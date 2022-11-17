Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Mike's BBQ Smoke House - Thibodaux

review star

No reviews yet

120 Laura Drive

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo
Three Meat Combo
Smokehouse Burger

Shared plate

4 PC - Jamaican Jerk Wings

$12.99

WHOLE WINGS MARINATED IN AUTHENTIC JAMAICAN JERK SEASONINGS SERVED W/ SEASONED SOUR CREAM

7 PC - Jamaican Jerk Wings

$18.99

Mac & Cheese Balls

$9.59

CRISPY CRUMB COATED MAC & CHEESE BALLS. SERVED W/ MARINARA.

Crawfish Boudin

$4.59

A LOUISIANA CLASSIC FILLED W/ RICE, PORK OR CRAWFISH

Pork Boudin

$4.59

A LOUISIANA CLASSIC FILLED W/ RICE, PORK OR CRAWFISH

Solo Nacho

$7.99

Boss Hog Nacho

$12.99

Chips and Queso

$6.99

Prime Chili AP

$9.29Out of stock

Shared plate (App)

4 PC- Jerk Wings AP

$12.99

7 PC- Jerk Wings AP

$18.99

Mac & Cheese Balls AP

$9.49

Crawfish Boudin AP

$4.59

Pork Boudin AP

$4.59

Boss Hog Nacho AP

$12.99

TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH CHOPEED PORK, SPICY QUESO CHEESE, CILANTRO , AND CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA

Chips & Queso AP

$6.99

Chili AP

$9.29

Solo Nacho AP

$7.99

Burgers

BBQ Blues Burger

$13.99

OVER 1/2 POUND OF GROUND CHUCK SMOTHERED IN BBQ SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE, BRISKET, BACON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, LETTUCE & TOMATO

Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

FRESH GROUND CHUCK, HAND FORMED, CHARGRILLED TO ORDER W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO, GRILLED ONIONS & CHOICE OF CHEESE

Sandwiches

Southern Fried Chicken (T)

$11.99

FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST DRESSED W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, PICKLE , CHOICE OF CHEESE ~ LIKE IT SPICY? HAVE IT BUFFALO STYLE

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

MOJO MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST CHARGRILLED TO ORDER W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO & CHOICE OF CHEESE

Brisket Sandwich Combo Deal

$12.95Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$6.99+

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.95+

TURKEY SANDWICHES INCLUDE LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO & CHOICE OF CHEESE

Chargrilled Sausage

$11.95

Served with Mayo, mustard onions and pickles

Carolina Pulled Pork

$12.95

PILED HIGH & TOPPED W/ OUR HOMEMADE COLESLAW

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$7.95+

Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Salads

Gulf Shrimp

$12.99

GULF SHRIMP SEASONED W/ OUR HOUSE RUB, LIGHTLY BRUSHED W/ SWEET HEAT SAUCE, TOPPED W/ EGG, RED ONION & TOMATO OVER OUR HOUSE BLEND.

Mojo Chicken Cobb

$13.99

GRILLED MOJO CHICKEN BREAST W/ AVOCADO, TOMATO, CRISPY BACON, BOILED EGG, & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE OVER OUR HOUSE BLEND - SUBSTITUTE SHRIMP $1

Smokehouse

$11.99

YOUR CHOICE OF: BRISKET, TURKEY OR CHOPPED PORK W/ BOILED EGG, RED ONION & TOMATO OVER OUR HOUSE BLEND

Mojo Shrimp Salad

$14.99

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER W/ AVOCADO, TOMATO, CRISPY BACON, BOILED EGG, & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLE OVER OUR HOUSE BLEND

Pit Plates

Choose 2 regular sides w/ your plate Substitute Sweet Waffle fries ($1) or Loaded Baked Potato ($4)

Big Mike's Smoked Sausage

$12.95

Breast Quarter Plate

$8.50

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

Half Bird

$12.95

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$17.97

Herb Smoked Turkey

$13.95

Leg Quarter Plate

$7.00

Prime Brisket Plate

$14.95

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

$13.29

Spareribs

$15.99

Our Spareribs are slow smoked over oak wood for hours. The rib plate comes with three ribs.

Three Meat Combo

$18.99

CHOOSE YOUR MEATS: Spare Rib, Brisket, Sausage, Turkey, Pulled Pork, Leg Qtr., Breast Qtr., 1/4 Baby Back Rib ($3), Grilled BBQ Shrimp ($1)

Two Meat Combo

$16.99

CHOOSE YOUR MEATS: Spare Rib, Brisket, Sausage, Turkey, Pulled Pork, Leg Qtr., Breast Qtr., 1/4 Baby Back Rib ($3), Grilled BBQ Shrimp ($1)

Baked Potato

BBQ Baked Potato

$10.49

STUFFED WITH CHOICE OF PULLED PORK, PRIME BRISKET, TURKEY, OR GRILLED GULF SHRIMP (+1) AND TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, GREEN IONIONS, BACON BITS, SOUR CREAM, AND BUTTER

Baked Potato

$6.99

LOADED W/ CHEDDAR CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, BACON BITS, SOUR CREAM & BUTTER.

