Big Mamma's Burritos of Akron

No reviews yet

357 S. Main Street.

Akron, OH 44308

Popular Items

Beyond

$8.45

Food

Burritos, Bowls, Salads, Nachos

BYOB

$9.50
Ulti-Mamma

$9.95
Mamma Grande

$9.50
Vegan Chorizo

$8.45
Beyond

$8.45
Q Mamma

$7.25
Philly

$7.45
Steak N' Bacon

$6.95
Buffalo

$6.95
Choripollo

$7.25
Club

$7.45
Loaded

$6.95
Chili

$7.95
Chipotle Ranch

$7.45

Mamma Melt

Chipotle Ranch Melt

$6.95

Buffalo Melt

$6.95

Philly Melt

$6.95

Veggie Melt

$6.95
Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$6.95

Chips

Chips + Salsa

$2.50
Chips + Guacamole

$3.50
Chips + Melted Cheddar

$3.50
Chips + Queso

$3.50
Chips + Sombrero

$3.50

Chips

$1.60

Desserts

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.95
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.95
Marshmallow Treat

$2.95

Drinks

Powerade

$2.50

20Oz Bottled Water

$1.25

Soda (Coca Cola Products)

$2.00

Mamma Meal

$11.00

Side Sauces

Side Mild Salsa

$0.75

Side Medium Salsa

$0.75

Side Hot Salsa

$0.75

Side Verde Salsa

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Sombrero

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

Loaded

Club

Choripollo

Buffalo

Steak N' Bacon

Breakfast

Philly

Q Mamma

Beyond

Vegan Chorizo

Mamma Grande

Ulti-Mamma

BYOB

Breakfast Melt

Toffee Crunch Blondie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Marshmallow Treat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an alternative and unique burrito experience with bowls, melts, desserts, a build your own burrito option, and vegan options.

Location

357 S. Main Street., Akron, OH 44308

Directions

