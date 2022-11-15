Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

BIG PAPI'S TACOS

266 Reviews

$$

5711 Industry Lane #7

Frederick, MD 21704

Popular Items

3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé
Esquite Loco Street Corn
Birria Taco

TACOS

Delicious Tacos!
3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé

3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé

$13.95

3x 6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Tacos W/ Consommé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro

3x Surf n Turf Tacos

3x Surf n Turf Tacos

$13.95

3x Steak & Shrimp Tacos In A Flour Tortillas W/ Onions , Cilantro.

3x Carnitas Tacos

3x Carnitas Tacos

$10.95

3 Shredded Pork Tacos on Corn Tortillas

3x Chorizo Tacos
$12.95

3x Chorizo Tacos

$12.95
3x Camaron Tacos

3x Camaron Tacos

$10.95

3 Seasoned Shrimp Tacos on Corn Tortillas

3x Carne Asada Tacos

3x Carne Asada Tacos

$9.95

3 Steak Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Tinga Tacos

3x Tinga Tacos

$9.95

3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Vegan Chorizo Tacos

3x Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$10.95

3 Vegan Meatless Chorizo Tacos W / Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

3x Rockfish Tacos

3x Rockfish Tacos

$10.95

3 Fried Fish Filet Tacos w/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas

Taco Box 20 Tacos

Taco Box 20 Tacos

$69.95

20 Tacos in a Box

Papi Taco

Papi Taco

$6.45

Seasoned Steak. Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Cheese, Beans, Pico, Guac Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Green Onions.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$4.00

6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Taco W/ Consomé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.50

Marinated Steak Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$3.50

Marinated Shredded Chicken Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Camaron Taco

Camaron Taco

$4.00

Seasoned Shrimp Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Meatless Chorizo Taco with a kick! Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Seasoned Shredded Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Rockfish Taco

$4.00

Deep Fried Fish Filet Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

Chorizo Taco
$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

EVERYTHING ELSE

Our Personal Favorites
Quesabirria Pizza

Quesabirria Pizza

$24.95

12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup (1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.

3x Mulitas

3x Mulitas

$14.95

3x Tortilla Sandwich W/ Your Choice Of Meat Onions , Cilantro & Cheese.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.45
Papi Fries

Papi Fries

$12.95

Loaded Fries W/ Any Meat. Green Onions , Nacho Cheese , Cotija Cheese.

Burrito

Burrito

$12.95

Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Your Choice of Meat.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95

Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$11.95

Fresh Made Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Papi Sauce, Green Onions, Seasoned Meat.

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries

Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries

EXTRAS

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$5.45+Out of stock

Fresh Tortilla Chips & Our Signature Homemade Guac

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$3.45+

Fresh Tortilla Chips & White Queso

Hot Cheetos Esquite Loco Street Corn

Hot Cheetos Esquite Loco Street Corn

$5.45

Mild Street Corn W/ Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese & Hot Cheetos

Homemade Salsa & Chips

$4.95

Crispy seasoned tortilla chips served with salsa roja

Esquite Loco Street Corn

Esquite Loco Street Corn

$4.95

Mild Street Corn W/ Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese & Tajin

Churros

Churros

$4.95

Fresh Deep Fried Churros, Cinnamon & Sugar House Blend, Drizzled with Caramel, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

Homemade Guac (Side) 4oz

Homemade Guac (Side) 4oz

$3.95Out of stock
Mexican Rice & Beans

Mexican Rice & Beans

$3.95

Seasoned Mexican Rice & Pinto Beans

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$3.95

Seasoned & Deep Fried

Homemade Consomé

$2.45+

6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Broth

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Always Fresh!

Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Chopped Onions and Tomato Blend

Papi Sauce

$1.95

Our Signature Homemade Sour Cream Based Cream Sauce with a Kick!

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.85

20oz Iced Cold Fountain Sodas

Glass Bottle Coke
$3.95

$3.95

Horchata

$2.95

Agua Fresca De Mango
$2.95

$2.95

Jarritos (Pineapple)
$2.85

$2.85

Jarritos (Strawberry)
$2.85

$2.85

Redbull

$3.45

Sweet Ice Tea
$2.85

$2.85

Bottle Water
$2.85

$2.85
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican Street Food Come in and enjoy!

Location

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick, MD 21704

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

