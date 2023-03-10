  • Home
  • Redmond
  • Big O Bagels - Redmond North - 2552 NW 7th Street
Big O Bagels - Redmond North 2552 NW 7th Street

No reviews yet

2552 Northwest 7th Street

Redmond, OR 97756

Dressed

Cream Cheese

$4.00

Jelly

$2.25

Butter

$2.25

Nutella

$3.75

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Hummus

$4.00

PB&J

$4.25

Breakfast

Eye Opener

$6.50

Eye No Egg

$6.00

Tomato Eye

$6.00

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Lunch

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

Marinara + Cheese and broiled

Egg Salad

$7.25

Bagel + Egg Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$8.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Lettuce + Tomato

Lox Box

$10.75

Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced

Guadagno

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Club

$10.25

Bagel + Ham + Turkey + Bacon + Cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Big One

$10.25

Bagel + Turkey + Roast Beef + cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Turkey

$9.25

Bagel + Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese + Turkey + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cold Roast Beef

$9.25

Bagel + 3 Pepper Cream Cheese + Roast Beef + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

Cheesy Tom

$7.25

Bagel + Swiss + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

Veggie Combo

$7.25

Bagel + Veggie Cream Cheese + Olives + Onions + Lettuce + Tomato + Cucumbers

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Bagel + Tuna Salad + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced

BLT

$8.00

Bagel + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato

Create Your Own

$9.25

Bagel + Your Choice of 1 Meat + Your Choice of 1 Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2552 Northwest 7th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

