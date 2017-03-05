Big M Pizza
153 Lear Rd.
Avon Lake, OH 44012
Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms
White button mushroom caps filled with select cheeses, crumbled Italian sausage and spices
Big M Rolls
Crispy savory egg rolls filled with shredded buffalo style chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted seasoned chicken, red/green peppers and tomatoes then topped with a cheddar/Monterey jack cheese blend. Served with salsa and cream cheese.
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella breaded in house and fried.
1/2 Dozen Wings
Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard
Dozen Wings
Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard
Meatball Trio
Meatballs served with house marinara, toasted garlic bread, and blended cheeses
Basket Fries
Go traditional or get them smothered in cheeses, bacon, and jalapenos sprinkled with asiago and served with sour cream on the side.
Smothered Basket
Go traditional or get them smothered in cheeses, bacon, and jalapenos sprinkled with asiago and served with sour cream on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Freshly hand dipped, fried and seasoned to perfection! Choice of sauces includes BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, or Ranch. Comes with a side of fries.
Big M House Salad
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black olives, sliced red onion, cucumber, Italian croutons, and blended cheese. Choice of dressing: Vinaigrette, Ranch, Italian, or Honey Mustard.
Cheesy Bread
Our homemade dough topped with fresh garlic, Big M's select cheese blend served with our signature pizza sauce.
Hummus Veggie Plate
Fresh made hummus served with cucumbers, celery, green peppers, and tortillas.
Side House Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Vinaigrette
Side Italian
Side Mild
Side Hot
Side Garlic Parm
Side Blue Cheese
Side Bbq
Side Cajun
Sausage and Peppers
Side Fries
Bag of Chips
Taco Beef
Taco Chicken
Taco Beef/Chicken
Subs
Chicken Philly Sub
Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!
Meatball Sub
House made Italian meatballs, house marinara, roasted garlic, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago cheese.
Italian Sausage Sub
House made Italian sausage, house marinara sauce, sauteed green and red peppers and onions, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago.
Turkey Sub
Smoked turkey, lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and our house mayonnaise.
Gyro
Delicious lamb and beef blend meat cut from the spit, served on a traditional Greek pita with roma tomatoes, and onion covered in our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Wraps
Chicken Philly Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!
Meatball Wrap
House made Italian meatballs, house marinara, roasted garlic, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago cheese.
Italian Sausage Wrap
House made Italian sausage, house marinara sauce, sauteed green and red peppers and onions, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago.
Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and our house mayonnaise.
Chicken Hummus Wrap
Home made hummus, grilled chicken, lettuce, roma tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Burgers
Single Burger
Steakburger made your way. Our proprietary House made burger served on a brioche bun and comes with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella.
Double Burger
Two steakburgers made your way. Our proprietary House made burger served on a brioche bun and comes with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella.
Pizza Burger
Steakburger topped with house marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sprinkled with parmesan and asiago cheeses
Big M Burger
Bacon, fried egg, sauteed mushrooms, and red onion and white American cheese all on top of a juicy steakburger
Diablo Burger
Cajun seasoned patty covered with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and salsa. Devilishly hot!
Pastas
Munchkins
BYO Pizza
Large Specialty Pizzas
LG Chicken Philly Pizza
Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.
LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!
LG Margarita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted garlic on a bed of olive oil blend
LG Vegetarian Pizza
Roasted red and green peppers, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, onions and fresh mushrooms
LG Gyro Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, our cheese blend, slow roasted hand carved gyro meat, roma tomatoes, sliced onions, topped with our signature Tzatziki sauce
LG Supreme Pizza
Premium pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage, banana pepper, black olives, sauteed mushrooms and onions
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian ham, pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage and real bacon
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh pineapple, Canadian ham and fresh mozzarella, all on a bed of select Big Ms cheeses drizzled with a balsamic glaze
LG Big M Baller Pizza
Fresh ricotta cheese, light sauce, basil, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, Grandma would be happy!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
153 Lear Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012