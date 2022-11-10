Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

Big Papa's Steakhouse imageView gallery
511 Reviews

$$

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd

Suite C200

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Jalapeño Shooters
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap

Starters

Wings

$9.00+

Our traditional bone-in wings are fried golden brown, tossed with signature sauces, served with celery and choice of dressings.

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Bold Bite Sampler

$22.50

Wings, potato skins, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, served with dipping sauces. (serves 2-4 people)

Calamari

$11.00

Tender calamari, lightly dusted with lemon flour, lightly fried, served with chimichurri aioli.

Jalapeño Shooters

$12.50

fresh-roasted jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon. served with avocado-lime dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$10.50

Potato Skins.

$11.00

Four russet potatoes halves, stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with sour cream or signature dressings for dipping.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.50

House-made creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic, topped with parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and tortilla chips

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Layers of cheeses melted between our seasoned fries. add bacon, steak or chicken.

Papa's Nachos

$12.50

fresh tortilla chips, smothered in a tangy nacho cheese sauce, topped with black olives, pico de gallo and choice of chicken or beef. served with salsa

Buffalo Cauliflower bites

$9.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Side Of Guacamole

$3.50

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

Bread Bowl

$9.50

Jalap Bread Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$15.50

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.50

Pasta Primavera-vegan

$15.00

Salads

Served with your choice of dressing: ranch, bleu cheese, caesar, honey mustard, Balsamic vinaigrette, or ginger vinaigrette.

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$15.50

Grilled Tri- tip, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, blue cheese dressing (optional)

Crispy Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, chopped tempura battered chicken tenders, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese

Grilled Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.50

Grilled salmon, bacon bits, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, portobello mushrooms and red onions

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese caesar dressing, croutons. add chicken or shrimp (optional)

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.50

Mixed baby greens, seared ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, crispy wontons.

Burgers, Sliders, Hot Dog

All Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions. Served with seasoned fries or sweet potato fries. Cooked medium unless requested otherwise.

Classic Burger

$11.50

Burger Patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a brioche bun

Blue Cheese Chipotle Burger

$13.50

Burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled bleu cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on a brioche bun.

Steakhouse Burger

$15.50

Mixture of ground chuck and brisket patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, stone-ground mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a pretzel bun

BP Burger

$14.50

Burger patty, Cheddar Cheese, fried egg, bacon, chipotle sauce, charred jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a brioche bun.

BBQ Warrior Burger

$12.50

Burger Patty, Onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, on a brioche bun.

Downtown Burger

$13.50

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.50

Three mini burgers, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries

Buffalo Sliders

$11.00

Three sliders, tempura battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries

Impossible Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Option: Plant based patty, vegan chipotle mayo, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions. Vegan bun and vegan cheese (optional)

Portobello Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian option: (NO Burger Patty) Portobello mushroom, green chile, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheese (optional)

Papas Hot Dog

$9.00

Steaks

Top Sirloin

$24.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Petite Filet Mignon

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Ribs, Chicken, Seafood

Country-Fried Steak

$17.50

Chicken Florentine

$15.50

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

St. Louis Ribs

$25.00

Salmon

$21.50

Chimichurri Shrimp

$22.50

Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.00

Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Pesto Shrimp Tacos

$15.50Out of stock

Street Tacos

$9.50

Three beef or chicken tacos, served with cilantro, onion, and salsa

Impossible Tacos

$13.95

Street Tacos-Al pastor

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sand

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, provolone cheese, chili ranch, on ciabatta bread.

Papa's Pastrami

$14.00

pastrami, provolone cheese, pickles, stone ground mustard, on rye bread *make it a reuben (otional)

Triple Decker

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, white bread (three layers)

Supreme BLT

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, white bread

French Dip

$13.00

Shaved tri-tip, provolone cheese, au ju sauce (on the side) on a hoagie bun

Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Wraps

Black & Bleu Steak Wrap

$13.00

Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, demi glaze sauce (on the side)

Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$12.00

lightly breaded chicken strips, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, black beans, bbq ranch sauce.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, avocado, chili ranch

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.50

Bacon Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$5.50

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Asparagus

$6.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.50

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$1.00

corn on cob

$4.50Out of stock

bread, corn

$1.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Classic burger (plain) & fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Tempura battered chicken and fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Mac and Cheese, fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.95

Rootbeer float

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Coco

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Tehachapi Tea

$11.00

highway 202

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

old town road

$8.00

Highline Express

$9.00

Mountain Park Mule

$9.00

Wind Mill Mojito

$9.00

Railroad Tea

$9.00

ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY

$25.00

Rodeo Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Monday

$4.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$6.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Nect. Mule

