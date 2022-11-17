Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux

Restaurant info

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse is now a local staple, staying true to its “fresh is best” roots while focusing on building a more diverse, scratch-made menu featuring, jazzed-up flavors from the area. The lived-in BBQ joint’s casual vibe makes no excuses for inviting you to drown some 14-hour-oak-smoked brisket in Big Mike’s award-winning BBQ sauce. Craving a half rack of baby back ribs? Go ahead and get extra saucy with the Mutha sauce, a special house recipe where sweet meets heat.

