Sandwiches

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks

2,112 Reviews

$$

2111 NW 13th St

Gainesville, FL 32609

Popular Items

FOOD

CHEESESTEAKS

REG ORIGINAL

REG ORIGINAL

$9.85

Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.

BIG ORIGINAL

$14.95

Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.

REG SUPREME

$11.55

Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.

BIG SUPREME

$16.85

Steak topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings.

REG CHICAGO STYLE

$10.35

Steak and choose mild, hot giardinera or sweet peppers, provolone, and au jus for dipping.

BIG CHICAGO STYLE

$15.95

Steak and choose either mild, hot giardinera or sweet peppers, provolone, and au jus for dipping.

REG PIZZA

$10.85

Steak, pepperoni, provolone, and marinara.

BIG PIZZA

$16.55

Steak, pepperoni, provolone, and marinara.

REG PARMIGIANA

$10.35

Steak topped with marinara and provolone.

BIG PARMIGIANA

$15.95

Steak topped with marinara and provolone.

REG HOAGIE STYLE (Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato And Pickle)

$10.85

Steak white American, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

BIG HOAGIE STYLE

$16.55

Steak with white American, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

REG ORG CHICKEN

$9.85

Chicken, white american, provolone, cheese whiz, with or without onions.

BIG ORG CHICKEN

$14.95

Chicken and white american, provolone or cheese whiz, with or without onions.

REG SUPREME CHICKEN

$11.55

Chicken, bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings

BIG SUPREME CHICKEN

$16.85

Chicken, bacon and your choice of cheese and toppings

REG CHICAGO CHICKEN

$10.35

Chicken, provolone and choose mild, spicy giardinera or sweet peppers, comes with au jus for dipping

BIG CHICAGO CHICKEN

$15.95

Chicken with provolone, choose mild, spicy giardinera or sweet peppers, comes with au jus for dipping.

REG PIZZA CHICKEN

$10.85

Steak, provolone, marinara and pepperoni.

BIG PIZZA CHICKEN

$16.55

Chicken, provolone, marinara and pepperoni.

REG CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.35

Chicken, provolone, marinara, and pepperoni.

BIG CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.95

Chicken, provolone, marinara and pepperoni.

REG HOAGIE STYLE CHICKEN

$10.85

Chicken with white american, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

BIG HOAGIE STYLE CHICKEN

$16.55

Chicken with white american, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SAUSAGES

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.95

Mild sweet sausage topped with onions and peppers.

POLISH SAUSAGE

$6.95

Classic Polish sausage grilled, topped with onions and peppers.

THE COLE

$13.75

Polish sausage opened up and layered with Italian sausage, steak, cheese and veggies. All three favorites loaded in one bun!

COMBO STEAK & SAUSAGE

$10.75

Your choice of sausage topped with steak, onions and peppers.

The American Italian

$7.95

Our Italian sausage smothered in homemade marinara with melted provolone on top.

DOGS

NAKED DOG

$3.95

CHEESE DOG

$4.85

CHILI DOG

$4.85

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.85

KRAUT DOG

$4.95

SLAW DOG

$4.95

B.Y.O. DOG

$6.75

Veggie Dawg

$4.95

Sandwich of the month

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$7.75

A giant piece of pork tenderloin breaded and fried on a bun with pickles and mustard.

The Hawg

$8.75

A grilled polish sausage with mustard, homemade chili and homemade coleslaw on a hoagie roll.

Reg Buffalo Chicken

$9.35

Our mouth watering chicken breast grilled and smothered in buffalo sauce, add ranch or blue cheese.

Big Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

our mouth watering chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce, add ranch or blue cheese on our 13 inch roll.

Double bacon Burger

$7.95

French Dip

$6.95

Fried Chicken

$8.95

Gouda Roast Beef Melt

$7.95

Crispy Pork Cuban

$8.95

OTHERS

BIG MEATBALL SUB

$10.75

Authentic Italian meatballs smothered with marinara and provolone.

HOAGIE BURGER

$7.95

Two 1/4 lb. burger patties on a hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Your choice of cheese on grilled RYE

BLT

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled RYE

GYRO

$7.75

Your choice of protein: Lamb & beef, fresh shaved ribeye, all natural chicken breast or no meat. Topped with raw onion, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and our homemade Tzatziki sauce.

Reuben

$8.75

Our famous Reuben made with corned beef, swiss cheese and our homemade Russian dressing on grilled RYE

SIDES & SALADS

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$2.95

CAESAR SALAD (Full Size)

$5.95

CHICKEN CAESAR

$8.95

STEAK CAESAR

$8.95

CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$7.75

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$7.75

LOADED CHEESE FRIES (no meat)

$5.75

Crinkle cut fries smothered in cheez whiz and topped with your choice of toppings.

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

CHEESE FRIES

$3.95

BACON CHEESE FRIES (Full Size)

$5.25

CHILI CHEESE FRIES (Full Size)

$4.75

FRIED PICKLES

$4.95

MOZZ STICKS

$4.95

Side of SLAW

$2.00

Side of CHILI

$3.00

CHIPS

$1.25

LEMONADE/SWEETS

FROZEN LEMONADE (classic)

$3.45+

FROZEN STRAWBERRY-LEMONADE

$3.45+

FROZEN BERRY-LEMONADE

$3.45+

BROWNIE

$1.75

Ice Cream

MILKSHAKE

$4.95

Cubby Bear Meal

Cubby Bear CheeseSteak

$5.95

Kids size cheesesteak with white American cheese. Add onions, peppers or mushrooms.

Cubby Bear Hot Dog

$5.95

Cubby Bear Burger

$5.95

Cubby Bear Chicken

$5.95

Kids size chicken cheesesteak with white American cheese and your choice of onions, peppers, mushrooms.

Cubby Bear Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Anthony’s Cubby Bear Meatball

$5.95

VEGGIE DAWGS

Naked Veg Dawg

$4.95

Slaw Veg Dawg

$4.95

Kraut Veg Dawg

$4.95

Chili Veg Dawg

$4.95

Chili Cheese Veg Dawg

$4.95

DRINKS

DRINK

$2.25

LG Drink

$2.75

ZEPHYRHILLS WATER Bottle

$1.87

Metal Straw

$1.25

COKE 20 oz bottle

$2.50

DIET COKE 20 oz bottle

$2.50

SPRITE 20 oz bottle

$2.50

FANTA Pineapple 20 oz bottle

$2.50

MELLO YELLO 20 oz bottle

$2.50

POWERADE BLUE 20 oz bottle

$2.50

FANTA Orange 20oz bottle

$2.50

RETAIL

T-SHIRTS

WHITE MEAT - TSHIRT

$15.00

BLUE KISS - TSHIRT

$15.00

RED BITE ME- TSHIRT

$15.00

BLUE GRILLS - TSHIRT

$15.00

RED LOGO BIG MILLS -T-SHIRT

$15.00

HATS

Mustard

$8.00

Big Mills Logo Trucker

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

