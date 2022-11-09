- Home
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
No reviews yet
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114
Plainfield, IL 60544
Popular Items
NEW!!
Pecan Pumpkin Pie Gelato
Dipping Sauces for Pizza Crust
Now you can add a dipping sauce to your pizza order. Choose from our homemade Alfredo sauce or Big Pauly's marinara.
Oreo Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
Cookies and cream cheesecake with an Oreo cookie crust
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
Our dragon fruit lemonade has hints of kiwi, pear and strawberry.
STARTERS
Bruschetta Flatbread
Roasted garlic cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged parmesan, homemade bruschetta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil. Inspired by Nana Angelina.
Fire-Roasted Smoked Wings
*AWARD WINNING* Jumbo chicken wings in your choice of Spicy Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ or Mango Habanero. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Naked Smoked Wings
*AWARD WINNING* Jumbo chicken wings in your choice of Spicy Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ or Mango Habanero served on the side. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese.
Garlic Knots
Baked dough, fresh garlic butter, aged parmesan, fresh Italian parsley. Served with Big Pauly's marinara. For dipping, add extra marinara or Alfredo sauce for additional fee.
Hand-Rolled Meatballs
Homemade, fire-roasted, Big Pauly's marinara, pecorino romano, fresh basil.
Garlic Knot Sandwiches
Four sandwiches on our homemade garlic knots. Choose from Beef, Meatball, or The Lefty. Descriptions: Beef: prime-cut, mozzarella, giardiniera, au jus Meatball: hand-rolled, marinara, mozzarella, basil The Lefty: capicola, prosciutto di parma, soppressata, provolone, giardiniera, romaine, homemade creamy Italian
SALADS
Burrata
Mixed greens, hand-tied burrata, fire-roasted heirloom tomatoes, homemade house dressing, balsamic glaze.
Chopped
Hearts of romaine, seasoned chicken, gorgonzola, green onions, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, ditalini pasta, homemade creamy Italian dressing. Add extra dressing for additional fee.
Caesar Single
Hearts of romaine, pecorino romano, asiago, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.
Caesar Entree
Hearts of romaine, pecorino romano, asiago, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.
House Single
Mixed greens, fior di latte, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons. Choose from homemade house, bleu cheese or ranch. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.
House Entree
Mixed greens, fior di latte, heirloom grape tomatoes, red onions, garlic croutons. Choose from homemade house, bleu cheese or ranch. Add seasoned chicken and extra dressing for additional fee.
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
10" Gluten Free Old World Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.
10" Gluten Free St. Rocco
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.
10" Gluten Free The Butcher
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.
10" Gluten Free Veggie Simbario
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.
10" Gluten Free The Great White
Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.
10" Gluten Free Cinque Formaggi
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.
10" Gluten Free Smokin' Pauly
Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.
10" Gluten Free Wise Gals
Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.
10" Gluten Free Smokin' BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions
10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.
10" Gluten Free Pizza Alla Vodka
Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.
12" Old World Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.
12" St. Rocco
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.
12" The Butcher
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.
12" Veggie Simbario
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.
12" The Great White
Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.
12" Cinque Formaggi
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.
12" Smokin' Pauly
Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.
12" Wise Gals
Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.
12" Smokin' BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions
12" Buffalo Chicken
Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.
12" Pizza Alla Vodka
Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.
16" Old World Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, whole milk mozzarella, hand-crushed plum tomatoes, aged parmesan, fresh basil.
16" St. Rocco
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, fresh basil.
16" The Butcher
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pepperoni, fennel sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil.
16" Veggie Simbario
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, Mediterranean olives, green onions, fresh basil.
16" The Great White
Extra virgin olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, fresh garlic, prosciutto di parma.
16" Cinque Formaggi
Big Pauly's signature red sauce, aged pecorino romano, asiago, parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, sauteed spinach.
16" Smokin' Pauly
Fire-roasted red pepper coulis, smoked mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, fresh basil.
16" Wise Gals
Spinach and artichoke cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, aged provolone and parmesan, seasoned chicken, sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts.
16" Smokin' BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, red and green onions
16" Buffalo Chicken
Cayenne pepper sauce, aged provolone, whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, buffalo seasoned breaded chicken, red onion.
16" Pizza Alla Vodka
Vodka cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZAS
10" Gluten Free BYO
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
12" Original BYO
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
16" Big Pauly BYO
Build Your Own pizzas come with Big Pauly's signature red sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you wish from our premium meats, cheeses and vegetables. Choose Side A/Side B for half of a topping.
SIGNATURE PASTA BOWLS
Alfredo Pasta Bowl
Penne pasta, homemade alfredo cream sauce, fresh garlic, aged parmesan. Add seasoned chicken for additional fee.
Baked Lasagna Pasta Bowl
Rigatoni pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, sauteed spinach, seasoned ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Add fennel sausage for additional fee.
Meatball Pasta Bowl
Bucatini pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, two hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatballs, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Add extra meatball for additional fee.
Vodka Pasta Bowl
Penne pasta, homemade creamy vodka sauce, cremini mushrooms, peas, prosciutto di parma, grana padano, fresh basil.
DESSERTS
Featured Gelato: Sea Salt Caramel
Two scoops of smooth and creamy gelato with swirls of sea salted caramel.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell stuffed with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Death By Chocolate Cake
Triple chocolate cake with creamy mousse and dark chocolate ganache
Gelato: Vanilla Bean
Two scoops of premium, hand-crafted gelato drizzled with chocolate.
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers topped with mascarpone cream.
ADD-ONS
Kid's Food
Little Pauly Cheese Pizza
8" single serve, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.
Little Pauly Sausage Pizza
8" single serve, fennel sausage, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.
Little Pauly Pepperoni Pizza
8" single serve, pepperoni, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, homemade five-cheese cream sauce. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink.
Little Pauly Pasta & Meatball
Bucatini pasta, Big Pauly's marinara, one hand-rolled, fire-roasted meatball, pecorino romano, fresh basil. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink. Add extra meatball for additional fee.
Pasta with Butter
Cavatappi pasta tossed in butter and topped with fresh Italian parsley. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink of your choice in a collector's cup.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Making it fresh for you! Feel free to follow us on Facebook @bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield, IL 60544