Family Que

Smoked Meat DUO

$47.99

2 PINT SIDES, 1 BOTTLE OF BBQ SAUCE & SLICED WHITE BREAD (8 PCS)

Backyard Ribs & Chicken

$51.99

2 PINT SIDES, 1 BOTTLE OF BBQ SAUCE & SLICED WHITE BREAD (8 PCS)

Smoked Meat Double Duo

$94.99

1 WHOLE CHICKEN, 1 RACK OF SPARE RIBS, 1LB OF BRISKET OR PULLED PORK, 3 QUART SIDES, 1 BOTTLE OF BBQ SAUCE & LOAF SLICED WHITE BREAD

Skeleton Pack

$269.99Out of stock

Ghost Pack

$349.99Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.95

Baked Beans- Pint

$5.99

Baked Beans- Quart

$10.95

Family Fry

$5.99

Fries

$3.95

Family Sweet Fry

$6.99

Sweet Potato Waffles

$3.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes- Pint

$5.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes- Quart

$10.95

Jambalaya

$3.95

Jambalaya- Pint

$5.99

Jambalaya- Quart

$10.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.95

Macaroni & Cheese- Pint

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese- Quart

$10.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Potato Salad- Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad- Quart

$10.95

Roasted Green Beans

$3.95

Roasted Green Beans- Pint

$5.99

Roasted Green Beans- Quart

$10.95

Southern Coleslaw

$3.95

Southern Coleslaw- Pint

$5.99

Southern Coleslaw- Quart

$10.95

Chili- Quart

$17.99

The Loaded Chili Bowl is made with prime angus chuck beef and Brisket topped with corn & black bean salsa, cheese and chopped onion and over 15 other high-quality ingredients and spices. Served with a side of corn chips

Chili- Pint

$9.99

Kids

Baby Back Rib

$9.59

Leg Quarter

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$5.99

Burger

$5.99

Chicken Tender

$5.99

Catfish

$5.99

A HEALTHY SERVING OF CRISPY CORNMEAL COATED DEEP FRIED CATFISH

Seafood

Fried Catfish Platter

$14.95

A HEALTHY SERVING OF CATFISH SERVED WITH TWO SIDES AND SLICED BREAD

Houma Catfish Sandwich

Houma Catfish Sandwich

$11.97

DEEP-FRIED CATFISH FILETS W ITH TOMATO AND SLAW. SERVED WITH 1 SIDE ITEM.

Meat by the Pound

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.99

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$26.99

Bird 1/2

$8.99

Bird Breast Quarter

$4.99

Bird Leg Quarter

$3.99

Bird Whole

$14.99

Herb Smoked Turkey 1 lb.

$15.99

Herb Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb.

$9.99

Herb Smoked Turkey 1/4 lb.

$5.75

Prime Brisket 1 lb.

$21.99

Prime Brisket 1/2 lb.

$11.99

Prime Brisket 1/4 lb.

$6.21

Pulled Pork 1 lb.

$13.99

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb.

$7.99

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb.

$4.21

Smoked Sausage 1 lb.

$13.99

Smoked Sausage 1/2 lb.

$7.99

Smoked Sausage 1/4 lb.

$4.21

Spareribs 1/2 Rack

$15.99

Spareribs Full Rack

$26.99

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.59

Pecan Pie

$3.59

Bread Pudding

$3.59

Take Out Drinks

Coke

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.59+

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.59+

Topo Chico

$2.59

20oz. Bottle Coke

$2.59

20oz. Bottle Diet Coke

$2.59

20oz. Gold Peak Tea

$2.59

20oz. Bottle Sprite

$2.59

20oz. Bottled Water

$2.59

Sauces & Rubs

Original BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Case Original BBQ Sauce

$57.88

Case Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce

$57.88

Can BBQ Rub

$4.99

Can Poulty Rub

$4.99

Case BBQ Rub

$57.88

Case Poulty Rub

$57.88

Festival BBQ Rub

$5.00

Festival Poultry Rub

$5.00

Festival Sweet Heat

$6.00

Festival Original

$6.00

Try Ten Event

Social Drinker - Basic Package

$20.00

Beer Enthusiast - Upgraded Package

$30.00

Cicerone -Premium Package

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse is now a local staple, staying true to its “fresh is best” roots while focusing on building a more diverse, scratch-made menu featuring, jazzed-up flavors from the area. The lived-in BBQ joint’s casual vibe makes no excuses for inviting you to drown some 14-hour-oak-smoked brisket in Big Mike’s award-winning BBQ sauce. Craving a half rack of baby back ribs? Go ahead and get extra saucy with the Mutha sauce, a special house recipe where sweet meets heat.

