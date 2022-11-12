Big Moon Tavern 232 9 1/4 Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Big Moon is has your classic Tavern feel right on the lake. Great outdoor patio for dining and entertainment along with basement bar and full kitchen. Come enjoy our Homemade Pizzas, Friday Fish Fry, daily food and drink specials and much more. Follow us on Facebook to keep up with our features.
Location
232 9 1/4 Ave., Clayton, WI 54004
Gallery