  • Home
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview - 1359 Grandview Avenue
A map showing the location of Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview 1359 Grandview AvenueView gallery

Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview 1359 Grandview Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1359 Grandview Avenue

Columbus, OH 43212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chipotle Ranch
Chips + Queso
Mamma Grande

Burritos, Bowls, Salads, Nachos

Chipotle Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

$5.95
Chili

Chili

$6.95
Loaded

Loaded

$5.95
Club

Club

$5.95
Choripollo

Choripollo

$6.25
Buffalo

Buffalo

$5.95
Steak N' Bacon

Steak N' Bacon

$5.95
Philly

Philly

$5.95
Q Mamma

Q Mamma

$6.25
Beyond

Beyond

$7.45
Vegan Chorizo

Vegan Chorizo

$7.45
Mamma Grande

Mamma Grande

$8.50
Ulti-Mamma

Ulti-Mamma

$8.95
BYOB

BYOB

$8.50

Mamma Melt

Chipotle Ranch Melt

$5.95

Buffalo Melt

$5.95

Philly Melt

$5.95

Veggie Melt

$5.95
Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$5.95

Chips

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$2.50
Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$3.50
Chips + Melted Cheddar

Chips + Melted Cheddar

$3.50
Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$3.50
Chips + Sombrero

Chips + Sombrero

$3.50

Chips

$1.60

Desserts

Churros + Icing

Churros + Icing

$4.50Out of stock
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.95
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.95
Marshmallow Treat

Marshmallow Treat

$2.95

Drinks

20Oz Soda (Pepsi Products)

$2.75

20Oz Bottled Water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Mamma Meal

Mamma Meal

$11.00

Tots

Tots + Queso

Tots + Queso

$4.50Out of stock

Tots (no side)

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1359 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Dragon Donuts - Grandview
orange star5.0 • 7
1288 West 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
The Crispy Coop
orange star4.7 • 1,861
1717 Northwest Blvd Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1060 King Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Vida's Plant Based Butcher
orange star4.8 • 115
1724 northwest blvd Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Grandview - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1416 W 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston