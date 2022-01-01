  • Home
Big O Bagels Redmond 816 Southwest 17th Street

No reviews yet

816 Southwest 17th Street

Redmond, OR 97756

Order Again

Popular Items

Eye Opener
Cream Cheese
Guadagno

Dressed (Online)

Cream Cheese

$4.00

Jelly

$2.25

Butter

$2.25

Nutella

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Hummus - Plain

$4.00

Hummus - Red Pepper

$4.00

PB&J

$4.25

Breakfast (Online)

Eye Opener

$6.25

Eye No Egg

$5.75

Tomato Eye

$5.75

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Lunch (Online)

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

Marinara + Cheese and broiled

Bagel Dog

$6.50

Our bagel dough wrapped around an all-beef kosher hot dog

Egg Salad

$7.25

Bagel + Egg Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$8.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Lox Box

$10.75

Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced

Guadagno

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Club

$10.25

Bagel + Ham + Turkey + Bacon + Cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Big One

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Roast Beef + cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Turkey

$9.25

Bagel + Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese + Turkey + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Roast Beef

$9.25

Bagel + 3 Pepper Cream Cheese + Roast Beef + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cheesy Tom

$7.25

Bagel + Swiss + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

Veggie Combo

$7.25

Bagel + Veggie Cream Cheese + Olives + Onions + Lettuce + Tomato + Cucumbers

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

BLT

$8.00

Bagel + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato

Create Your Own

$9.25

Bagel + Your Choice of 1 Meat + Your Choice of 1 Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We opened our first store on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 1994. We are focused on serving real food that is simple and delicious! Since opening our first store we have grown along with our community and now have three locations in Bend and one location in Redmond. ​ We love Central Oregon for the same reasons our friends and customers do—the amazing opportunities to play outside. Whether you ski, snowboard, run, bike, hike, climb, kayak, or anything else there is nothing better to fuel your adventure than a bagel!

816 Southwest 17th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

