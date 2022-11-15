Mexican & Tex-Mex
BIG PAPI'S TACOS
266 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican Street Food Come in and enjoy!
Location
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick, MD 21704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bandit Taco Leesburg
No Reviews
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant