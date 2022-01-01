  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Big O Bagels - Bend Westside - 1032 Northwest Galveston Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big O Bagels - Bend Westside 1032 Northwest Galveston Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1032 Northwest Galveston Avenue

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eye Opener
Cream Cheese
Guadagno

Dressed (Online)

Cream Cheese

$4.00

Jelly

$2.25

Butter

$2.25

Nutella

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Hummus - Plain

$4.00

Hummus - Red Pepper

$4.00

PB&J

$4.25

Breakfast (Online)

Eye Opener

Eye Opener

$6.25

Eye No Egg

$5.75

Tomato Eye

$5.75

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Lunch (Online)

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

Marinara + Cheese and broiled

Bagel Dog

$6.50

Our bagel dough wrapped around an all-beef kosher hot dog

Egg Salad

$7.25

Bagel + Egg Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$8.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Lox Box

Lox Box

$10.75

Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced

Guadagno

Guadagno

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Club

$10.25

Bagel + Ham + Turkey + Bacon + Cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Big One

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Roast Beef + cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Turkey

$9.25

Bagel + Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese + Turkey + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Roast Beef

$9.25

Bagel + 3 Pepper Cream Cheese + Roast Beef + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cheesy Tom

$7.25

Bagel + Swiss + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

Veggie Combo

$7.25

Bagel + Veggie Cream Cheese + Olives + Onions + Lettuce + Tomato + Cucumbers

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

BLT

$8.00

Bagel + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato

Create Your Own

$9.25

Bagel + Your Choice of 1 Meat + Your Choice of 1 Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1032 Northwest Galveston Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Victorian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1404 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
BOSA Food & Drink - 1005 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97703
orange starNo Reviews
1005 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Drake - 801 Northwest Wall Street
orange starNo Reviews
801 Northwest Wall Street Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston