Big Moon Tavern 232 9 1/4 Ave.

232 9 1/4 Ave.

Clayton, WI 54004

Order Again

Apparel/Bar glass

T-shirt

$25.00

Camo sweatshirt

$70.00

Black sweatshirt

$60.00

Employee t-shirt

$18.00

Emp. Camo sweatshirt

$50.00

Emp. Black sweatshirt

$40.00

Big moon pint glass

$5.00

10$ big moon drink& glass

$10.00

Chips/snacks

Chips/peanuts

$2.00

Candy/popcorn

$2.50

Ice

Bag

$3.50

Cigarettes/chew

Marb reds/lights

$12.00

Chew

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Big Moon is has your classic Tavern feel right on the lake. Great outdoor patio for dining and entertainment along with basement bar and full kitchen. Come enjoy our Homemade Pizzas, Friday Fish Fry, daily food and drink specials and much more. Follow us on Facebook to keep up with our features.

232 9 1/4 Ave., Clayton, WI 54004

