, pistachios and croutons

Shrimp Goddess Salad - LG

Shrimp Goddess Salad - LG

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, chopped pistachios

Taco Salad - LG

$14.00

Mixed greens are tossed in a green salsa ranch dressing and topped with chopped steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, scallions, and tortilla strips.

Willie's Special - LG

Willie's Special - LG

$14.00

Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.

Black & Bleu Wrap

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed in green goddess, topped with blackened chopped steak, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cucumber, tomato, scallions, and black bean corn salsa.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Cranberry Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with fried chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and diced mozzarella. served with your choice of dressing.

Hot Chop Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens tossed in creamy sport pepper pesto and ranch, with giardiniera, red onion, fresh basil, pistachios and croutons

Shrimp Goddess Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed in Green Goddess dressing, fried or blackened shrimp, red onion, cucumbers, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños, and chopped pistachios.

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens are tossed in a green salsa ranch dressing and topped with chopped steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, scallions, and tortilla strips.

Willie's Special Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, ranch, fried Nashville tenders (naked, hot, mild, or spicy garlic), black bean corn salsa, mozzarella, guacamole, and tortilla strips.

Soups

Cup of Chowder

$5.50

Bowl of Chowder

$7.50

Cup of Hippie Gumbo

$5.50

Bowl of Hippie Gumbo

$7.50

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

Handhelds

Banh Lug

$14.00

Braised pork belly, capacollo, refried black beans, kimchi, sriracha, herb mayo, fresh cilantro, hoagie bun.

Chicken L.G.B.T

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Indiana Kitchen’s bacon, herb mayo, guacamole, iceberg lettuce, tomato, served on brioche knot bun.

Cuban

$14.00

Braised pork belly, ham, dijon mustard, swiss, dill pickles, hoagie bun.

Grace's Meatloaf

Grace's Meatloaf

$13.00

Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.

Hedburg Club

$13.00

Cold cut turkey and ham, mayo, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, pullman loaf.

Italian Beef

$14.00

Chopped steak is tossed with sautéed onions, mozzarella and Swiss cheese, and giardinieria, and served on toasted white bread with a side of au jus. Served with your choice of side dish.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Choose naked, mild or hot nashville fried chicken breast, dill pickles,chopped romaine, green goddess dressing, served on brioche knot bun.

Pepe Po' Boy

$15.00

Grilled or fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, chopped romaine, tomato, American cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Philly Fanatic

$14.00

Thinly sliced prime rib is grilled on the flat top with bell peppers, onions and smothered in cheese sauce, served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of fresh cut fries.

Porks & Rec

Porks & Rec

$14.00

Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Spinach Melt

Spinach Melt

$13.00

Spinach mix grilled with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, and jack on toasted wheat. Add turkey +$1

Burgers

Bokonon Burger

$14.00

Indiana angus beef, fried cheese curds, chipotle aioli, mozzarella, giardiniera, pullman loaf.

Burgermeister

$14.00

Indiana angus beef, bacon onion jam, bleu cheese crust, herb mayo, brioche knot bun.

Gunslinger

$13.00

Indiana angus beef, crispy bacon, smoked pork, cheddar cheese, cola BBQ, crispy onions, brioche knot bun.

Phrisco Melt

$14.00

Angus beef burger is grilled and served on toasted white bread with our “frisco melt” sauce, mozzarella, and gruyere.

Smash Burger

$13.00

Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Includes 1 side.

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Includes 1 side.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried. Includes 1 side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries, chips, or fresh fruit. Other sides available for $.99 extra.

Sides - Lug

Autumn Slaw

$4.50

Breaded Cauliflower Side

$6.50

Cauliflower is beer battered and fried.

Breaded Mushrooms Side

Breaded Mushrooms Side

$4.50

Mushrooms, breaded and lightly fried.

Cheese Curds - SIDE

$5.50
Chips

Chips

$4.50

Chips & Guac - Side

$5.50

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Cup of Chowder

$5.50

Cup of Hippie Gumbo

$5.50

Curly Fries

$4.50
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Fritos

$4.50
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.50

Hot Honey Brussels

$5.50

House Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Chopped romaine, asiago blend, and Parmesan Romano tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with house croutons

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower- SIDE

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower- SIDE

$6.50

Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic.

Desserts

Classic Coffee Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice

$1.29

Extra Sauce & Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Cranberry Poppyseed.

$0.85

Green Goddess

$0.85

Honey Mustard.

$0.85

Horsey

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Nacho Cheese.

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette.

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Spinach Dip.

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Teriyaki Sesame.

$0.85

Beer

$6 Beer - Power of One

$6.00

Goat Ranch - 16oz

$6.00

Honest Weight - 16oz

$6.75

Pirate Cat - 16oz

$5.00

Too Cool 4 Words - 16oz

$6.75

Topanga - 16oz

$6.50

You're Turning Violet - 16oz

$6.75

Goat Ranch - 20oz

$7.50

Honest Weight - 20oz

$8.50

Pirate Cat - 20oz

$8.00

Too Cool 4 Words - 20oz

$8.50

Topanga - 20oz

$8.25

You're Turning Violet - 20oz

$8.50

Blood Orange Cocktail Can

$5.25

Goat Ranch Can

$4.50

Pilsner Arizona Can

$4.75

Pineapple Mint Cocktail Can

$5.25

Spellbound Can

$4.50

Venice Peach Can

$5.25

Wizard of Saaz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Cocktail 4pk

$9.99

Goat Ranch 6pk

$8.99

Honest Weight 4pk

$8.99

Kristofferson 4pk

$7.99

Pilsner Arizona - 6pk

$9.99

Pirate Cat 6pk

$9.99Out of stock

Spellbound - 6pk

$8.00

Venice Peach - 4pk

$8.99

Wizard of Saaz - 4pk

$7.99

Diat Pils - 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Forbidden IPA - 16oz

$6.75

Goat Ranch - 16oz

$6.00

Honest Weight - 16oz

$6.75

Jammy & Tammy - 16oz

$6.75

Mango Blizzard - 16oz

$5.00

Ope'ltine - 16oz

$6.50Out of stock

Pirate Cat - 16oz

$5.00

Quintana - 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Topanga - 16oz

$6.50

Diat Pils - 20oz

$7.50

Forbidden IPA - 20oz

$8.50

Goat Ranch - 20oz

$7.50

Honest Weight - 20oz

$8.50

Jammy & Tammy - 20oz

$8.50

Mango Blizzard - 20oz

$8.75

Ope'ltine - 20oz

$8.25

Pirate Cat - 20oz

$8.00

Quintana - 20oz

$8.00

Topanga - 20oz

$8.25

Mimosas

Montefresco Mimosa

$7.00

Scarpetta Prosecco Mimosa

$11.00

Torre Oria Brut Mimosa

$7.00

Cielo Prosecco BTL Mimosa

$30.00

Scarpetta Prosecco BTL Mimosa

$37.00

Torre Oria Brut BTL Mimosa

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$18.00

Refill - Bottomless Mimosas

Cocktails

Americano - Cocktail

$6.00

House spiced vermouth, campari, aperol, soda water, orange

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Everyday Bloody Mary

$10.00

Old Cuban

$10.00

Tiramasu Milk Punch

$10.00

Autumn Spice Mule - On Tap

$9.50

Fill rocks glass with ice. Pull from tap handle until full. Garnish with a fresh lime slice.

Bill's G&T - On Tap

$8.00

Hocus Pocus - On Tap

$10.00

Fill Collins glass with ice and pull from tap handle until full. Garnish with a fresh lemon slice.

