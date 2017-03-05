Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big M Pizza

153 Lear Rd.

Avon Lake, OH 44012

Order Again

Fast Bar

16oz Miller Light

$3.50

Budlight

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Jameson

$6.00

Jamo Rocks

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos Rocks

$7.00

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

White button mushroom caps filled with select cheeses, crumbled Italian sausage and spices

Big M Rolls

$11.00

Crispy savory egg rolls filled with shredded buffalo style chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted seasoned chicken, red/green peppers and tomatoes then topped with a cheddar/Monterey jack cheese blend. Served with salsa and cream cheese.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella breaded in house and fried.

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.00

Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard

Dozen Wings

$18.00

Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parm, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard

Meatball Trio

$11.00

Meatballs served with house marinara, toasted garlic bread, and blended cheeses

Basket Fries

$6.00

Go traditional or get them smothered in cheeses, bacon, and jalapenos sprinkled with asiago and served with sour cream on the side.

Smothered Basket

$10.00

Go traditional or get them smothered in cheeses, bacon, and jalapenos sprinkled with asiago and served with sour cream on the side.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Freshly hand dipped, fried and seasoned to perfection! Choice of sauces includes BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, or Ranch. Comes with a side of fries.

Big M House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, black olives, sliced red onion, cucumber, Italian croutons, and blended cheese. Choice of dressing: Vinaigrette, Ranch, Italian, or Honey Mustard.

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Our homemade dough topped with fresh garlic, Big M's select cheese blend served with our signature pizza sauce.

Hummus Veggie Plate

$10.00

Fresh made hummus served with cucumbers, celery, green peppers, and tortillas.

Side House Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.75

Side Mild

$0.75

Side Hot

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Bbq

$0.75

Side Cajun

$0.75

Sausage and Peppers

$10.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Taco Beef

$5.00

Taco Chicken

$5.00

Taco Beef/Chicken

$5.00

Subs

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.00+

Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00+

Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.00+

Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!

Meatball Sub

$12.00+

House made Italian meatballs, house marinara, roasted garlic, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago cheese.

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.00+

House made Italian sausage, house marinara sauce, sauteed green and red peppers and onions, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago.

Turkey Sub

$10.00+

Smoked turkey, lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and our house mayonnaise.

Gyro

$10.00

Delicious lamb and beef blend meat cut from the spit, served on a traditional Greek pita with roma tomatoes, and onion covered in our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Parm Sandwich 6in Special

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sand 12in Special

$15.00

Wraps

Chicken Philly Wrap

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$10.00

Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!

Meatball Wrap

$12.00

House made Italian meatballs, house marinara, roasted garlic, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago cheese.

Italian Sausage Wrap

$12.00

House made Italian sausage, house marinara sauce, sauteed green and red peppers and onions, and our provolone/mozzarella cheese blend sprinkled with asiago.

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and our house mayonnaise.

Chicken Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Home made hummus, grilled chicken, lettuce, roma tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Burgers

Single Burger

$11.00

Steakburger made your way. Our proprietary House made burger served on a brioche bun and comes with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella.

Double Burger

$16.00

Two steakburgers made your way. Our proprietary House made burger served on a brioche bun and comes with a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella.

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Steakburger topped with house marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sprinkled with parmesan and asiago cheeses

Big M Burger

$14.00

Bacon, fried egg, sauteed mushrooms, and red onion and white American cheese all on top of a juicy steakburger

Diablo Burger

$14.00

Cajun seasoned patty covered with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and salsa. Devilishly hot!

Pastas

Tortellini Arrabbiata

$16.00

Blended with sausage, onions, banana peppers and green peppers in a marinara topped with red pepper flakes

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$16.00

House made Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions in a marinara sauce, finished with parmesan.

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Munchkins

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with fries.

BYO Pizza

Small Pizza

$11.00

Large Pizza

$14.00

XL Pizza

$16.00

Half Sheet Pizza

$19.00

Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Baller Pizza Week

$8.00

Cauliflower Pizza Week

$13.00

Large Specialty Pizzas

LG Chicken Philly Pizza

$23.00

Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.

LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$22.00

Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!

LG Margarita Pizza

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted garlic on a bed of olive oil blend

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$21.00

Roasted red and green peppers, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, onions and fresh mushrooms

LG Gyro Pizza

$21.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, our cheese blend, slow roasted hand carved gyro meat, roma tomatoes, sliced onions, topped with our signature Tzatziki sauce

LG Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Premium pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage, banana pepper, black olives, sauteed mushrooms and onions

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

Canadian ham, pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage and real bacon

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Fresh pineapple, Canadian ham and fresh mozzarella, all on a bed of select Big Ms cheeses drizzled with a balsamic glaze

LG Big M Baller Pizza

$21.00

Fresh ricotta cheese, light sauce, basil, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, Grandma would be happy!

XL Specialty Pizzas

XL Chicken Philly Pizza

$27.00

Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, red/green peppers, onion and fresh mozzarella.

XL Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$26.00

Lightly battered chicken, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes and asiago cheese.

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Marinated buffalo chicken, lightly battered, topped with our buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes...and you can. make it with BBQ, too!

XL Margarita Pizza

$25.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted garlic on a bed of olive oil blend

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$25.00

Roasted red and green peppers, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, onions and fresh mushrooms

XL Gyro Pizza

$25.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, our cheese blend, slow roasted hand carved gyro meat, roma tomatoes, sliced onions, topped with our signature Tzatziki sauc

XL Supreme Pizza

$27.00

Premium pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage, banana pepper, black olives, sauteed mushrooms and onions

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.00

Canadian ham, pepperoni, house made crumbled sausage and real bacon

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Fresh pineapple, Canadian ham and fresh mozzarella, all on a bed of select Big Ms cheeses drizzled with a balsamic glaze

XL Big M Baller Pizza

$25.00

Fresh ricotta cheese, light sauce, basil, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, Grandma would be happy!

Calzones

Large Cheese Calzone

$12.00

X-Large Cheese Calzone

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

153 Lear Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

