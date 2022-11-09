Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114

Plainfield, IL 60544

Popular Items

16" Big Pauly BYO
Garlic Knots
12" Original BYO

NEW!!

Pecan Pumpkin Pie Gelato

$5.00
Dipping Sauces for Pizza Crust

Dipping Sauces for Pizza Crust

Now you can add a dipping sauce to your pizza order. Choose from our homemade Alfredo sauce or Big Pauly's marinara.

Oreo Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

Oreo Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

$7.50

Cookies and cream cheesecake with an Oreo cookie crust

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$3.95

Our dragon fruit lemonade has hints of kiwi, pear and strawberry.

STARTERS

Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$11.89

Roasted garlic cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged parmesan, homemade bruschetta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil. Inspired by Nana Angelina.

Fire-Roasted Smoked Wings

Fire-Roasted Smoked Wings

$10.89Out of stock

*AWARD WINNING* Jumbo chicken wings in your choice of Spicy Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ or Mango Habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Naked Smoked Wings

Naked Smoked Wings

$10.89Out of stock

*AWARD WINNING* Jumbo chicken wings in your choice of Spicy Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ or Mango Habanero served on the side. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Baked dough, fresh garlic butter, aged parmesan, fresh Italian parsley. Served with Big Pauly's marinara. For dipping, add extra marinara or Alfredo sauce for additional fee.

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

Hand-Rolled Meatballs

$12.49

Homemade, fire-roasted, Big Pauly's marinara, pecorino romano, fresh basil.

Garlic Knot Sandwiches

Garlic Knot Sandwiches

$12.49

Four sandwiches on our homemade garlic knots. Choose from Beef, Meatball, or The Lefty. Descriptions: Beef: prime-cut, mozzarella, giardiniera, au jus Meatball: hand-rolled, marinara, mozzarella, basil The Lefty: capicola, prosciutto di parma, soppressata, provolone, giardiniera, romaine, homemade creamy Italian

SALADS

Burrata

Burrata

$14.89

Mixed greens, hand-tied burrata, fire-roasted heirloom tomatoes, homemade house dressing, balsamic glaze.

Chopped

Chopped

$14.49

Hearts of romaine, seasoned chicken, gorgonzola, green onions, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, ditalini pasta, homemade creamy Italian dressing. Add extra dressing for additional fee.

Caesar Single

Caesar Single

$7.49

Hearts of romaine, pecorino romano, asiago, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.

Caesar Entree

Caesar Entree

$9.49

Hearts of romaine, pecorino romano, asiago, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.

House Single

House Single

$7.49

Mixed greens, fior di latte, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons. Choose from homemade house, bleu cheese or ranch. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.

House Entree

House Entree

$9.49

Mixed greens, fior di latte, heirloom grape tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons. Choose from homemade house, bleu cheese or ranch. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

10" Gluten Free Old World Margherita

10" Gluten Free Old World Margherita

$18.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.

10" Gluten Free St. Rocco

10" Gluten Free St. Rocco

$18.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.

10" Gluten Free The Butcher

10" Gluten Free The Butcher

$18.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.

10" Gluten Free Veggie Simbario

10" Gluten Free Veggie Simbario

$18.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.

10" Gluten Free The Great White

10" Gluten Free The Great White

$18.00

Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.

10" Gluten Free Cinque Formaggi

10" Gluten Free Cinque Formaggi

$18.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.

10" Gluten Free Smokin' Pauly

10" Gluten Free Smokin' Pauly

$18.00

Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.

10" Gluten Free Wise Gals

10" Gluten Free Wise Gals

$18.00

Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.

10" Gluten Free Smokin' BBQ Chicken

10" Gluten Free Smokin' BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.

10" Gluten Free Pizza Alla Vodka

10" Gluten Free Pizza Alla Vodka

$18.00

Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.

12" Old World Margherita

12" Old World Margherita

$20.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.

12" St. Rocco

12" St. Rocco

$20.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.

12" The Butcher

12" The Butcher

$20.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.

12" Veggie Simbario

12" Veggie Simbario

$20.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.

12" The Great White

12" The Great White

$20.00

Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.

12" Cinque Formaggi

12" Cinque Formaggi

$20.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.

12" Smokin' Pauly

12" Smokin' Pauly

$20.00

Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.

12" Wise Gals

12" Wise Gals

$20.00

Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.

12" Smokin' BBQ Chicken

12" Smokin' BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.

12" Pizza Alla Vodka

12" Pizza Alla Vodka

$20.00

Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.

16" Old World Margherita

16" Old World Margherita

$27.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.

16" St. Rocco

16" St. Rocco

$27.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.

16" The Butcher

16" The Butcher

$27.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.

16" Veggie Simbario

16" Veggie Simbario

$27.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.

16" The Great White

16" The Great White

$27.00

Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.

16" Cinque Formaggi

16" Cinque Formaggi

$27.00

Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.

16" Smokin' Pauly

16" Smokin' Pauly

$27.00

Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.

16" Wise Gals

16" Wise Gals

$27.00

Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.

16" Smokin' BBQ Chicken

16" Smokin' BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.

16" Pizza Alla Vodka

16" Pizza Alla Vodka

$27.00

Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZAS

10" Gluten Free BYO

10" Gluten Free BYO

$11.89

Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.

12" Original BYO

12" Original BYO

$14.49

Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.

16" Big Pauly BYO

16" Big Pauly BYO

$20.49

Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.

SIGNATURE PASTA BOWLS

Alfredo Pasta Bowl

Alfredo Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Penne pasta, homemade alfredo cream sauce, fresh garlic, aged parmesan. Add seasoned chicken for additional fee.

Baked Lasagna Pasta Bowl

Baked Lasagna Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Rigatoni pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, sauteed spinach, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Add fennel sausage for additional fee.

Meatball Pasta Bowl

Meatball Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Bucatini pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, two hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Add extra meatball for additional fee.

Vodka Pasta Bowl

Vodka Pasta Bowl

$14.99

Penne pasta, homemade creamy vodka sauce, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma, grana padano, fresh basil.

DESSERTS

Featured Gelato: Sea Salt Caramel

Featured Gelato: Sea Salt Caramel

$5.00

Two scoops of smooth and creamy gelato with swirls of sea salted caramel.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.75

Crispy pastry shell stuffed with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

Death By Chocolate Cake

Death By Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Triple chocolate cake with creamy mousse and dark chocolate ganache

Gelato: Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Two scoops of premium, hand-crafted gelato drizzled with chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers topped with mascarpone cream.

ADD-ONS

Extra Dressing

Choose from Bleu Cheese, Caesar, Chopped, House, or Ranch.

Side of Hot Giardiniera

$1.25

Kid's Food

Little Pauly Cheese Pizza

$8.99

8" single serve, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.

Little Pauly Sausage Pizza

$8.99

8" single serve, fennel sausage, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.

Little Pauly Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

8" single serve, pepperoni, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta, homemade five-cheese cream sauce. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.

Little Pauly Pasta & Meatball

Little Pauly Pasta & Meatball

$8.99

Bucatini pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, one hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatball, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink. Add extra meatball for additional fee.

Pasta with Butter

Pasta with Butter

$8.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in butter and topped with fresh Italian parsley. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink of your choice in a collector's cup.

Cold Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$3.95

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$2.95

Sprecher Cream Soda

$3.25

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.25

TO GO Fountain Drink

$1.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making it fresh for you! Feel free to follow us on Facebook @bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza

Website

Location

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza image
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza image