Lo-Cal Ranch Water - On Tap

$9.00

Sahm's Mule - On Tap

$7.00Out of stock

Tropical White Sangria - On Tap

$9.00
Beauty School Drop Out

Beauty School Drop Out

$9.00

2.5 oz Pink Drink Mix 1 oz of Lemon Juice - Top off with Ginger Beer Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice and top off with Ginger beer. Garnish with dead lemon

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Harry Styles-

$5.00

Cimmaron Tequila, Lime, Watermelon Red Bull

Long Island

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.50

Margarita

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sahm Bomb

$6.00
Spicy Margarita-

Spicy Margarita-

$7.00

2.75oz of Spicy Margarita Mix 1oz Lime -Dead Lime -Tajin Rim Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into rocks glass with tajin rim over fresh ice. Garnish with dead lime.

Starburst Jello Shot

$2.00Out of stock

Summer Shake Up-

$9.00

1.5 oz Three Olive Vodka 2oz Raspberry Dragon Fruit Puree 3/4 (.75) Lemon Juice -Dead Lemon Build in cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice garnish with dead lemon.

Wine

Avanti Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

Avia Merlot GL

$9.00

Bodini Malbec GL

$9.00

Broadbent Rose GL

$8.00

Cannonball Cabernet GL

$9.50

Cielo Prosecco GL

$7.00

Golden Pinot Noir GL

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Robertson Chardonnay GL

$8.00

Robertson's Cabernet GL

$7.50

Scarpetta Prosecco GL

$11.00

Torre Oria Brut GL

$9.00

Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc GL

$9.50

Cider & Canned Cocktails

Blake's Blueberry Lemonade Can

$7.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth Can

$7.00

Blake's Grizzly Pear Can

$7.00Out of stock

Blake's Paloma Can

$7.00

Blake's Triple Jam Can

$7.00

Blood Orange Cocktail Can

$5.25

Pineapple Mint Cocktail Can

$5.25

Liquor

Bacardi - Single (R)

$6.50

Basil Hayden's - Single (R)

$10.00

Captain Morgan - Single (R)

$6.00

Cimmaron Blanco - Single (R)

$6.00

Crown Royal - Single (R)

$8.50

Fireball - Single (R)

$6.00

Four Roses Yellow - Single (R)

$6.00

Grey Goose - Single

$8.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Jack Daniels - Single (R)

$6.50

Jameson - Single (R)

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark - Single (R)

$8.00

Tanqueray - Single (R)

$6.75

Tito’s - Single (R)

$6.50

Woodford - Single (R)

$8.50

Bacardi - 2oz (R)

$10.50

Basil Hayden's - 2oz (R)

$16.00

Captain Morgan - 2oz (R)

$9.00

Cimmaron Blanco - 2oz (R)

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red - 2oz (R)

$9.00

Fireball - 2oz (R)

$9.00

Grey Goose - 2oz (R)

$12.50

Hendricks - 2oz (R)

$16.00

Jack Daniels - 2oz (R)

$10.50

Jameson - 2oz (R)

$11.00

Maker's Mark - 2oz (R)

$12.50

Malibu - 2oz

$9.00

Tanqueray - 2oz (R)

$11.00

Three Olives Blueberry - 2oz (R)

$10.50

Three Olives Citrus - 2oz (R)

$10.50

Three Olives Vanilla - 2oz (R)

$10.50

Tito's - 2oz (R)

$11.00

Woodford - 2oz (R)

$13.00

Bacardi - DBL (R)

$12.00

Basil Hayden's - DBL (R)

$18.00

Captain Morgan - DBL (R)

$10.50

Cimmaron Blanco - DBL (R)

$10.50

Crown Royal - DBL (R)

$15.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red - DBL (R)

$10.50

Fireball - DBL (R)

$10.50

Four Roses Yellow - DBL (R)

$10.50

Grey Goose - DBL (R)

$14.50

Hendricks - DBL (R)

$18.00

Jack Daniels - DBL (R)

$12.00

Jameson - DBL (R)

$12.50

Maker's Mark - DBL (R)

$14.00

Malibu - DBL (R)

$10.50

Tanquerey - DBL (R)

$12.50

Three Olives Citrus - DBL (Copy)

$12.00

Three Olives Vanilla - DBL (Copy)

$12.00

Tito's - DBL (R)

$12.50

Woodford - DBL (R)

$15.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.

Website

Location

1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Directions

