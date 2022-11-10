Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

- Home
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
511 Reviews
$$
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd
Suite C200
Tehachapi, CA 93561
Starters
Wings
Our traditional bone-in wings are fried golden brown, tossed with signature sauces, served with celery and choice of dressings.
Boneless Wings
Bold Bite Sampler
Wings, potato skins, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, served with dipping sauces. (serves 2-4 people)
Calamari
Tender calamari, lightly dusted with lemon flour, lightly fried, served with chimichurri aioli.
Jalapeño Shooters
fresh-roasted jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon. served with avocado-lime dip
Mozzarella Sticks
lightly breaded mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Potato Skins.
Four russet potatoes halves, stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and served with sour cream or signature dressings for dipping.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House-made creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic, topped with parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and tortilla chips
Cheese Fries
Layers of cheeses melted between our seasoned fries. add bacon, steak or chicken.
Papa's Nachos
fresh tortilla chips, smothered in a tangy nacho cheese sauce, topped with black olives, pico de gallo and choice of chicken or beef. served with salsa
Buffalo Cauliflower bites
Chips & Salsa
Side Of Guacamole
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing
Black & Bleu Steak Salad
Grilled Tri- tip, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, blue cheese dressing (optional)
Crispy Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, chopped tempura battered chicken tenders, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese
Grilled Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, bacon bits, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, portobello mushrooms and red onions
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese caesar dressing, croutons. add chicken or shrimp (optional)
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed baby greens, seared ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, crispy wontons.
Burgers, Sliders, Hot Dog
Classic Burger
Burger Patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a brioche bun
Blue Cheese Chipotle Burger
Burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crumbled bleu cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on a brioche bun.
Steakhouse Burger
Mixture of ground chuck and brisket patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, stone-ground mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a pretzel bun
BP Burger
Burger patty, Cheddar Cheese, fried egg, bacon, chipotle sauce, charred jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, on a brioche bun.
BBQ Warrior Burger
Burger Patty, Onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, on a brioche bun.
Downtown Burger
Cheeseburger Sliders
Three mini burgers, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries
Buffalo Sliders
Three sliders, tempura battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries
Impossible Burger
Vegan Option: Plant based patty, vegan chipotle mayo, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions. Vegan bun and vegan cheese (optional)
Portobello Burger
Vegetarian option: (NO Burger Patty) Portobello mushroom, green chile, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheese (optional)
Papas Hot Dog
Ribs, Chicken, Seafood
Tacos
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sand
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, provolone cheese, chili ranch, on ciabatta bread.
Papa's Pastrami
pastrami, provolone cheese, pickles, stone ground mustard, on rye bread *make it a reuben (otional)
Triple Decker
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, white bread (three layers)
Supreme BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, white bread
French Dip
Shaved tri-tip, provolone cheese, au ju sauce (on the side) on a hoagie bun
Ham & Cheese
Wraps
Black & Bleu Steak Wrap
Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, demi glaze sauce (on the side)
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap
lightly breaded chicken strips, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, black beans, bbq ranch sauce.
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, avocado, chili ranch
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Sides
Baked Potato
Bacon Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Garlic Mashed Potato
Cole Slaw
Mixed Vegetables
Mac & Cheese
Side Salad
French Fries
Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Asparagus
Sweet Pot Fries
Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Garlic Bread
corn on cob
bread, corn
Kids
Kids Hamburger
Classic burger (plain) & fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)
Kids Chicken Tenders
Tempura battered chicken and fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac and Cheese, fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Tehachapi Tea
highway 202
Long Island
old town road
Highline Express
Mountain Park Mule
Wind Mill Mojito
Railroad Tea
ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY
Rodeo Margarita
Margarita Monday
Mai Tai
Mexican Coffee
Irish Mule
Beer Bucket
Irish Coffee
Nect. Mule
Moma Rosa Tini
Feature Martini
Weekly Drink Special
Bp Loop
Bottled Beer
Bud light Btl
Budweiser Btl
coors light Btl
miller lite Btl
XX Lager Btl
Heineken Btl
Stella Artois Btl
Guiness Btl
Angry orchard Btl
Corona Btl
Corona Premier Btl
Heineken 00 Alcohol Free Btl
805 Btl
805 Cervesa Btl
Lagunitas Btl
Gereral Sherman Btl
Blue Moon Btl
Aluminum Beer
Wine Glass
Gls Carmenet Cab
Carlson Cab
Gls Merlot Red Diamond
Gls Pinot Noir Cycle Gladiator
Big Guy Red Blend
Castoro Zinfusion
Carlson Merlot
Gls Chardonnay Carmenet
Crane Lake Zinfandel
Gls Moscato Mosketto
Gls Pinot Grigio Bousquet
Gls White Wine Passimento
Gls Sauvignon Blanc Santa Rita 120
Gls Carlson Chardonnay
Wine Bottles
Btl Pinot Noir Cycle Bousquet
Btl Merlot Carlson
Btl Merlot Red Diamond
Btl Carlson Cab
Btl Carmenet
Big Guy Red Blend
Castoro Zinfusion
Btl Pinot Grigio Bousquet
Btl Chardonnay Carlson
Btl Chardonnay Carmenet
Btl Sauvignon Blanc Santa Rita 120
Btl White Wine Passimento
Btl Moscato Mosketto
Btl Champagne Cooks
Btl Crane Lake
Drink Specials
Champagne
Mixed Drinks-online
Adios
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bay Brezze
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Cactus Cooler shot
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champage Sunrise
Cosmo
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dirty Martini Vodka/Gin
Dry Martini Vodka/ gin
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear drink
Harvey Wallbanger
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Trash Can
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Old Fashion
Pina Colada
Pineapple Express
Red Headed Slut
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Sea Brezze
Sex on the Beach
Slow Comf. Screw
T.S Adios
T.S Whiskey Sour
T.S. Amaretto Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
Just Peachy
White Claw
Lime-white claw
raspberry-white claw
grape fruit-white claw
black cherry-white claw
tangerine-white claw
lemon-white Claw
Watermelon- White Claw
Mango-white claw
Truly
Budlight Seltzer
Blackberry- White Claw
Strawberry White Claws
Pineapple White Claw
Passion Friust-white Claw
Food
Draft Beer
16oz Budlight
16oz Coorslight
16oz Michelob ultra
16oz 805
16oz Blue moon
16oz Lagunitas
16oz Modelo
16oz Streets Of Bakersfield
16oz Mind Haze
Space Dust 16oz
Mango Cart 16oz
16 peanut Butter Stout
16oz Cali Squeeze
16oz red trolley
Wine
HH- Ultimate Bloody Mary
Drink specials online - Wednesday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Big Papas is a family restaurant with a little bit for everyone to enjoy. Great food, friendly service and fun atmosphere. We hope to see you soon.
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Suite C200, Tehachapi, CA 93561