$7.00

Moma Rosa Tini

$6.00

Feature Martini

$9.50

Weekly Drink Special

$8.00

Bp Loop

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bud light Btl

$3.00

Budweiser Btl

$3.00

coors light Btl

$3.00

miller lite Btl

$3.00

XX Lager Btl

$4.00

Heineken Btl

$4.00

Stella Artois Btl

$4.00

Guiness Btl

$4.00

Angry orchard Btl

$4.00

Corona Btl

$4.00

Corona Premier Btl

$4.00

Heineken 00 Alcohol Free Btl

$4.00

805 Btl

$4.00

805 Cervesa Btl

$4.00

Lagunitas Btl

$4.00

Gereral Sherman Btl

$4.00

Blue Moon Btl

$4.00Out of stock

Aluminum Beer

Bud light Can

$4.00

Coors Can

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.50

Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Coorslight Can

$4.00

Coorslite Can

$4.00

Bucket

$16.50

Wine Glass

Gls Carmenet Cab

$6.00

Carlson Cab

$9.00

Gls Merlot Red Diamond

$5.00

Gls Pinot Noir Cycle Gladiator

$6.00

Big Guy Red Blend

$6.00

Castoro Zinfusion

$10.00

Carlson Merlot

$9.00

Gls Chardonnay Carmenet

$5.00

Crane Lake Zinfandel

$6.00

Gls Moscato Mosketto

$6.00

Gls Pinot Grigio Bousquet

$7.00

Gls White Wine Passimento

$6.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc Santa Rita 120

$7.00

Gls Carlson Chardonnay

$9.00

Wine Bottles

Btl Pinot Noir Cycle Bousquet

$26.00

Btl Merlot Carlson

$30.00

Btl Merlot Red Diamond

$18.00

Btl Carlson Cab

$30.00

Btl Carmenet

$20.00

Big Guy Red Blend

$28.00

Castoro Zinfusion

$26.00

Btl Pinot Grigio Bousquet

$26.00

Btl Chardonnay Carlson

$34.00

Btl Chardonnay Carmenet

$20.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc Santa Rita 120

$22.00

Btl White Wine Passimento

$26.00

Btl Moscato Mosketto

$22.00

Btl Champagne Cooks

$5.00

Btl Crane Lake

$18.00

Drink Specials

Margarita For Two

$8.00

2 Bloody Mary $10

$10.00

Champagne

Champagne

$5.00

Champagne Sunrise

$5.00

Fruit Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Well Teq Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Mixed Drinks-online

Adios

$9.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$6.00

Bay Brezze

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cactus Cooler shot

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Champage Sunrise

$8.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$5.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dirty Martini Vodka/Gin

$6.00

Dry Martini Vodka/ gin

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Gummy Bear drink

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$5.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Express

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screw Driver

$6.00

Sea Brezze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Slow Comf. Screw

$8.00

T.S Adios

$12.00

T.S Whiskey Sour

$8.00

T.S. Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY

$25.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Just Peachy

$7.00

White Claw

Lime-white claw

$5.00

raspberry-white claw

$5.00

grape fruit-white claw

$5.00

black cherry-white claw

$5.00

tangerine-white claw

$5.00

lemon-white Claw

$5.00

Watermelon- White Claw

$5.00

Mango-white claw

$5.00Out of stock

Truly

$5.00Out of stock

Budlight Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry- White Claw

$5.00

Strawberry White Claws

$5.00

Pineapple White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Passion Friust-white Claw

$5.00

Draft Beer

805 3oz

$2.00

Peanut butter Stout 3oz

$3.50

Blue moon 3oz

$2.00

10oz Curley Wolf

$8.00Out of stock

Half Dome 3oz

$2.50

16oz Rotating Brew 3oz

$2.50

Space Dust 3oz

$2.50

Davy Brown Ale 3oz

$2.50

Lagunitas 3oz

$2.00

Modelo 3oz

$2.00

Red Trolley 3oz

$2.50

Mind Haze 3oz

$2.50

WEDNESDAY

BBQ Tri-Tip

$10.95Out of stock

BAC Burger

$12.95

Food

HH Wings-5

$7.00

HH Boneless Wings-5

$7.00

HH Jalapeno Shooters-3

$7.00

HH Potato Skins-3

$8.50

HH BP Nachos

$7.00

HH Street Tacos-3 small

$7.00

HH Cheese Fries

$7.00

HH Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Draft Beer

16oz Budlight

$4.00

16oz Coorslight

$4.00

16oz Michelob ultra

$5.00

16oz 805

$6.00

16oz Blue moon

$5.00

16oz Lagunitas

$6.00

16oz Modelo

$5.00

16oz Streets Of Bakersfield

$6.00

16oz Mind Haze

$7.00

Space Dust 16oz

$6.00

Mango Cart 16oz

$6.00

16 peanut Butter Stout

$7.00

16oz Cali Squeeze

$5.00Out of stock

16oz red trolley

$6.00

Wine

Gls Chardonnay Carmenet

$5.00

Gls Carmenet Cab

$5.00

Gls Merlot Red Diamond

$5.00

Gls Crane Lake Zin

$5.00

HH- Ultimate Bloody Mary

HH-ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY

$22.00

Drink specials online - Wednesday

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

T.S Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Irish Mule

$7.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Jack

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

cabernet house wine-special

$5.00

merlot house wine-special

$5.00

chardonnay house wine-special

$5.00

white zinfandel - special

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Big Papas is a family restaurant with a little bit for everyone to enjoy. Great food, friendly service and fun atmosphere. We hope to see you soon.

Location

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Suite C200, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Directions

Gallery
Big Papa's Steakhouse image

