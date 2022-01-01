Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Mama's Country & Soul

21101 N Fraser St

Georgetown, SC 29440

Order Again

COUNTRY CLASSICS

BIG MAMA PLATE

$9.95

Two eggs*, two slices of bacon and one sausage patty, home fries and grits, your choice of a biscuit or white/wheat toast

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$10.39

Fluffy Beglin waffle topped with 2 jumbo chicken wings or tenders, lightly coated with powder sugar, served with our homemade spicy syrup

S.O.S.

$5.99

Chipped beef and homemade white gravy served on top of two slices of toast with your choice of home fries or grits

PORK CHOP PLATE

$10.99

Juicy pork chop fried or grilled, two eggs*, your choice of home fries or grits, and a choice of a biscuit or white/wheat toast

FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

Three slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter, grilled to perfection, topped with powdered sugar

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$6.99

Fried thick cut bologna on white toast, served with home fries or grits

PANCAKES

$7.99+

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with two eggs* and your choice of bacon or sausage

BIG MAMA BOWLS

CHEESY CREOLE SHRIMP BOWL

$12.97

A bed of scrambled eggs*, grilled onions, peppers, smoked sausage and shrimp*, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and our creole sauce

SAUSAGE & GRAVY BOWL

$10.89

Two sausage patties, creamy white gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two fried eggs* over your choice of home fries, grits, or an open faced biscuit

BACON BOWL

$10.15

Crispy bacon, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two fried eggs* over a bed of home fries, grits or an open face biscuit

FARMER'S COUNTRY BOWL

$10.75

Country ham, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two fried eggs* over a bed of home fries, grits, or an open face biscuit

RAGIN' CAJUN CHICKEN BOWL

$9.95

Spicy Cajun chicken tenders, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two fried eggs* served with sour cream and salsa over a bed of home fries, grits, or an open face biscuit

LOADED HOMEFRY BOWL

$6.99

Our classic home fries, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with two fried eggs* over a bed of home fries, grits, or an open face biscuit

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$10.99

Our build your own omelet is made with our signature fluffy eggs*, your choice of one meat and two veggies, filled with shredded cheese served with grits or home fries, and your choice of toast or a biscuit

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH

$4.25

Our build your own sandwich is made just how you like it! Served hot! Choose your bread and meat Add an egg*, cheese, or anything extra if you would like!

VEG OMELET

$8.95

BUILD YOUR OWN PLATTER

$8.99

ONE MEAT OMELET NO SIDE

$6.99

KIDS

BREAKFAST WRAP

$4.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage and cheese wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla

SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES

$4.95

Three mini pancakes served with your choice of crispy bacon or sausage patty

CHICKADEE PLATTER

$5.95

One egg* served with your choice of homemade grits or home fries, crispy bacon or sausage

SIDES

COUNTRY HAM

$5.99

SAUSAGE

$3.39

BACON

$3.39

BOLOGNA

$2.99

Popcorn SHRIMP

$4.99

CHICKEN

$3.49

PORK CHOP

$5.25

EGG

$1.31

CHEESE

$0.75

BISCUIT

$1.79

TOAST

$1.79

WAFFLE

$3.49

PANCAKE Short Stack

$2.39

HOMEFRY

$2.89

MUSHROOMS

$1.75

PEPPERS

$1.75

ONIONS

$1.75

TOMATOES

$1.75

GRITS

$2.89

JALAPENOS

$0.25

CORN BEEF HASH

$3.78

French Toast Side

$2.99

Jumbo Shrimp Side

$4.99

BEVERAGES

SWEET TEA

$2.39

UNSWEET TEA

$2.39

SODA

$2.39

ORANGE JUICE

$2.79

MILK

$2.39

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.39

REG COFFEE

$2.39

DECAF COFFEE

$2.39

HOT TEA

$2.39

SAUCES

MAYO

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SYRUP

$0.50

SPECIALS

LIL MAMA PLATE

$8.99

PLATES

FRIED CHICKEN

$11.99

Your choice of light or dark meat, battered in Big Mama's special herbs and spices, fried just right to keep it juicy and crispy, served with two sides

PORK CHOP PLATE

$11.75

Fried or grilled all-natural center cut pork chop seasoned with our special blend of herbs and spices, served with two sides

MEATLOAF

$10.25

HAMBURGER STEAK

$11.50

Tender hamburger steak simmered in a savory brown onion gravy, served with your choice of two sides

CAROLINA CHICKEN BOG

$7.99

Tender cuts of chicken in white rice with smoked sausage

SMOTHERED TURKEY WINGS

$10.99

Fall off the bone turkey wings smothered in a thick gravy served with your choice of two sides

OX TAILS

$16.99

Melt in your mouth ox-tails over rice served with cabbage

SANDWICHES

BIG MAMA'S MELT

$11.99

Hamburger* or chicken breast stacked high and topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomatoes, on Texas toast or bun served with french fries

BIG MAMA'S CHICKEN MELT

$11.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our house made honey BBQ sauce on a toasted bun topped with cole slaw and pickles served with french fries

FRIED BOLOGNA

$7.99

Thick cut fried bologna served with a side of lettuce and tomato on white toast with french fries

CAROLINA BBQ

$9.95

Slow cooked pork coated in our sweet BBQ sauce served with a side of cole slaw and french fries

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$9.99

All-natural center cut pork chop seasoned with our special blend of herbs and spices and lightly fried or grilled on white bread served with french fries

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$9.99

Fried shrimp served on a hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato topped with our signature siracha mayonnaise served with french fries

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$11.99

Deep-fried golden-brown catfish or swai, with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll, served with a side of cole slaw and french fries

OFF THE HOOK

WHITING PLATTER

$9.99

Deep fried whiting filet served with cole slaw, warm corn bread, and your choice of two sides

FLOUNDER PLATTER

$12.99

Deep fried flounder filet served with cole slaw, warm corn bread, and your choice of two sides

SWAI PLATTER

$10.50

Filet deep fried southern style served with cole slaw and your choice of two sides

CATFISH PLATTER

$13.99

Filet deep fried golden brown served with cole slaw, warm cornbread and your choice of two sides

BASKETS

TRADITIONAL WINGS BASKET

$7.95+

Large wings fried and coated in your sauce of choice, served over a bed of french fries with celery stalks

FRIED OYSTERS BASKET

$14.50

Fried oysters served over a bed of french fries with cocktail sauce and cole slaw

CHICKEN FINGERS BASKET

$9.95+

Fried or grilled chicken tenders over a bed of fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

CATFISH BASKET

$11.95

Catfish fried golden brown served with french fries and cole slaw

SHRIMP BASKET

$11.95

8 Jumbo shrimp fried or grilled served with cocktail sauce, french fries and cole slaw

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$7.84

Fresh iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, topped with croutons and shredded cheese, you can add a protein to your salad if you'd like

CEASAR

$7.24

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing with parmesan and croutons, you can add a protein if you'd like

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS Kids

$5.99

Little crispy chicken tenders served with a side of french fries and orange slices

MAC N CHEESE Kids

$4.25

A bowl of Mac N Cheese garnished with orange slices

CHICKEN BOG Kids

$4.25

Tender cuts of chicken with white rice and smoked sausage

GRILLED CHEESE Kids

$4.25

Served with a side of french fries and orange slices

PB & J Kids

$4.25

Served with a side of french fries and orange slices

SIDES

BIG MAMA'S BAKED BEANS

$2.96

GREEN BEANS

$2.96

MAC N CHEESE

$3.39

COLLARDS

$2.96

CABBAGE

$2.96

MASHED POTATOES

$2.96

COLE SLAW

$2.35

FRIED OKRA

$2.75

BUTTER BEANS

$2.84

YAMS

$2.35

PINTO BEANS

$2.84

RICE

$2.35

POTATO SALAD

$2.75

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

OKRA & TOMATOES

$2.35

Popcorn Shrimp

$4.99

BACON

$3.39

CHICKEN

$3.49

Side Oysters

$5.00

5 WINGS

$5.99

Cornbread

$1.25

Side Jumbo Shrimp

$4.99

Side of fish

$4.99

BEVERAGES

REG COFFEE

$2.39

DECAF COFFEE

$2.39

SWEET TEA

$2.39

UNSWEET TEA

$2.39

ORANGE JUICE

$2.79

MILK

$2.39

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.39

SODA

$2.39

KIDS DRINK

$1.25

SAUCES

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

ASIAN ORANGE

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

CAROLINA GOLD

$0.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

MILD

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SWEET CHILI

$0.50

TARTER

$0.50

TERYAKI

$0.50

VINIGARETTE

$0.50

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$3.99

BANANA PUDDING

$3.50

PIE OF THE DAY

$3.99

COBBLER OF THE DAY

$3.99

BROWNIES

$1.99

Banana Bread

$2.39

Upside Down Pineapple

$3.50

SPECIALS

Chicken And Veg Soup Special

$4.99

Fish Sandwich N Side Special

$7.99

Fish Sandwich Special

$5.25

COMBO PLATES

FRIED OYSTER AND POP SHRIMP COMBO

$11.99

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Country and Soul food in a casual dining atmosphere

21101 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440

