Big O Bagels Redmond 816 Southwest 17th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We opened our first store on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 1994. We are focused on serving real food that is simple and delicious! Since opening our first store we have grown along with our community and now have three locations in Bend and one location in Redmond. We love Central Oregon for the same reasons our friends and customers do—the amazing opportunities to play outside. Whether you ski, snowboard, run, bike, hike, climb, kayak, or anything else there is nothing better to fuel your adventure than a bagel!
Location
816 Southwest 17th Street, Redmond, OR 97756
