Big Mamma's Burritos - Gordon Square 6604 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102

Big Mamma's Burritos - Gordon Square 6604 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102

6604 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102

Cleveland, OH 44102

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB
Chipotle Ranch
Buffalo

Burritos, Bowls, Salads, Nachos

Q Mamma

Q Mamma

$6.25
Beyond

Beyond

$7.45
Breakfast

Breakfast

$5.95
Buffalo

Buffalo

$5.95
BYOB

BYOB

$8.50
Chili

Chili

$6.95
Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$5.95
Choripollo

Choripollo

$6.25
Club

Club

$5.95
Loaded

Loaded

$5.95
Mamma Grande

Mamma Grande

$8.50
Philly

Philly

$5.95
Steak N' Bacon

Steak N' Bacon

$5.95
Ulti-Mamma

Ulti-Mamma

$8.95
Vegan Chorizo

Vegan Chorizo

$7.45

Mamma Melt

Chipotle Ranch Melt

$5.95

Buffalo Melt

$5.95

Philly Melt

$5.95

Veggie Melt

$5.95
Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$5.95

Chips

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$2.50
Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$3.50
Chips + Melted Cheddar

Chips + Melted Cheddar

$3.50
Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$3.50
Chips + Sombrero

Chips + Sombrero

$3.50

Chips

$1.60

Desserts

Churros + Icing

Churros + Icing

$4.50
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.95
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.95
Marshmallow Treat

Marshmallow Treat

$2.95

Drinks

20Oz Soda (Pepsi Products)

$2.75

20Oz Bottled Water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Starbucks

$2.75

Mamma Meal

Mamma Meal

$11.00

Tots

Tots + Queso

Tots + Queso

$4.50

Tots (no side)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6604 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102, Cleveland, OH 44102

