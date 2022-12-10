Restaurant header imageView gallery

BIG PAPI'S TACOS

No reviews yet

17247 Cole Rd

Hagerstown, MD 21740

TACOS

Delicious Tacos!
3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé

3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé

$13.95

3x 6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Tacos W/ Consommé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro

3x Carne Asada Tacos

3x Carne Asada Tacos

$10.95

3 Steak Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Carnitas Tacos

3x Carnitas Tacos

$11.95

3 Shredded Pork Tacos on Corn Tortillas

3x Tinga Tacos

3x Tinga Tacos

$10.95

3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Vegan Chorizo Tacos

3x Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$11.95

3 Vegan Meatless Chorizo Tacos W / Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Surf N Turf Tacos

3x Surf N Turf Tacos

$13.95

3 Steak & Shrimp Tacos With Onions & Cilantro

3x Camaron Tacos

3x Camaron Tacos

$11.95

3 Seasoned Shrimp Tacos on Corn Tortillas

3x Rockfish Tacos

3x Rockfish Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

3 Fried Fish Filet Tacos w/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Chorizo Tacos

3x Chorizo Tacos

$12.95

3 Chorizo Tacos On Corn Tortillas

Papi Taco

Papi Taco

$6.45

Seasoned Steak. Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Cheese, Beans, Pico, Guac Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Green Onions.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$5.00

6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Taco W/ Consomé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Marinated Steak Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$4.00

Marinated Shredded Chicken Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Camaron Taco

Camaron Taco

$4.00

Seasoned Shrimp Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$4.45

Meatless Chorizo Taco with a kick! Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.45

Seasoned Shredded Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Chorizo

$4.85

EVERYTHING ELSE

Our Personal Favorites
Quesabirria Pizza

Quesabirria Pizza

$24.95

12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup (1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.

3x Mulitas

3x Mulitas

$14.95

3x Tortilla Sandwich W/ Your Choice Of Meat Onions , Cilantro & Cheese.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.45
Papi Fries

Papi Fries

$12.95

Loaded Fries W/ Any Meat. Green Onions , Nacho Cheese , Cotija Cheese.

Burrito

Burrito

$12.95

Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Your Choice of Meat.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95

Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$11.95

Fresh Made Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Papi Sauce, Green Onions, Seasoned Meat.

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries

Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries

EXTRAS

Hot Cheetos Esquite Loco Street Corn

Hot Cheetos Esquite Loco Street Corn

$5.45

Mild Street Corn W/ Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese & Hot Cheetos

Esquite Loco Street Corn

Esquite Loco Street Corn

$4.95

Mild Street Corn W/ Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese & Tajin

Churros

Churros

$4.95

Fresh Deep Fried Churros, Cinnamon & Sugar House Blend, Drizzled with Caramel, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Mexican Rice & Beans

Mexican Rice & Beans

$3.95

Seasoned Mexican Rice & Pinto Beans

Plain Fries

$3.95

Seasoned & Deep Fried

Small Consomé

$2.45

6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Broth

Large Consomé

$3.45

6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Broth

Chips & Guac 4oz

$5.45

Fresh Tortilla Chips & Our Signature Homemade Guac

Chips & Guac 8oz

$7.45

Fresh Tortilla Chips & Our Signature Homemade Guac

Chips & Queso 4oz

$3.45

Fresh Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese

Chips & Queso 8oz

$6.45

Fresh Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Crispy seasoned tortilla chips served with salsa roja

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Always Fresh!

Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Chopped Onions and Tomato Blend

Papi Sauce

$1.95

Our Signature Homemade Sour Cream Based Cream Sauce with a Kick!

Green Mild Salsa (2oz)

$1.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Large Flour Tortilla

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.00

Horchata

$3.25

Agua Fresca De Mango

$3.25

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$3.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Jarritos (Strawberry)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We stole the fire!

17247 Cole Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740

