This restaurant does not have any images
Big Oyster Milford Milford
6152 S. Rehoboth Blvd
Milford, DE 19963
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
All Day Specials
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Tower$18.00
- B.O.B's Nachos$14.00
Corn chips, queso blanco, lettuce, pico, jalapenos
- B.O.B's Pretzel$13.00
Soft Pretzel with beer cheese, queso, honey mustard
- Big Oyster Wings$16.00
Baked & Fried, choice of buffalo, stout BBQ, Old Bay Butter, Mango Habanero
- Calamari$16.00
Battered, flash fried, thai chili sauce
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
Shaved ribeye, onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
- Clams Casino$16.00Out of stock
- Crab Dip$18.00
FINS' famous recipe, cheese blend, chips
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Hush Puppies$10.00
- Oyster Sliders$16.00
House battered, fried, baked begnets, bri cheese, remoulade
- Pimento Cheese Charcuterie Board$19.00
- Smoked Chicken Flat Bread$15.00
- Spicy Chicken Sliders$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, pickles, hot sauce, herb aioli
Soup & Salad
- Asparagus & Artichoke$13.00
Grilled asparagus, artichoke hearts, spring mix, shaved fennel, blue cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette
- Avocado Kale$12.00
Strawberries, raosted almonds, dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- House Salad$12.00
Spring mix, red onion, bell peppers, cherry tomato, avocado
- Burrata Caprese$14.00
Burrata mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomoatoes, fresh basil pesto, arugula, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze
- Chopped Caesar$12.00
Romaine, applewood bacon, parmesan, herb crostinis, lemon caesar dressing
- Citrus Spinach$13.00
Baby spinach, candied pecans, orange segments, goat cheese, red wine citrus vinaigrette
- Wedge$13.00
Baby Iceberg, applewood bacon, pickled red onions, cherry tomaotes, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, peppery blue cheese dressing
- Cream of Crab$12.00
blended with smoked roasted red peppers
- Oyster Stew$12.00
Heavy Cream, tabasco sauce, topped with old bay
- Tomato Basil$9.00
Served with mini grilled cheese crostini's
- Soup of the day$10.00
Please contact the restaurant for the most current offering.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Steamers
Sandwiches
- 1/2lb Angus Cheeseburger$16.00
Fresh beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun. *Add bacon $2.5
- B.O.B's Burger$19.00
Fresh beef patty, applewood bacon, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion ring, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
- Chesapeake Burger$22.00
Fresh beef patty, lump crabmeat, sauteed onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, brioche bun
- Pimento Cheese Burger$18.00
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Black bean & corn patty, guacamole, mixed greens, onion, tomato, cheddar jack, brioche bun
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$23.00
5oz grilled ahi tuna steak, pickled cucumber slaw, honey-wasabi aioli, brioche bun
- B.O.B's Pulled Pork Sandwhich$17.00
House smoked, pickled onion, house slaw, BBQ sauce brioche bun
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Beer-braised brisket, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam, focaccia bread
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved chicken, Cajun spice, red & green bell peppers, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, Milano roll
- Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
BOB's chicken salad, grapes, bacon, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, choice of one side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Broiled, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato,brioche bun
- Drunken Chicken Sandwhich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey bourbon sauce
- Fish Tacos$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hand battered, all natural antibiotic free fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, Carolina hot sauce, pickles, brioche bun
- Ribeye Cheesesteak$17.00
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, American Cheese, mushroom & onion demi-glace, milano roll
- Clam Roll$18.00
- Famous Fried Oyster Po Boy$18.00
Hand battered, cajun tartar sauce, spring mix, tomatoes, served on a milano roll
- Fried Catfish Po Boy$16.00
- Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Entrees
- B.O.B.'s 1/2 Rack Ribs$15.00
House made rub, slow smoked ribs, house made Stout BBQ sauce, fries, coleslaw
- B.O.B.'s Full Rack Ribs$29.00
House made rub, slow smoked ribs, house made Stout BBQ sauce, fries, coleslaw
- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$23.00
Fresh ground beer, wrapped in applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, mashed potaotes, green beans
- Campfire Trout$26.00
- Citrus Salmon$26.00
Grilled, roasted green beans, malibu carrots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, beer & mango glace
- Crab Cake Dinner$40.00
Broiled, tartar sauce, choice of two sides
- Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered cod, flash fried, french fries, spicy house slaw
- Fried Oyster Entree$30.00
Flash fried, tartar saue, choice of two sides
- Fried Shrimp Entree$26.00
Hand battered, flash fried, cocktail sauce, choice of two sides
- Grilled Tuna$27.00
- Short Rib$28.00
Slow roasted, vegetable blend, mashed potaotes, demi glace
- Shrimp & Grits$23.00
- Shrimp Penne$27.00
Penne pasta, capers, lemon, garlic, white wine sauce, spinach, and parmesan cheese
- Smoked Platter$24.00Out of stock
B.O.B's Mac & Cheese Bakes
- One if by Land$21.00
Mac & Cheese with beer braised short rib, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
- Two if By Sea$29.00
Mac & Cheese with lump crab & shrimp, cheddar
- Pollo Fuego$20.00
Mac & Cheese with buffalo chicken mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles
- The Whole Pig$20.00
Mac & Cheese with pulled pork, pork belly, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Side Dishes
Kids Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Water
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Starry$3.50
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Club Soda$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Virgin Bloody$5.00
- Virgin Crush$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Local Craft Brewery
6152 S. Rehoboth Blvd, Milford, DE 19963