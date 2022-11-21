Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Big Mike's Soulfood

review star

No reviews yet

504 16th Ave N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Mike's Special
Lil Mike's Special
Peach Cobbler

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.45

Collard Green Dip

$8.45

Croissant Beignets

$6.25

Deep Fried Wings(10)

$15.38

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Soups

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$6.25

Salads

House Salad

$5.45

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.45

Baskets & More

Seafood Baskets

$15.75

Shrimp Basket

$12.45

Oyster Basket

$12.75

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.75

Fish Basket

$12.45

Shrimp Boil

$20.50

**No Refunds**

Seafood Boil

$47.95

**No Refunds**

Chicken & Waffles

$12.75

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich (White)

$7.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Dark)

$6.75

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$6.75

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.25

Big Mikes Burger

$9.25+

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$9.25

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.50

Sides

Baked Chicken (Thur)

$1.25+

BBQ Chicken ( Thur)

$1.25+

BBQ Pig Feet (Wed)

$5.00

Boiled Shrimp (20Pc)

$12.95

Cabbage

$3.50

Chicken Bog (Fri & Sat)

$4.00

ChIcken Finger (3Pc)

$6.00

Chopped Sirloin

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Collards

$3.50

Cornbread

$0.35

Field Peas

$3.50

Fish

$3.50+

Fried Chicken

$1.50+

Fried Okra

$3.50

Fries

$2.50

Gizzards

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Grits

$2.50

Lima Beans

$3.50

Liver & Gizzards

$4.00

Livers

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Meat Loaf ( Tue)

$4.00

Mustard Greens

$3.50

Fried Oysters (16pc)

$8.00

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Pork Chops (2pc)

$5.00

Porkchop(1pc)

$2.50

Porkskins

$3.60

Potato Salad

$3.50

Ribs ( Mon & Sat)

$5.00

Rice

$3.50

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

Fried Shrimp (14Pc)

$8.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Stewed Tomatoes & Okra

$3.50

Turkey Wings (Mon & Tue)

$4.00

Waffle (1Pc)

$3.00

WhiteBread

$0.25

Yams

$3.50

Daily Specials

Big Mike's Special

$13.25

Lil Mike's Special

$10.75

Veggie Special

$9.75

Shrimp & Grits

$13.25

Fish & Grits

$13.25

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.25

Kids Corndog

$4.50

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Only

$2.00

Corndog Only

$2.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Pound Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$1.00Out of stock

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Half/Half

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Kool Aid (32oz)

$4.00

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Mellow Yellow

$2.89

Fruit Punch

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Milk

$1.99

Half Gal Sweet Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup Ice

$0.46
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Soul Food The Way Yo Momma Made It"

Website

Location

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

Gallery
Big Mike's Soulfood image
Big Mike's Soulfood image

Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach

The Melting Pot - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star4.9 • 4,152
5001 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Fire and Smoke Gastropub
orange star4.5 • 1,971
411 79th Ave N Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Myrtle Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,899
1289 38th Avenue N Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - MB Market Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,899
3630 Walton Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
orange star4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside - 1205 Highway 17 N
orange star4.4 • 948
1205 Highway 17 N Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Myrtle Beach
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston