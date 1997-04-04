  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Big O Bagels - Bend South - 61419 South Highway 97
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big O Bagels - Bend South 61419 South Highway 97

review star

No reviews yet

61419 South Highway 97

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eye Opener
Cream Cheese
Guadagno

Dressed (Online)

Cream Cheese

$4.00

Jelly

$2.00

Butter

$2.00

Nutella

$3.50

Peanut Butter

$3.50

Hummus - Plain

$3.75

Hummus - Red Pepper

$3.75

PB&J

$3.95

Breakfast (Online)

Eye Opener

$6.25

Eye No Egg

$5.75

Tomato Eye

$5.75

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Lunch (Online)

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Marinara + Cheese and broiled

Bagel Dog

$6.50

Our bagel dough wrapped around an all-beef kosher hot dog

Egg Salad

$6.95

Bagel + Egg Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Lox Box

$10.25

Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced

Guadagno

$9.75

Bagel + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Club

$9.75

Bagel + Ham + Turkey + Bacon + Cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Big One

$9.75

Bagel + Turkey + Roast Beef + cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Turkey

$8.75

Bagel + Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese + Turkey + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Roast Beef

$8.75

Bagel + 3 Pepper Cream Cheese + Roast Beef + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cheesy Tom

$6.95

Bagel + Swiss + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

Veggie Combo

$6.95

Bagel + Veggie Cream Cheese + Olives + Onions + Lettuce + Tomato + Cucumbers

Tuna Melt

$9.75

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

BLT

$8.00

Bagel + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato

Create Your Own

$8.75

Bagel + Your Choice of 1 Meat + Your Choice of 1 Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We opened our first store on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 1994. We are focused on serving real food that is simple and delicious! Since opening our first store we have grown along with our community and now have three locations in Bend and one location in Redmond. ​ We love Central Oregon for the same reasons our friends and customers do—the amazing opportunities to play outside. Whether you ski, snowboard, run, bike, hike, climb, kayak, or anything else there is nothing better to fuel your adventure than a bagel!

Location

61419 South Highway 97, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Big O Bagels - Bend South image
Big O Bagels - Bend South image
Big O Bagels - Bend South image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
The Hideaway Bend
orange star4.4 • 97
939 SE 2nd St Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
ABE CAPANNA'S, BLUMA'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES & GYRO POWER
orange starNo Reviews
566 SW Mill View Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Papi Chulo's - Bend - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
555 Northwest Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Luckey’s Woodsman
orange starNo Reviews
550 Southwest Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Bend & Breakfast
orange starNo Reviews
536 Northwest Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston